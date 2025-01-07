Les news du 7 Janvier 2025 News Les news du 7 Janvier 2025 Hexecutor - Vermilia - Gryla - Cannibal Accident » (Lien direct) HEXECUTOR (Thrash, France) soortira son nouvel album intitulé …Where Spirit Withers In Its Flesh Constraint le 28 mars prochain via Dying Victims Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Paol Goz" à découvrir ci-dessous :





» (Lien direct) VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Veresi" issu de son nouveau disque Karsikko prévu le 14 février en auto-production. Tracklist :



Karsikko

Vakat

Kivutar

Suruhymni

Koti

Veresi

Talven jälkeen

Kansojen Kaipuu





» (Lien direct) GRYLA (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus The Redeemer's Festering Carcass le 21 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Redeemer's Festering Carcass pt 1 [7:43]

2. The Redeemer's Festering Carcass pt 2 [6:38]

3. Banners Soaked in Crimson Essence [6:08]

4. Imposer [6:11]

5. Carnal Beast [6:20]

6. Spewing Fecal Abjurations [7:20]





» (Lien direct) CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Darken The Attic" extrait de son nouvel album Disgust à venir le 28 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



1. Explicit Everything

2. Toleraped

3. Darkest Auer

4. When Only Fans Blow On Empty Stage 5. Flesh Fabricant

6. Darken The Attic

7. Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla (feat. Nikki 666)

8. Mouthbreathing Bottomfeeder

9. In The Meat Of The Night

10. EU-rope Around Your Neck

11. Kemperverse (Kemper Trilogy part 3: Mama's Boy)

12. Wife Eater (Woman's Best Friend)

13. R.I.C.H. (Relying In Capital Heresy)

14. Viimene Fiitti (feat. Ulti-Make)

15. Omniworld

16. Inhumanely Precipitated Biodegradation

17. No One Loves You Anymore

18. I Want To Pay More Taxes

19. Insult / Result

20. Scorched Meat Tactics





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 6 Janvier 2025

Mortuaire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE