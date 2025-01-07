HEXECUTOR (Thrash, France) soortira son nouvel album intitulé …Where Spirit Withers In Its Flesh Constraint le 28 mars prochain via Dying Victims Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Paol Goz" à découvrir ci-dessous :
CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Darken The Attic" extrait de son nouvel album Disgust à venir le 28 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Explicit Everything
2. Toleraped
3. Darkest Auer
4. When Only Fans Blow On Empty Stage 5. Flesh Fabricant
6. Darken The Attic
7. Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla (feat. Nikki 666)
8. Mouthbreathing Bottomfeeder
9. In The Meat Of The Night
10. EU-rope Around Your Neck
11. Kemperverse (Kemper Trilogy part 3: Mama's Boy)
12. Wife Eater (Woman's Best Friend)
13. R.I.C.H. (Relying In Capital Heresy)
14. Viimene Fiitti (feat. Ulti-Make)
15. Omniworld
16. Inhumanely Precipitated Biodegradation
17. No One Loves You Anymore
18. I Want To Pay More Taxes
19. Insult / Result
20. Scorched Meat Tactics
