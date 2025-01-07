»

(Lien direct) CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Darken The Attic" extrait de son nouvel album Disgust à venir le 28 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



1. Explicit Everything

2. Toleraped

3. Darkest Auer

4. When Only Fans Blow On Empty Stage 5. Flesh Fabricant

6. Darken The Attic

7. Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla (feat. Nikki 666)

8. Mouthbreathing Bottomfeeder

9. In The Meat Of The Night

10. EU-rope Around Your Neck

11. Kemperverse (Kemper Trilogy part 3: Mama's Boy)

12. Wife Eater (Woman's Best Friend)

13. R.I.C.H. (Relying In Capital Heresy)

14. Viimene Fiitti (feat. Ulti-Make)

15. Omniworld

16. Inhumanely Precipitated Biodegradation

17. No One Loves You Anymore

18. I Want To Pay More Taxes

19. Insult / Result

20. Scorched Meat Tactics



