Tower of Silence
 Tower of Silence - Semelean... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
 Geneviève Beaulieu - Augury (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Ikea		   
Putrid Defecation
 Putrid Defecation - Tales f... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ogarya
 Ogarya - Nexus (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Dead		   
Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dead		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Wormwood
 Wormwood - The Star (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Viscera Infest
 Viscera Infest - Teratoma (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbidity
 Morbidity - Malignant Necro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey - Spleen and Goad (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - We Cater To ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Car... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 7 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 7 Janvier 2025 Venefixion - Hexecutor - Vermilia - Gryla - Cannibal Accident
»
(Lien direct)
Les Bretons de VENEFIXION (Death Metal, France) seront de retour cette année avec un nouveau 7" à paraître via SpikeKult Records et Obscurity Of Error Records. Celui-ci sera composé de deux nouveaux morceaux.

»
(Lien direct)
HEXECUTOR (Thrash, France) soortira son nouvel album intitulé …Where Spirit Withers In Its Flesh Constraint le 28 mars prochain via Dying Victims Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Paol Goz" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Veresi" issu de son nouveau disque Karsikko prévu le 14 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

Karsikko
Vakat
Kivutar
Suruhymni
Koti
Veresi
Talven jälkeen
Kansojen Kaipuu

»
(Lien direct)
GRYLA (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus The Redeemer's Festering Carcass le 21 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Redeemer's Festering Carcass pt 1 [7:43]
2. The Redeemer's Festering Carcass pt 2 [6:38]
3. Banners Soaked in Crimson Essence [6:08]
4. Imposer [6:11]
5. Carnal Beast [6:20]
6. Spewing Fecal Abjurations [7:20]

»
(Lien direct)
CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Darken The Attic" extrait de son nouvel album Disgust à venir le 28 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Explicit Everything
2. Toleraped
3. Darkest Auer
4. When Only Fans Blow On Empty Stage 5. Flesh Fabricant
6. Darken The Attic
7. Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla (feat. Nikki 666)
8. Mouthbreathing Bottomfeeder
9. In The Meat Of The Night
10. EU-rope Around Your Neck
11. Kemperverse (Kemper Trilogy part 3: Mama's Boy)
12. Wife Eater (Woman's Best Friend)
13. R.I.C.H. (Relying In Capital Heresy)
14. Viimene Fiitti (feat. Ulti-Make)
15. Omniworld
16. Inhumanely Precipitated Biodegradation
17. No One Loves You Anymore
18. I Want To Pay More Taxes
19. Insult / Result
20. Scorched Meat Tactics
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
7 Janvier 2025

Tower of Silence
 Tower of Silence
Semelean Revelations
2024 - Indépendant		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
 Geneviève Beaulieu
Augury
2024 - Union Finale		   
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm
Demo (Démo)
2024 - Autoproduction		   

Hexecutor
 Hexecutor
Thrash - 2011 - France		   
Venefixion
 Venefixion
Death Metal - 2013 - France		   
Vermilia
 Vermilia
Folk Black Metal - 2017 - Finlande		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
Augury
Tower of Silence
Semelean Revelations
Fatal Realm
Demo (Démo)
Deadspeak
Plagues Of Sulfur Bound
Xavier Boscher
Starseeds IV
Morbific
Promethean Mutilation (EP)
Omegaeternum
1248
Fange
Privation
Sheer Division
Saalammbö (EP)
Nefarious Dusk
Death Beneath a Starless Sky
Putrid Defecation
Tales from the Toilet
Apparition
Disgraced Emanations From A...
6deep
Dead In 5 (EP)
Toxaemia
Rejected Souls Of Kerberus
Fange
Perdition
Catasexual Urge Motivation
The Encyclopedia of Serial ...
Godflesh
A World Lit Only By Dub
La photo mystère du 1 Janvier 2025
Ogarya
Nexus (EP)
Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats
Nell’ Ora Blu
Spectral Wound
Songs Of Blood And Mire
AnIImA
Aniima (EP)
Blut Aus Nord
Disharmonium (Nahab)
Nogothula
Telluric Sepsis
Disarray
Religious Disease
Ershetu
Yomi
Scumbags
Sewage The Waste
Loudblast
Altering Fates And Destinies
Groza
Nadir
Agressor
Symposium of Rebirth
