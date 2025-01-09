»

(Lien direct) RELICS OF HUMANITY (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) a dévoilé le titre "Taking the Shape of Infinity" issu de son nouvel opus Absolute Dismal Domain prévu le 31 janvier via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. Omen Apollyon

2. Summoning Of Those Who Absorbed

3. Taking The Shape Of Infinity

4. In The Name Of Ubiquitous Gloom

5. Paralyzing The Light II

6. Absolute Dismal Domain

7. Smoldering Of Seraphim

8. His Creation That No Longer Exists

9. Dominion



