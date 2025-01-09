chargement...

Les news du 9 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 9 Janvier 2025 Vacuous - Vader - Warbringer - Saor - Lady Beast - Urfeind - Sarkom - Open Kasket - Cantu Ignis - Putrid Offal - Nyktmyst - Sin of God - Relics Of Humanity - Across the Shade
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé In His Blood, le nouvel album de VACUOUS (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 28 février prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir en vidéo ci-dessous :

01. In His Blood
02. Stress Positions
03. Hunger
04. Flesh Parade
05. Public Humiliation
06. Contraband
07. Immersion
08. No Longer Human

»
(Lien direct)
VADER (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira au printemps un Ep intitulé Humanihility via Nuclear Blast. Plus d'infos prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
WARBRINGER (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Wrath And Ruin qui sortira le 14 mars via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Sword and the Cross
2. A Better World
3. Neuromancer
4. The Jackhammer
5. Through A Glass, Darkly
6. Strike From The Sky
7. Cage Of Air
8. The Last Of My Kind

»
(Lien direct)
SAOR (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Amidst The Ruins qui sortira le 7 février via Season Of Mist. "The Sylvan Embrace" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
LADY BEAST (Heavy/Power, USA) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Inner Alchemist qui sort le 28 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Oracles Omen [4:09]
2. Through The Eyes Of War [3:47]
3. Inner Alchemist [3:49]
4. Starborn [6:56]
5. Crones Crossroads [3:27]
6. Feed Your Fire [4:38]
7. Witch Lite [2:20]
8. The Wild Hunt [3:28]
9. Off With Her Head [3:10]

»
(Lien direct)
URFEIND (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouveau disque Dauþalaikaz en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Nine to Zero Productions. Tracklist :

1. Thorns of Madness
2. The Fallen
3. Serpent’s Flight
4. Weaving the Abyss
5. Hymn of Corruption
6. Nine to Zero
7. Void
8. Anthem of Decay
9. Inner Rampage

»
(Lien direct)
SARKOM (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Exceed In2 Chaos le 21 février via Dusktone. Tracklist :

1. Exceed In2 Chaos
2. Enter As Fool, Exit As Beast
3. Prime Time Suicide
4. Spectral Prophet In A Demonized Dream
5. Be[lie]ve
6. Bottofeeders
7. Chasing Ghosts
8. Commit To Total Genocide (LP exclusive)
9. Nemesis

»
(Lien direct)
OPEN KASKET (Death Metal/Hardcore, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Trials of Failure le 7 février sur Barbaric Brutality Records. Tracklist :

1. Ersatz (Sine Die)
2. No Value
3. Internal Threat (feat. Terminal Nation)
4. Bruised Sprainstein
5. Should
6. Putrid Existence
7. Defective
8. Chain Whip (feat. Backbiter)
9. Chemical Death (feat. Zashed)
10. Ripped Up

»
(Lien direct)
CANTU IGNIS (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Fathomless Dominion le 14 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Survey the Sun
2. Buried Planet
3. The Fathomless Dominion
4. Within the Mind of Hell
5. Into Obscurity
6. A Reality Deceased

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRID OFFAL (Death/Grind, France) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie au printemps de son nouvel album Obliterated Life. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
NYKTMYST (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 21 mars chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. O Viandante [5:53]
2. Acoustic [1:22]
3. Noctivagant [5:35]
4. Via Nokturna [2:09]
5. Portal Tomb [5:40]

»
(Lien direct)
SIN OF GOD (Death Metal, Hongrie) a signé sur Exitus Stratagem Records pour la sortie le 18 février de son nouveau disque Blood Bound. Tracklist :

1. Blood Bound (3:52)
2. Black Waves (4:16)
3. No Return (4:58)
4. The Unbelief (4:49)
5. Diabolical Agitation (7:44)
6. Obulus (3:28)
7. Cerebral Malfunction (4:02)

Durée totale : 33:09

»
(Lien direct)
RELICS OF HUMANITY (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) a dévoilé le titre "Taking the Shape of Infinity" issu de son nouvel opus Absolute Dismal Domain prévu le 31 janvier via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Omen Apollyon
2. Summoning Of Those Who Absorbed
3. Taking The Shape Of Infinity
4. In The Name Of Ubiquitous Gloom
5. Paralyzing The Light II
6. Absolute Dismal Domain
7. Smoldering Of Seraphim
8. His Creation That No Longer Exists
9. Dominion


»
(Lien direct)
ACROSS THE SHADE (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Kingdom" extrait de son nouvel album Madness à venir le 24 janvier en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. Falling Leaf
02. On The Horizon
03. Don't Fall Asleep
04. Protect The Day
05. Ice Dome
06. Serenity Falls
07. Kingdom
08. Dying Inside
09. The Mine
10. Wilted
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
9 Janvier 2025

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
09/01/2025 16:59
Cool pour Open Kasket, c'est terrible ça !
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
09/01/2025 14:14
La bonne nouvelle pour PUTRID OFFAL ! Hâte d'écouter ça ! Sourire

