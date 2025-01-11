»

DARK DRIVEN (Melodic Death/Doom, Suède, Israël) sortira son premier long-format From the Unbeliever le 21 mars via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :



01. To Death, Too Soon

02. Through Waves of Sand

03. The Letters Said Nothing

04. The Gods Won’t Intertwine

05. Tell Me

06. From the Unbeliever

07. Never Mind the Pain

08. Dressed Divine

09. Cinder to Stone

10. A Song for Revenge



