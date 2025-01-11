Les news du 11 Janvier 2025
|NECROMANIAC (Black/Death/Thrash, Angleterre) offre son premier long-format Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 13 janvier sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Caput Draconis
2. Daemonomantia
3. Grave Mound Oath
4. Calling Forth The Shade
5. Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead
6. Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
7. Conjuration Of St. Cyprian
8. Swedenborg's Skull
9. Necromancess / Cauda Draconis
|»
|HIRAX (Thrash/Speed, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Faster Than Death le 28 février chez Armageddon Label et Doomentia Records. Tracklist :
1. Drill Into the Brain [1:04]
2. Armageddon [2:56]
3. Drowned Bodies [2:43]
4. Faster Than Death [1:34]
5. Psychiatric Ward [1:33]
6. Relentless [2:24]
7. Revenant [3:46]
8. Warlord's Command [2:36]
9. Worlds End [3:12]
|»
|FEMURSNAP (Grindcore/Harsh Noise/Shoegaze, Australie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Battle Space Cathedral II. Tracklist :
1. To Do Battle Within The Void 02:11
2. Intervoid Assault Ship (Helios Class Destoryer) 02:31
3. Celestial Rain Burns Through Weakened Skin 02:48
4. Unholy Fire Turns An Old God To Ash 01:54
5. Unclean Touch/Purged Light 01:17
6. Traitors (EXECUTION PROTOCAL) 02:01
7. Unend 02:24
8. To Destroy Stars & Eat Moons 09:25
9. A lost satellite continues its journey 02:55
|»
|THY KINGDOM WILL BURN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Martyrs Of Killing Floor" tiré de son nouveau disque The Loss And Redemption dont la sortie est programmée pour le 17 janvier via Scarlet Records. Tracklist :
1. Perpetual Void
2. Obscure Existence
3. Martyrs Of Killing Floor
4. Forever In Dark
5. Escape From Solitude
6. Suffering Sky
7. They Have Come
8. Dreams Of Calamity
9. To End Of Times
10. Sydänyö
Durée totale - 48:59
|»
|EUPHROSYNE (Melodic Black/Doom/Post-Metal, Grèce) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Funeral Rites" issu de son premier full-length Morus qui sort le 21 mars sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Morus
2. July 21th
3. Valley of White
4. Eulogy
5. Funeral Rites
6. Mhtera
7. Asphodel
8. Lilac Ward
|»
|HÅLLBAR (Melodic Death/Black, Pologne) a posté le titre "Mental Apraxia" extrait de son premier longue-durée Nemesis prévu le 31 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Ambiguous Loss
02. Mental Apraxia
03. Face To The Ground
04. Nemesis
05. LoveHate Language
06. Fears
07. Voodoo Doll
08. Aposiopesis
09. Tormentor
10. Puppet String
11. Possibilities
|»
|GALLOWER (Black/Thrash, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Vengeance & Wrath le 28 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Aftermath / Protector's Militia [4:52]
2. The Revelation [2:54]
3. Relentless Retaliation [4:32]
4. Bubonic Breath [4:50]
5. March Of The Carmine Cloaks [5:44]
6. Prophecy Of The Seven [5:43]
7. The Dead Despise The Living [3:41]
8. Vengeance & Wrath [5:54]
9. Demonic Ascent [5:02]
|»
|DARK DRIVEN (Melodic Death/Doom, Suède, Israël) sortira son premier long-format From the Unbeliever le 21 mars via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
01. To Death, Too Soon
02. Through Waves of Sand
03. The Letters Said Nothing
04. The Gods Won’t Intertwine
05. Tell Me
06. From the Unbeliever
07. Never Mind the Pain
08. Dressed Divine
09. Cinder to Stone
10. A Song for Revenge
|»
|WHIPSTRIKER (Blackened Heavy/Speed, Brésil) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Cry of Extinction à venir au premier semestre sur Hells Headbangers.
