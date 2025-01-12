»

(Lien direct) SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) sortira en mai prochain un album live intitulé Beauty Over Europe enregistré sur différentes dates de sa tournée avec Swallow The Sun, Draconian et Avatarium. Tracklist :



1. Transitory (Live intro)

2. Destination Woe (Live in Leipzig)

3. Nothing Left To Burn (Live in Leipzig)

4. Quiescent (Live in Munich)

5. The Last Flower (Live in Aschaffenburg)

6. Black Drapes For Tomorrow (Live in Budapest)

7. A Nature in Disguise (Live in Munich)

8. Darkness Won't Take Me (Live in Belfast)

9. My Darkest Years (Live in Aschaffenburg)

10. Blazing Sunlight (Live Outro)



