Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 9 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 9 Janvier 2025 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Tower of Silence
 Tower of Silence - Semelean... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
 Geneviève Beaulieu - Augury (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Ikea		   
Putrid Defecation
 Putrid Defecation - Tales f... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ogarya
 Ogarya - Nexus (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Dead		   
Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dead		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Wormwood
 Wormwood - The Star (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Viscera Infest
 Viscera Infest - Teratoma (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbidity
 Morbidity - Malignant Necro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 12 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 12 Janvier 2025 Mörv - Sledge - Shores of Null - The Cimmerian - Sakahiter
»
(Lien direct)
MÖRV (Death/Crust, Finlande) et SLEDGE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) ont sorti en toute fin d'année dernière un split single numérique baptisé Slörv / Mödge et contenant un titre chacun. Tracklist :

1. Mörv - 66 (04:11)
2. Sledge - Bastars... Zero (04:42)

»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) sortira en mai prochain un album live intitulé Beauty Over Europe enregistré sur différentes dates de sa tournée avec Swallow The Sun, Draconian et Avatarium. Tracklist :

1. Transitory (Live intro)
2. Destination Woe (Live in Leipzig)
3. Nothing Left To Burn (Live in Leipzig)
4. Quiescent (Live in Munich)
5. The Last Flower (Live in Aschaffenburg)
6. Black Drapes For Tomorrow (Live in Budapest)
7. A Nature in Disguise (Live in Munich)
8. Darkness Won't Take Me (Live in Belfast)
9. My Darkest Years (Live in Aschaffenburg)
10. Blazing Sunlight (Live Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
THE CIMMERIAN (Stoner/Sludge, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée An Age Undreamed Of via son propre label Hyborian Rage Records. Tracklist :

1) Shadow Kingdom
2) Neck Breaker of The Mountain
3) Silver and Gold
4) Darkwolf
5) Mournblade
6) Black Coast Tigris
7) Deathstalker
8) Monarch

»
(Lien direct)
SAKAHITER (Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ver Sacrum" extrait de son premier long-format Samnite Black Metal à venir le 7 février sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1 Ver Sacrum
2 Cutilia (Sacred lake)
3 Hirpus
4 Kerres
5 (Rite of) Caereris Mundus
6 Lex Sacrata
7 Mors Vitam Vicit
8 Samnite Black Metal
9 Outro
Thrasho Keyser
12 Janvier 2025

