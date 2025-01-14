Les news du 14 Janvier 2025 News Les news du 14 Janvier 2025 Axetasy - Abigor - Putred - Abolishment of Flesh - Wythersake » (Lien direct) AXETASY (Blackened Heavy/Speed, Allemagne) propose son premier long-format Withering Tides en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Int(r)o the Void

2. Withering Tides of Space

3. Fatal Maze

4. Slicing Dreams

5. Beyond all Order

6. Voidcrawler

7. Deadly Witch

8. Axetasy (of Murder)

9. Nebulous Nightmares

» (Lien direct) ABIGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) va sortir une compilation de toutes ses démos intitulée Demos 1993 - 1994 le 13 mars chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :



1. Filii Septemtrionium / Diabolic Unity

2. Saeculum Obscurum / Kingdom Of Darkness

3. Animae Tortae

4. Finis Redemptionis / Crawl Back To Your Cross

5. Obliteration (Outro)

6. Midwintertears

7. Eye To Eye At Armageddon

8. Abysmal Scorn

9. Other Truth

10. Dance Of The Dead- Intro

11. In Sin

12. Shadowlord

13. Eye To Eye At Armageddon

14. Abysmal Scorn

15. Other Truth

16. My Soft Vision In Blood

17. Diabolic Unity

18. Universe Of Black Divine

19. In Sin

20. Eye To Eye At Armageddon



<a href="https://abigordarknessshallrise.bandcamp.com/album/demos-1993-1994">Demos 1993-1994 de Abigor</a>

» (Lien direct) PUTRED (Death Metal, Roumanie) offre son nouvel opus Megalit al Putrefacției en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 20 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :



1. Obidă (intro)

2. Dominare Malefică

3. Aură Macabră

4. Spectre Torturate

5. Necromanție

6. Megalit al Putrefacției

7. Părăsit în Purgatoriu

8. Inscripții Antice

9. Era Morbidității

10. Critical Madness [Autopsy cover]





» (Lien direct) ABOLISHMENT OF FLESH (Melodic Death Metal USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Hater of Man" extrait de son dernier EP Resurrecting Misanthropy paru en 2023 en autoproduction.





» (Lien direct) WYTHERSAKE (Symphonic Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album At War With Their Divinity le 21 mars sur Scarlet Records. Tracklist :



1 Purity Through Non Existence

2 Bloodlet The Lepers Created

3 Dancing Plagues Of Modern Man

4 At War With Their Divinity

5 Devour The Throne Of Grace

6 Gotterdammerung

7 The Autumnal Passing

8 Shrines Of Offal Rise

9 Chimerical God State Worship

10 Agents Of Holy Death

11 Behind Shadows Of Virtue

12 Perverse Christ Aeon



Durée totale - 52:50

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 13 Janvier 2025

Retromorphosis

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE GROUPES DU JOUR Abigor

Black Metal - 1993 - Autriche