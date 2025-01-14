chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
40 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 9 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 9 Janvier 2025 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Tower of Silence
 Tower of Silence - Semelean... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
 Geneviève Beaulieu - Augury (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Ikea		   
Putrid Defecation
 Putrid Defecation - Tales f... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ogarya
 Ogarya - Nexus (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Dead		   
Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dead		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Wormwood
 Wormwood - The Star (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Viscera Infest
 Viscera Infest - Teratoma (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbidity
 Morbidity - Malignant Necro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 14 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 14 Janvier 2025 Ckraft - Axetasy - Abigor - Putred - Abolishment of Flesh - Wythersake
»
(Lien direct)
CKRAFT (Jazz Metal, Paris) a mis en ligne le clip du titre "Misconstruction Of The Universe", extrait de son nouvel album Uncommon Grounds à paraître le 17 janvier.
Par ailleurs, leur release party se tiendra le 24 février au O'Sullivans Backstage By The Mill (Paris) où ils joueront en companie du groupe CHRONES.

»
(Lien direct)
AXETASY (Blackened Heavy/Speed, Allemagne) propose son premier long-format Withering Tides en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Int(r)o the Void
2. Withering Tides of Space
3. Fatal Maze
4. Slicing Dreams
5. Beyond all Order
6. Voidcrawler
7. Deadly Witch
8. Axetasy (of Murder)
9. Nebulous Nightmares

»
(Lien direct)
ABIGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) va sortir une compilation de toutes ses démos intitulée Demos 1993 - 1994 le 13 mars chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Filii Septemtrionium / Diabolic Unity
2. Saeculum Obscurum / Kingdom Of Darkness
3. Animae Tortae
4. Finis Redemptionis / Crawl Back To Your Cross
5. Obliteration (Outro)
6. Midwintertears
7. Eye To Eye At Armageddon
8. Abysmal Scorn
9. Other Truth
10. Dance Of The Dead- Intro
11. In Sin
12. Shadowlord
13. Eye To Eye At Armageddon
14. Abysmal Scorn
15. Other Truth
16. My Soft Vision In Blood
17. Diabolic Unity
18. Universe Of Black Divine
19. In Sin
20. Eye To Eye At Armageddon

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRED (Death Metal, Roumanie) offre son nouvel opus Megalit al Putrefacției en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 20 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Obidă (intro)
2. Dominare Malefică
3. Aură Macabră
4. Spectre Torturate
5. Necromanție
6. Megalit al Putrefacției
7. Părăsit în Purgatoriu
8. Inscripții Antice
9. Era Morbidității
10. Critical Madness [Autopsy cover]

»
(Lien direct)
ABOLISHMENT OF FLESH (Melodic Death Metal USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Hater of Man" extrait de son dernier EP Resurrecting Misanthropy paru en 2023 en autoproduction.

»
(Lien direct)
WYTHERSAKE (Symphonic Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album At War With Their Divinity le 21 mars sur Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

1 Purity Through Non Existence
2 Bloodlet The Lepers Created
3 Dancing Plagues Of Modern Man
4 At War With Their Divinity
5 Devour The Throne Of Grace
6 Gotterdammerung
7 The Autumnal Passing
8 Shrines Of Offal Rise
9 Chimerical God State Worship
10 Agents Of Holy Death
11 Behind Shadows Of Virtue
12 Perverse Christ Aeon

Durée totale - 52:50
Thrasho Lestat + Keyser
14 Janvier 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Necromaniac
 Necromaniac
Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable
2025 - Invictus Productions / The Ajna Offensive		   
Lykotonon
 Lykotonon
Promethean Pathology
2022 - Profound Lore Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Abigor
 Abigor
Black Metal - 1993 - Autriche		   
Ckraft
 Ckraft
2021 - France		   
Lykotonon
Promethean Pathology
Lire la chronique
Necromaniac
Sciomancy, Malediction & Ri...
Lire la chronique
The Pale Riders
Ballades d'outre-tombe
Lire la chronique
Husqwarnah
Purification Through Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
DeadlySins
Age of Revelation
Lire la chronique
Blind Destiny
Utopie temporelle
Lire la chronique
Kill The Thrill
Autophagie
Lire la chronique
Sentenced 2 Die
Parasitic Infection
Lire la chronique
Patriarkh
Prorok Ilja
Lire la chronique
The Spirit
Songs Against Humanity
Lire la chronique
Justice Divine
Justice Divine (EP)
Lire la chronique
Geneviève Beaulieu
Augury
Lire la chronique
Tower of Silence
Semelean Revelations
Lire la chronique
Fatal Realm
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Deadspeak
Plagues Of Sulfur Bound
Lire la chronique
Xavier Boscher
Starseeds IV
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Promethean Mutilation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Omegaeternum
1248
Lire la chronique
Fange
Privation
Lire la chronique
Sheer Division
Saalammbö (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nefarious Dusk
Death Beneath a Starless Sky
Lire la chronique
Putrid Defecation
Tales from the Toilet
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Disgraced Emanations From A...
Lire la chronique
6deep
Dead In 5 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Toxaemia
Rejected Souls Of Kerberus
Lire la chronique
Fange
Perdition
Lire la chronique
Catasexual Urge Motivation
The Encyclopedia of Serial ...
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
A World Lit Only By Dub
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Janvier 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Ogarya
Nexus (EP)
Lire la chronique