CKRAFT (Jazz Metal, Paris) a mis en ligne le clip du titre "Misconstruction Of The Universe", extrait de son nouvel album Uncommon Grounds à paraître le 17 janvier.
Par ailleurs, leur release party se tiendra le 24 février au O'Sullivans Backstage By The Mill (Paris) où ils joueront en companie du groupe CHRONES.
ABIGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) va sortir une compilation de toutes ses démos intitulée Demos 1993 - 1994 le 13 mars chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Filii Septemtrionium / Diabolic Unity
2. Saeculum Obscurum / Kingdom Of Darkness
3. Animae Tortae
4. Finis Redemptionis / Crawl Back To Your Cross
5. Obliteration (Outro)
6. Midwintertears
7. Eye To Eye At Armageddon
8. Abysmal Scorn
9. Other Truth
10. Dance Of The Dead- Intro
11. In Sin
12. Shadowlord
13. Eye To Eye At Armageddon
14. Abysmal Scorn
15. Other Truth
16. My Soft Vision In Blood
17. Diabolic Unity
18. Universe Of Black Divine
19. In Sin
20. Eye To Eye At Armageddon
WYTHERSAKE (Symphonic Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album At War With Their Divinity le 21 mars sur Scarlet Records. Tracklist :
1 Purity Through Non Existence
2 Bloodlet The Lepers Created
3 Dancing Plagues Of Modern Man
4 At War With Their Divinity
5 Devour The Throne Of Grace
6 Gotterdammerung
7 The Autumnal Passing
8 Shrines Of Offal Rise
9 Chimerical God State Worship
10 Agents Of Holy Death
11 Behind Shadows Of Virtue
12 Perverse Christ Aeon
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Dead
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dead
Par Dead
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Niktareum
Par Sagamore
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène