(Lien direct) MERCILESS (Death/Thrash, Suède) va sortir le 13 mars chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions une compilation, baptisée Behind the Realms of the Dark, de ses deux premières démos Behind the Black Door (1987) et Realm of the Dark (1988). Tracklist :



1. Total Destruction

2. Bestial Death

3. Satanic Slaughters

4. Behind the Black Door

5. Realm of the Dark

6. Souls of the Dead

7. Nuclear Attack

8. Dreadful Fate



<a href="https://mercilessdarknessshallrise.bandcamp.com/album/behind-the-realms-of-the-dark">Behind The Realms Of The Dark de Merciless</a>