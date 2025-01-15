chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
132 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 9 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 9 Janvier 2025 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Tower of Silence
 Tower of Silence - Semelean... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
 Geneviève Beaulieu - Augury (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Ikea		   
Putrid Defecation
 Putrid Defecation - Tales f... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ogarya
 Ogarya - Nexus (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Dead		   
Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dead		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Wormwood
 Wormwood - The Star (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Viscera Infest
 Viscera Infest - Teratoma (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbidity
 Morbidity - Malignant Necro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 15 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 15 Janvier 2025 Revenge - Merciless - Helvitnir - Cercle du Chêne - Kosuke Hashida - Dimman - Athiria - Zero Absolu - The Ironfist - Moonfall - Grima
»
(Lien direct)
REVENGE (Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Violation.Stife.Abominate qui sortira le 25 janvier via Season Of Mist. "Flashpoint Heretic (Flame Thrown)" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
MERCILESS (Death/Thrash, Suède) va sortir le 13 mars chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions une compilation, baptisée Behind the Realms of the Dark, de ses deux premières démos Behind the Black Door (1987) et Realm of the Dark (1988). Tracklist :

1. Total Destruction
2. Bestial Death
3. Satanic Slaughters
4. Behind the Black Door
5. Realm of the Dark
6. Souls of the Dead
7. Nuclear Attack
8. Dreadful Fate


»
(Lien direct)
HELVITNIR (Black Metal avec Hellhammer à la batterie, Norvège) sortira son premier full-length Wolves of the Underworld le 14 mars via Dusktone. Tracklist :

1. Throes Of Transformation
2. Black Flame Triad
3. Helvitnir
4. Void Of Emptiness
5. Imagery Of Deceit
6. Odinsbane
7. Dread Biter
8. Helheim's Throne
9. Draugr

»
(Lien direct)
CERCLE DU CHÊNE (Atmospheric Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Récits d’Automne et de Chasse le 21 mars sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Dans le Crystal du Givre [6:00]
2. Le Trésor dans l'Onde Noire [7:49]
3. Sur les Toits d'une Tour [6:57]
4. Aux Jours de Chasse [6:50]
5. La Croix entre les Bois [10:01]
6. Un Duel de Rois [7:59]
7. Retour vers l'Aube [6:56]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band KOSUKE HASHIDA (Grinding Death/Thrash, Japon) sortira son nouvel album Outrage le 14 février chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Killed 'Em All
2. Strangulation
3. Legitimate Murder
4. The Commandments
5. Hopeless
6. The Atonement
7. Seek & Kill
8. Corruption Of Faith
9. Hate Symbiosis
10. Knockoff
11. Hungry Again

»
(Lien direct)
DIMMAN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Cease The Vengeance" issu de son nouveau disque Consciousness prévu le 28 février via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Remission
2. The First Daylight
3. Cease the Vengeance
4. The Acrimony
5. Infinitum
6. Life Bereaved Him
7. Regretful
8. Amass Them
9. Consciousness

»
(Lien direct)
ATHIRIA (Death Metal, Autriche) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Bash Of The Beast sur Kvlt und Kaos Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bash Of The Beast
2. Into The Pit
3. Black Plague
4. Slaughterhouse Dance

»
(Lien direct)
ZERO ABSOLU (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "Le Temps Détruit Tout" extrait de son premier long-format La saignée à venir le 31 janvier chez AOP Records. Le groupe est la continuation de Glaciation sans Hreidmarr. Tracklist :

1. La Saignée [20:26]
2. Le Temps Détruit Tout [13:23]

»
(Lien direct)
THE IRONFIST (Black/Thrash, Singapour) a sorti en début d'année son nouvel opus Akumalize via Huzzcult Records. Tracklist :

Akumalize
The Lost Samurai
Self Annihilation to Immortality
Aokigahara Morbid Palace
As the Divine Winds Descend
Necro-Shinbatsu
Towards a Guroi Enlightenment
Zotto Suru – The Apocalypse of Devil in Man
Sabbaticaluciferized

»
(Lien direct)
MOONFALL (Black/Doom, Finlande) sortira son premier album Odes to the Ritual Hills le 11 avril sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. 1560 [2:10]
2. Countess Carody [10:09]
3. Ode to the Ritual Hills [9:36]
4. Thus Spoke Satanael [5:13]

»
(Lien direct)
GRIMA (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Russie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Nightside qui sortira le 28 février via Napalm Records. "Flight Of The Silver Storm" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Janvier 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Grima
 Grima
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2014 - Russie		   
Merciless
 Merciless
Black/Death/Thrash mélodique - 1986 - Suède		   
Revenge
 Revenge
Black Metal - 2000 - Canada		   
Zero Absolu
 Zero Absolu
France		   
Lykotonon
Promethean Pathology
Lire la chronique
Necromaniac
Sciomancy, Malediction & Ri...
Lire la chronique
The Pale Riders
Ballades d'outre-tombe
Lire la chronique
Husqwarnah
Purification Through Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
DeadlySins
Age of Revelation
Lire la chronique
Blind Destiny
Utopie temporelle
Lire la chronique
Kill The Thrill
Autophagie
Lire la chronique
Sentenced 2 Die
Parasitic Infection
Lire la chronique
Patriarkh
Prorok Ilja
Lire la chronique
The Spirit
Songs Against Humanity
Lire la chronique
Justice Divine
Justice Divine (EP)
Lire la chronique
Geneviève Beaulieu
Augury
Lire la chronique
Tower of Silence
Semelean Revelations
Lire la chronique
Fatal Realm
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Deadspeak
Plagues Of Sulfur Bound
Lire la chronique
Xavier Boscher
Starseeds IV
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Promethean Mutilation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Omegaeternum
1248
Lire la chronique
Fange
Privation
Lire la chronique
Sheer Division
Saalammbö (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nefarious Dusk
Death Beneath a Starless Sky
Lire la chronique
Putrid Defecation
Tales from the Toilet
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Disgraced Emanations From A...
Lire la chronique
6deep
Dead In 5 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Toxaemia
Rejected Souls Of Kerberus
Lire la chronique
Fange
Perdition
Lire la chronique
Catasexual Urge Motivation
The Encyclopedia of Serial ...
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
A World Lit Only By Dub
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Janvier 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Ogarya
Nexus (EP)
Lire la chronique