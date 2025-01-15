Les news du 15 Janvier 2025
Les news du 15 Janvier 2025 Revenge - Merciless - Helvitnir - Cercle du Chêne - Kosuke Hashida - Dimman - Athiria - Zero Absolu - The Ironfist - Moonfall - Grima
|»
|REVENGE (Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Violation.Stife.Abominate qui sortira le 25 janvier via Season Of Mist. "Flashpoint Heretic (Flame Thrown)" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|MERCILESS (Death/Thrash, Suède) va sortir le 13 mars chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions une compilation, baptisée Behind the Realms of the Dark, de ses deux premières démos Behind the Black Door (1987) et Realm of the Dark (1988). Tracklist :
1. Total Destruction
2. Bestial Death
3. Satanic Slaughters
4. Behind the Black Door
5. Realm of the Dark
6. Souls of the Dead
7. Nuclear Attack
8. Dreadful Fate
|
|»
|HELVITNIR (Black Metal avec Hellhammer à la batterie, Norvège) sortira son premier full-length Wolves of the Underworld le 14 mars via Dusktone. Tracklist :
1. Throes Of Transformation
2. Black Flame Triad
3. Helvitnir
4. Void Of Emptiness
5. Imagery Of Deceit
6. Odinsbane
7. Dread Biter
8. Helheim's Throne
9. Draugr
|
|»
|CERCLE DU CHÊNE (Atmospheric Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Récits d’Automne et de Chasse le 21 mars sur Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Dans le Crystal du Givre [6:00]
2. Le Trésor dans l'Onde Noire [7:49]
3. Sur les Toits d'une Tour [6:57]
4. Aux Jours de Chasse [6:50]
5. La Croix entre les Bois [10:01]
6. Un Duel de Rois [7:59]
7. Retour vers l'Aube [6:56]
|
|»
|Le one-man band KOSUKE HASHIDA (Grinding Death/Thrash, Japon) sortira son nouvel album Outrage le 14 février chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Killed 'Em All
2. Strangulation
3. Legitimate Murder
4. The Commandments
5. Hopeless
6. The Atonement
7. Seek & Kill
8. Corruption Of Faith
9. Hate Symbiosis
10. Knockoff
11. Hungry Again
|
|»
|DIMMAN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Cease The Vengeance" issu de son nouveau disque Consciousness prévu le 28 février via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Remission
2. The First Daylight
3. Cease the Vengeance
4. The Acrimony
5. Infinitum
6. Life Bereaved Him
7. Regretful
8. Amass Them
9. Consciousness
|
|»
|ATHIRIA (Death Metal, Autriche) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Bash Of The Beast sur Kvlt und Kaos Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bash Of The Beast
2. Into The Pit
3. Black Plague
4. Slaughterhouse Dance
|
|»
|ZERO ABSOLU (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "Le Temps Détruit Tout" extrait de son premier long-format La saignée à venir le 31 janvier chez AOP Records. Le groupe est la continuation de Glaciation sans Hreidmarr. Tracklist :
1. La Saignée [20:26]
2. Le Temps Détruit Tout [13:23]
|
|»
|THE IRONFIST (Black/Thrash, Singapour) a sorti en début d'année son nouvel opus Akumalize via Huzzcult Records. Tracklist :
Akumalize
The Lost Samurai
Self Annihilation to Immortality
Aokigahara Morbid Palace
As the Divine Winds Descend
Necro-Shinbatsu
Towards a Guroi Enlightenment
Zotto Suru – The Apocalypse of Devil in Man
Sabbaticaluciferized
|
|»
|MOONFALL (Black/Doom, Finlande) sortira son premier album Odes to the Ritual Hills le 11 avril sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. 1560 [2:10]
2. Countess Carody [10:09]
3. Ode to the Ritual Hills [9:36]
4. Thus Spoke Satanael [5:13]
|
|»
|GRIMA (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Russie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Nightside qui sortira le 28 février via Napalm Records. "Flight Of The Silver Storm" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
