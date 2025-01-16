|
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025
|Le nouvel album de COMBUST (Hardcore, USA) aura pour titre Belly Of The Beast et sortira le 7 mars prochain sur Triple B Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Our Own Breed (featuring Rory O'Neill)" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Belly Of The Beast
02. Everyone's Enemy
03. Swallowing Swords (featuring Jay Peta)
04. N.Y.H.C. (featuring Danny Diablo)
05. Truth Hurts
06. Fear In The Streets
07. Our Own Breed (featuring Rory O'Neill)
08. Tiger Style II (featuring Ryan Griffith)
09. Crossed Off (featuring Chiqui Rodriguez)
10. Paid with Pain (featuring Scott Vogel)
11. Distorted Dreams
12. Atlas
|
|IN THE WOODS... (Metal Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Otra qui sortira le 11 avril via Prophecy Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Things You Shouldn't Know
2. A Misrepresentation Of I
3. The Crimson Crown
4. The Kiss And The Lie
5. Let Me Sing
6. Come Ye Sinners
7. The Wandering Deity
|
|MEPHITIC CORPSE (Death/Grind, USA) sortira son premier long-format Sickness Attracts Sickness le 1er février sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :
1) Obsessive Compulsive Dismemberment
2) Blistering Red Corpse Under Max Thermostat
3) Grisly Vomit on Self
4) Screwgun my Spleen
5) Intrusive Thoughts Lead to Impatient Butchering
6) Heart in Tinfoil
7) Teething on Clots
8) Painless
9) Rectal Bugs
10) Digested from Both Ends
11) Gutpuked Maggot Treatment
|
|TIME RIFT (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse son nouvel album In Flight en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. I Am (The Spear)
2. Follow Tomorrow
3. Coyote Queen
4. Into The Stillness
5. Thunder Calling
6. The Hunter
7. In Flight
8. Dancing With The Sun
9. Hellbound
|
|Le one-man band HESPERIA (Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "La Grotta De La Sibilla Atto III: La Fuga/La Salvezza" issu de son nouveau disque Fra Li Monti Sibillini (Black Medieval Winter Over The Sibylline Mounts) prévu demain via Hammerheart Records.
|
|DEFILED SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé sa reprise de "Unfaithful" de Rihanna extraite de son premier full-length Within the Slumber of the Mind à venir le 21 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Alkutaival (feat. Juha Tapio)
2. Voices from the Void
3. Exiled to Infinity
4. Death
5. Mortal
6. Within the Slumber of the Mind
7. Through the Chaos
8. Your Worst Enemy
9. Tears of Black
10. Unfaithful (Rihanna cover) (feat. Karisma)
|
|NECRAMBULANT (Brutal Slam Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Upheaval of Malignant Necrambulance le 7 mars chez Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Amalgamation of Gresome Curdling Ambonination - 3:09
2. Inhumane Creophagus Repulsion - 3:14
3. Catastrophic... / Epoch 0 - 3:14
4. Barbarian Brute Force Annihilation - 3:47
5. Sentenced to a Guttonous Pit - 2:59
6. Pestilential Ascendancy - 2:53
7. Ineffable Tormenting Possession - 2:24
8. Chunked Pus Chowder - 3:04
9. Upheaval of Malignant Necrambulance - 2:01
10. Coffin Meat - 2:50
11. Self-Biologic Carnivorous Cannibalism - 3:00
Durée totale : 32:35
|
|ONIROPHAGUS (Doom/Death, Espagne) offre son nouvel album Revelations From the Void en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Hollow Valley [10:43]
2. Landsickness [5:51]
3. The Tome [6:50]
4. Black Brew [8:46]
5. Stargazing Into The Void [15:56]
|
|FLESHSPOIL (Blackened Death Metal avec notamment l'ex-batteur de Arsis, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Beginning of the End le 28 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Bleed Through This Life
2. Skies Turn To Graves
3. Fleshspoil
4. Walking Dead
5. A Frail Demise
6. Born Into Despair
|
|GENOCIDAL RITES (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Genocidal Upheaval of Subservient Abrahamic Law le 14 mars sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Phase 1: Extermination
2. Genocidal Upheaval of Subservient Abhrahamic Law
3. Severed Heads of the Spiritual Rat King
4. Ritualistic Invocation of Blaspheric Annihilation
5. IX Gods / IX Graves
6. NGAA Incarnate
7. Death Howls From the Abyssal Sepulchres
8. Nuclear Desecration at the Gates of Mekka
9. Order of the Most Profane
10. Ceremonial Beheading the Sons of Abraham
11. Necrotic Hellhounds of an Atomic Future
12. Phase 2: Annihilation
|
|INITIATE (Hardcore, USA) a récemment partagé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Too Much". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
|EXODUS (Thrash, USA) vient d'annoncer le départ de son chanteur Steve "Zetro" Souza. Celui-ci est remplacé une fois de plus par Rob Dukes :
EXODUS a écrit : Announcement!
EXODUS have parted ways with Steve "Zetro" Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does.
And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to EXODUS! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can.
Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue.
See you soon,
EXODUS
|
|Intitulé Something Is Rotten In Humanity, le nouvel album d'UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 1er avril sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Reviving" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Fear Of Dying
02. Destiny Of Evil
03. Demons In your Mind
04. Reviving
05. Inside Death
06. The Disappointment
07. Divine Virtue
08. Believing Again
09. The Evil Cause
10. I'm a Freak (Wicked Lady Cover) (CD Bonus Track)
|
|CRYPTUAL (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 14 février prochain via Iron Fortress Records un nouveau EP intitulé Convulsing Above The Ground. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Self Inflicted" :
|
|
Bonne nouvelle pour EXODUS, le chant asthmatique de Souza m'a toujours gonflé au plus haut point...
|
16/01/2025 09:15