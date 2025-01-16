chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
112 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Aara
 Aara - Eiger (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 16 Janvier 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Fixation On A Cow... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Limbonic Art
 Limbonic Art - Opus Daemoni... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 9 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 9 Janvier 2025 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Tower of Silence
 Tower of Silence - Semelean... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
 Geneviève Beaulieu - Augury (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Ikea		   
Putrid Defecation
 Putrid Defecation - Tales f... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ogarya
 Ogarya - Nexus (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Dead		   
Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dead		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Wormwood
 Wormwood - The Star (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Viscera Infest
 Viscera Infest - Teratoma (C)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 16 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025 Combust - In The Woods... - Mephitic Corpse - Time Rift - Hesperia - Defiled Serenity - Necrambulant - Onirophagus - Fleshspoil - Genocidal Rites - Initiate - Exodus - Unbounded Terror - Cryptual
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de COMBUST (Hardcore, USA) aura pour titre Belly Of The Beast et sortira le 7 mars prochain sur Triple B Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Our Own Breed (featuring Rory O'Neill)" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Belly Of The Beast
02. Everyone's Enemy
03. Swallowing Swords (featuring Jay Peta)
04. N.Y.H.C. (featuring Danny Diablo)
05. Truth Hurts
06. Fear In The Streets
07. Our Own Breed (featuring Rory O'Neill)
08. Tiger Style II (featuring Ryan Griffith)
09. Crossed Off (featuring Chiqui Rodriguez)
10. Paid with Pain (featuring Scott Vogel)
11. Distorted Dreams
12. Atlas

»
(Lien direct)
IN THE WOODS... (Metal Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Otra qui sortira le 11 avril via Prophecy Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Things You Shouldn't Know
2. A Misrepresentation Of I
3. The Crimson Crown
4. The Kiss And The Lie
5. Let Me Sing
6. Come Ye Sinners
7. The Wandering Deity


»
(Lien direct)
MEPHITIC CORPSE (Death/Grind, USA) sortira son premier long-format Sickness Attracts Sickness le 1er février sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :

1) Obsessive Compulsive Dismemberment
2) Blistering Red Corpse Under Max Thermostat
3) Grisly Vomit on Self
4) Screwgun my Spleen
5) Intrusive Thoughts Lead to Impatient Butchering
6) Heart in Tinfoil
7) Teething on Clots
8) Painless
9) Rectal Bugs
10) Digested from Both Ends
11) Gutpuked Maggot Treatment

»
(Lien direct)
TIME RIFT (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse son nouvel album In Flight en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. I Am (The Spear)
2. Follow Tomorrow
3. Coyote Queen
4. Into The Stillness
5. Thunder Calling
6. The Hunter
7. In Flight
8. Dancing With The Sun
9. Hellbound

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band HESPERIA (Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "La Grotta De La Sibilla Atto III: La Fuga/La Salvezza" issu de son nouveau disque Fra Li Monti Sibillini (Black Medieval Winter Over The Sibylline Mounts) prévu demain via Hammerheart Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DEFILED SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé sa reprise de "Unfaithful" de Rihanna extraite de son premier full-length Within the Slumber of the Mind à venir le 21 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Alkutaival (feat. Juha Tapio) 
2. Voices from the Void
3. Exiled to Infinity
4. Death
5. Mortal
6. Within the Slumber of the Mind
7. Through the Chaos
8. Your Worst Enemy
9. Tears of Black
10. Unfaithful (Rihanna cover) (feat. Karisma)

»
(Lien direct)
NECRAMBULANT (Brutal Slam Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Upheaval of Malignant Necrambulance le 7 mars chez Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Amalgamation of Gresome Curdling Ambonination - 3:09
2. Inhumane Creophagus Repulsion - 3:14
3. Catastrophic... / Epoch 0 - 3:14
4. Barbarian Brute Force Annihilation - 3:47
5. Sentenced to a Guttonous Pit - 2:59
6. Pestilential Ascendancy - 2:53
7. Ineffable Tormenting Possession - 2:24
8. Chunked Pus Chowder - 3:04
9. Upheaval of Malignant Necrambulance - 2:01
10. Coffin Meat - 2:50
11. Self-Biologic Carnivorous Cannibalism - 3:00

Durée totale : 32:35

»
(Lien direct)
ONIROPHAGUS (Doom/Death, Espagne) offre son nouvel album Revelations From the Void en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Hollow Valley [10:43]
2. Landsickness [5:51]
3. The Tome [6:50]
4. Black Brew [8:46]
5. Stargazing Into The Void [15:56]

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHSPOIL (Blackened Death Metal avec notamment l'ex-batteur de Arsis, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Beginning of the End le 28 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Bleed Through This Life
2. Skies Turn To Graves
3. Fleshspoil
4. Walking Dead
5. A Frail Demise
6. Born Into Despair

»
(Lien direct)
GENOCIDAL RITES (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Genocidal Upheaval of Subservient Abrahamic Law le 14 mars sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Phase 1: Extermination
2. Genocidal Upheaval of Subservient Abhrahamic Law
3. Severed Heads of the Spiritual Rat King
4. Ritualistic Invocation of Blaspheric Annihilation
5. IX Gods / IX Graves
6. NGAA Incarnate
7. Death Howls From the Abyssal Sepulchres
8. Nuclear Desecration at the Gates of Mekka
9. Order of the Most Profane
10. Ceremonial Beheading the Sons of Abraham
11. Necrotic Hellhounds of an Atomic Future
12. Phase 2: Annihilation

»
(Lien direct)
INITIATE (Hardcore, USA) a récemment partagé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Too Much". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
EXODUS (Thrash, USA) vient d'annoncer le départ de son chanteur Steve "Zetro" Souza. Celui-ci est remplacé une fois de plus par Rob Dukes :

EXODUS a écrit : Announcement!

EXODUS have parted ways with Steve "Zetro" Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does.
And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to EXODUS! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can.
Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue.

See you soon,
EXODUS

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Something Is Rotten In Humanity, le nouvel album d'UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 1er avril sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Reviving" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Fear Of Dying
02. Destiny Of Evil
03. Demons In your Mind
04. Reviving
05. Inside Death
06. The Disappointment
07. Divine Virtue
08. Believing Again
09. The Evil Cause
10. I'm a Freak (Wicked Lady Cover) (CD Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTUAL (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 14 février prochain via Iron Fortress Records un nouveau EP intitulé Convulsing Above The Ground. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Self Inflicted" :
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Janvier 2025

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
16/01/2025 09:15
Bonne nouvelle pour EXODUS, le chant asthmatique de Souza m'a toujours gonflé au plus haut point...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Aara
 Aara
Eiger
2024 - Debemur Morti Productions		   
Gurkkhas
 Gurkkhas
A Life of Suffering (Compil.)
2024 - Great Dane Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Combust
 Combust
Hardcore - 2017 - Etats-Unis		   
Cryptual
 Cryptual
Etats-Unis		   
Exodus
 Exodus
Thrash metal - 1979 - Etats-Unis		   
In The Woods...
 In The Woods...
Metal Progressif - 1991 - Norvège		   
Mephitic Corpse
 Mephitic Corpse
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne		   
Gurkkhas
A Life of Suffering (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Aara
Eiger
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Janvier 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Echos de La Terre du Milieu et de Westeros
Neko Light Orchestra
Lire le live report
Deadguy
Fixation On A Coworker
Lire la chronique
Venomous Invokation
Ars Moriendi (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Lykotonon
Promethean Pathology
Lire la chronique
Necromaniac
Sciomancy, Malediction & Ri...
Lire la chronique
The Pale Riders
Ballades d'outre-tombe
Lire la chronique
Husqwarnah
Purification Through Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
DeadlySins
Age of Revelation
Lire la chronique
Blind Destiny
Utopie temporelle
Lire la chronique
Kill The Thrill
Autophagie
Lire la chronique
Sentenced 2 Die
Parasitic Infection
Lire la chronique
Patriarkh
Prorok Ilja
Lire la chronique
The Spirit
Songs Against Humanity
Lire la chronique
Justice Divine
Justice Divine (EP)
Lire la chronique
Geneviève Beaulieu
Augury
Lire la chronique
Tower of Silence
Semelean Revelations
Lire la chronique
Fatal Realm
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Deadspeak
Plagues Of Sulfur Bound
Lire la chronique
Xavier Boscher
Starseeds IV
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Promethean Mutilation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Omegaeternum
1248
Lire la chronique
Fange
Privation
Lire la chronique
Sheer Division
Saalammbö (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nefarious Dusk
Death Beneath a Starless Sky
Lire la chronique
Putrid Defecation
Tales from the Toilet
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Disgraced Emanations From A...
Lire la chronique
6deep
Dead In 5 (EP)
Lire la chronique