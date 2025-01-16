chargement...

Deadguy
 Deadguy - Fixation On A Cow... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Limbonic Art
 Limbonic Art - Opus Daemoni... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 9 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 9 Janvier 2025 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Tower of Silence
 Tower of Silence - Semelean... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
 Geneviève Beaulieu - Augury (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Ikea		   
Putrid Defecation
 Putrid Defecation - Tales f... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ogarya
 Ogarya - Nexus (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Dead		   
Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dead		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Wormwood
 Wormwood - The Star (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Viscera Infest
 Viscera Infest - Teratoma (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 16 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025 Unbounded Terror - Cryptual
Intitulé Something Is Rotten In Humanity, le nouvel album d'UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 1er avril sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Reviving" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Fear Of Dying
02. Destiny Of Evil
03. Demons In your Mind
04. Reviving
05. Inside Death
06. The Disappointment
07. Divine Virtue
08. Believing Again
09. The Evil Cause
10. I'm a Freak (Wicked Lady Cover) (CD Bonus Track)

CRYPTUAL (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 14 février prochain via Iron Fortress Records un nouveau EP intitulé Convulsing Above The Ground. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Self Inflicted" :
Thrasho AxGxB
16 Janvier 2025

Cryptual
 Cryptual
Etats-Unis		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne		   
Echos de La Terre du Milieu et de Westeros
Neko Light Orchestra
Deadguy
Fixation On A Coworker
Venomous Invokation
Ars Moriendi (Démo)
Lykotonon
Promethean Pathology
Necromaniac
Sciomancy, Malediction & Ri...
The Pale Riders
Ballades d'outre-tombe
Husqwarnah
Purification Through Sacrifice
DeadlySins
Age of Revelation
Blind Destiny
Utopie temporelle
Kill The Thrill
Autophagie
Sentenced 2 Die
Parasitic Infection
Patriarkh
Prorok Ilja
The Spirit
Songs Against Humanity
Justice Divine
Justice Divine (EP)
Geneviève Beaulieu
Augury
Tower of Silence
Semelean Revelations
Fatal Realm
Demo (Démo)
Deadspeak
Plagues Of Sulfur Bound
Xavier Boscher
Starseeds IV
Morbific
Promethean Mutilation (EP)
Omegaeternum
1248
Fange
Privation
Sheer Division
Saalammbö (EP)
Nefarious Dusk
Death Beneath a Starless Sky
Putrid Defecation
Tales from the Toilet
Apparition
Disgraced Emanations From A...
6deep
Dead In 5 (EP)
Toxaemia
Rejected Souls Of Kerberus
Fange
Perdition
Catasexual Urge Motivation
The Encyclopedia of Serial ...
