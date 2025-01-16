Les news du 16 Janvier 2025
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025 Unbounded Terror - Cryptual
|Intitulé Something Is Rotten In Humanity, le nouvel album d'UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 1er avril sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Reviving" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Fear Of Dying
02. Destiny Of Evil
03. Demons In your Mind
04. Reviving
05. Inside Death
06. The Disappointment
07. Divine Virtue
08. Believing Again
09. The Evil Cause
10. I'm a Freak (Wicked Lady Cover) (CD Bonus Track)
|CRYPTUAL (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 14 février prochain via Iron Fortress Records un nouveau EP intitulé Convulsing Above The Ground. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Self Inflicted" :
