(Lien direct) Something Is Rotten In Humanity, le nouvel album d'UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 1er avril sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Reviving" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Fear Of Dying

02. Destiny Of Evil

03. Demons In your Mind

04. Reviving

05. Inside Death

06. The Disappointment

07. Divine Virtue

08. Believing Again

09. The Evil Cause

10. I'm a Freak (Wicked Lady Cover) (CD Bonus Track)



