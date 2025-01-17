EMBRIONAL (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Inherited Tendencies for Self-Destruction le 21 mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Choirs of Apocalypse (intro)
2. The World Deserves Self-Destruction
3. Inspiration to Slay
4. Seduced by the Lies
5. Lies of God
6. The Shrine of Collapse
7. Suicide Journey
8. Purified by Death
9. Sadistic Desire
10. Extinction (outro)
11. Obliteration Rites
PREDATOR (Heavy/Speed, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Raping the Population" tiré de son opus comeback Unsafe Space qui sort le 18 mars via Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Saviors
02. Raping the Population
03. N.L.M.
04. The Fascism Variant
05. Winter Wars
06. Sons of Liberty
07. A New Civil War
08. California Dreaming
09. Plague of the Deceivers
10. Violent Objection
11. Saboteur
12. The Crow Upon the Cross
