(Lien direct) IMPERISHABLE (Death Metal, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Bells" qui ouvre son nouvel album Swallowing the World prévu le 11 avril sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :



1. Bells

2. Blood to Bleed

3. Where No One Survives

4. Riding Demons

5. The Remembering

6. Cenotaph of Dreams

7. Out of the Night

8. The Erosion of Reason

9. Swallowing the World



