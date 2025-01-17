Les news du 17 Janvier 2025
Grotesque Bliss - Lepra - Embrional - Final Siege - Imperishable - Scitalis - Räum - Predator - Pathogenic
|GROTESQUE BLISS (Death / Doom, Australie) est un projet réunissant des membres et ex-membres de Grave Upheaval, Temple Nightside, Eternal Torment et Paramæcium. Le groupe (res)sortira le 11 avril prochain une nouvelle démo éponyme sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Parue en juin dernier en autoproduction via Bandcamp, celle-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous en intégralité :
01. Grotesque Bliss
02. Bringeth Death To Life
03. Old Earth
04. God Of The Godless
05. Sanguine Bebimus
06. Slipping Through The Cracks Of Grief
|LEPRA (Black / Death Mélodique, Suède) sortira sa première démo intitulée Mortuus Morgana le 14 février prochain via Stygian Black Hand. Celle-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Where Despair Has Made Its Home
02. In Silence She Lay Still
03. Morning Mist Horizon
04. Endless Crimson Dawn
|EMBRIONAL (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Inherited Tendencies for Self-Destruction le 21 mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Choirs of Apocalypse (intro)
2. The World Deserves Self-Destruction
3. Inspiration to Slay
4. Seduced by the Lies
5. Lies of God
6. The Shrine of Collapse
7. Suicide Journey
8. Purified by Death
9. Sadistic Desire
10. Extinction (outro)
11. Obliteration Rites
|FINAL SIEGE (Thrash Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Primordial Combat" tiré de son dernier opus Nuclear Doom State sorti via Wormholedeath.
|IMPERISHABLE (Death Metal, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Bells" qui ouvre son nouvel album Swallowing the World prévu le 11 avril sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Bells
2. Blood to Bleed
3. Where No One Survives
4. Riding Demons
5. The Remembering
6. Cenotaph of Dreams
7. Out of the Night
8. The Erosion of Reason
9. Swallowing the World
|SCITALIS (Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Suffering" extrait de son nouvel album Maledictum à venir le 24 janvier sur Vendetta Records. Tracklist :
01 Reborn
02 Suffering
03 Seven Years Ov Blood
04 Trial
05 Burn Before Dawn
06 Ashes After The Fire
07 Endless Wrath
|RÄUM (Post-Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouveau disque Emperor of the Sun le 21 février chez Les Acteurs de l’Ombre Productions. Tracklist :
01. Eclipse of The Empyreal Dawn
02. Nemo Me Impune Lacessit
03. Grounds of Desolation
04. Towards The Flames
05. Obscure
06. Emperor of The Sun
07. A Path to The Abyss
|PREDATOR (Heavy/Speed, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Raping the Population" tiré de son opus comeback Unsafe Space qui sort le 18 mars via Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Saviors
02. Raping the Population
03. N.L.M.
04. The Fascism Variant
05. Winter Wars
06. Sons of Liberty
07. A New Civil War
08. California Dreaming
09. Plague of the Deceivers
10. Violent Objection
11. Saboteur
12. The Crow Upon the Cross
|PATHOGENIC (Extreme Progressive Metal/Djent, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Crowned in Corpses à paraître le 7 février chez Skepsis Recordings. Tracklist :
Mass Grave Memory
The New Rot
Dead But Not At Rest
Exiled From The Abyss
Fragments
Crowned In Corpses
Drag Your Crosses
Silicon Regime
