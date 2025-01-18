chargement...

Les news du 18 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 18 Janvier 2025 Open Kasket - Fractured Insanity - Dessiderium - Mutank - Arkaist - Atrox Trauma - Pestilent Scars
»
(Lien direct)
OPEN KASKET (Death Metal/Hardcore, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Internal Threat (feat. Terminal Nation)" figurant sur son premier full-length Trials of Failur dont la sortie est programmé pour le 7 février via Barbaric Brutality Records. Tracklist :

1. Ersatz (Sine Die)
2. No Value
3. Internal Threat (feat. Terminal Nation)
4. Bruised Sprainstein
5. Should
6. Putrid Existence
7. Defective
8. Chain Whip (feat. Backbiter)
9. Chemical Death (feat. Zashed)
10. Ripped Up

»
(Lien direct)
FRACTURED INSANITY (Death Metal, Belgique) propose un clip pour le morceau "Divide and Conquer" tiré de son nouvel album Age of Manipulation prévu le 18 février chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Exaltation of a Fallen Glory
02. Divide and Conquer
03. The Hangman's Lair
04. Age of Manipulation
05. Bezoar
06. Fear; the Ultimate Weapon
07. Divine Honour
08. Slumber in the Deep
09. Psy-K.O.
10. We All Die in the End

»
(Lien direct)
DESSIDERIUM (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Keys to the Palace le 14 mars via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. In The Midst Of May
2. Dover Hendrix
3. Pollen For The Bees
4. A Dream That Wants Me Dead
5. Magenta
6. Keys To The Palace

»
(Lien direct)
MUTANK (Crossover/Thrash, Québec) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Abortron" issu de son dernier disque Think Before You Think paru en novembre 2024 via Boonsdale Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ARKAIST (Black Metal, France) a posté le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Aube Noire qui sort le 24 février sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Aube Noire [5:26]
2. Ode à la haine [3:53]
3. Prophète du Sang [5:09]
4. Terre Ancestrale [7:05]
5. Anachorète [5:40]
6. Linceul d'Ether [8:15]
7. Puer Aeternus [6:18]

»
(Lien direct)
ATROX TRAUMA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Emptiness" extrait de son nouvel opus Where Death Hunts à venir le 17 avril chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENT SCARS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Into The Meadows
02. Internal Torment
03. Golden Maiden
04. Deceitful Phoenix
05. Unreality
06. A Reaching Hand
07. Democide
08. All On My Own
09. In Search Of Reason
10. False Messiah
Thrasho Keyser
18 Janvier 2025

