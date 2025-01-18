OPEN KASKET (Death Metal/Hardcore, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Internal Threat (feat. Terminal Nation)" figurant sur son premier full-length Trials of Failur dont la sortie est programmé pour le 7 février via Barbaric Brutality Records. Tracklist :
1. Ersatz (Sine Die)
2. No Value
3. Internal Threat (feat. Terminal Nation)
4. Bruised Sprainstein
5. Should
6. Putrid Existence
7. Defective
8. Chain Whip (feat. Backbiter)
9. Chemical Death (feat. Zashed)
10. Ripped Up
FRACTURED INSANITY (Death Metal, Belgique) propose un clip pour le morceau "Divide and Conquer" tiré de son nouvel album Age of Manipulation prévu le 18 février chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Exaltation of a Fallen Glory
02. Divide and Conquer
03. The Hangman's Lair
04. Age of Manipulation
05. Bezoar
06. Fear; the Ultimate Weapon
07. Divine Honour
08. Slumber in the Deep
09. Psy-K.O.
10. We All Die in the End
