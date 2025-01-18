»

(Lien direct) DESSIDERIUM (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Keys to the Palace le 14 mars via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. In The Midst Of May

2. Dover Hendrix

3. Pollen For The Bees

4. A Dream That Wants Me Dead

5. Magenta

6. Keys To The Palace



