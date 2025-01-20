»

(Lien direct) IN THEATRUM DENONIUM se déroulera le 22 mars à Denain (59) dans le théâtre municipal historique. On y retrouvera Imha Tarikat (Allemagne), Thy Light (Brésil) pour leur première fois en France et Fleshgod Apocalypse (ITA), Winterfylleth (GB) et le groupe français Maudits pour une performance en duo. Billets à 28€ (early bird à 20€ déjà sold out). Voici l'after movie 2024.



