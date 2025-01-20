Les news du 20 Janvier 2025
News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2025 Pissgrave - In Theatrum Denonium - Goatlord Corp. - Aeon of Awareness
|»
|PISSGRAVE (Death Metal, USA) vient de partager un nouveau morceau intitulé "In Heretic Blood Christened". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous et devrait normalement figurer sur le nouvel album des Américains à paraître cette année sur Profound Lore Records.
|
|»
|L'acte IX du festival IN THEATRUM DENONIUM se déroulera le 22 mars à Denain (59) dans le théâtre municipal historique. On y retrouvera Imha Tarikat (Allemagne), Thy Light (Brésil) pour leur première fois en France et Fleshgod Apocalypse (ITA), Winterfylleth (GB) et le groupe français Maudits pour une performance en duo. Billets à 28€ (early bird à 20€ déjà sold out). Voici l'after movie 2024.
|
|»
|GOATLORD CORP. (Black Metal avec notamment deux membres de Seth, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Temple of Serpent Whores sur Nomad Snakepit Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Slave Disciplin
2. Temple of Serpent Whores
3. Iron Fire Cum
4. Strangulation Squad
5. AR-15 Romance
6. Glockdown
7. Worldwide Civil War
8. New World Preacher (9mm Of Philosophy)
|
|»
|AEON OF AWARENESS (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a sorti son premier longue-durée The Embracing Light of Rarohenga en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Lebenslast
3. Lysis
4. Hine-nui-te-pō
5. Te Atua
6. Ira Di(e)mensions
7. Tūmatauenga
8. Fort Forest
9. King Kauri
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sosthène
Par KHÂ-O
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Dead
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dead
Par Dead
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss