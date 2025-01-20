chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
71 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Paris is Black !!! Act.01
 Paris is Black !!! Act.01 -... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Aara
 Aara - Eiger (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Gurkkhas
 Gurkkhas - A Life of Suffer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 16 Janvier 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Fixation On A Cow... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Limbonic Art
 Limbonic Art - Opus Daemoni... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 9 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 9 Janvier 2025 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Tower of Silence
 Tower of Silence - Semelean... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
 Geneviève Beaulieu - Augury (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Ikea		   
Putrid Defecation
 Putrid Defecation - Tales f... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ogarya
 Ogarya - Nexus (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Dead		   
Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dead		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 20 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2025 Pissgrave - In Theatrum Denonium - Goatlord Corp. - Aeon of Awareness
»
(Lien direct)
PISSGRAVE (Death Metal, USA) vient de partager un nouveau morceau intitulé "In Heretic Blood Christened". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous et devrait normalement figurer sur le nouvel album des Américains à paraître cette année sur Profound Lore Records.

»
(Lien direct)
L'acte IX du festival IN THEATRUM DENONIUM se déroulera le 22 mars à Denain (59) dans le théâtre municipal historique. On y retrouvera Imha Tarikat (Allemagne), Thy Light (Brésil) pour leur première fois en France et Fleshgod Apocalypse (ITA), Winterfylleth (GB) et le groupe français Maudits pour une performance en duo. Billets à 28€ (early bird à 20€ déjà sold out). Voici l'after movie 2024.

»
(Lien direct)
GOATLORD CORP. (Black Metal avec notamment deux membres de Seth, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Temple of Serpent Whores sur Nomad Snakepit Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Slave Disciplin
2. Temple of Serpent Whores
3. Iron Fire Cum
4. Strangulation Squad
5. AR-15 Romance
6. Glockdown
7. Worldwide Civil War
8. New World Preacher (9mm Of Philosophy)

»
(Lien direct)
AEON OF AWARENESS (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a sorti son premier longue-durée The Embracing Light of Rarohenga en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Lebenslast
3. Lysis
4. Hine-nui-te-pō
5. Te Atua
6. Ira Di(e)mensions
7. Tūmatauenga
8. Fort Forest
9. King Kauri
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
20 Janvier 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Aeon of Awareness
 Aeon of Awareness
2020 - Allemagne		   
Goatlord Corp.
 Goatlord Corp.
2000 - France		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave
Death Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Paris is Black !!! Act.01
Moonreich + Mortis Mutilati
Lire le live report
Unleash
Unleash (EP)
Lire la chronique
Perpetual Gravity
Ominous Prophecy (EP)
Lire la chronique
16
Into Dust
Lire la chronique
Oranssi Pazuzu
Muuntautuja
Lire la chronique
Blasphemous
To Lay Siege And Conquer
Lire la chronique
Wolvencrown
Celestial Lands
Lire la chronique
Gurkkhas
A Life of Suffering (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Aara
Eiger
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Janvier 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Echos de La Terre du Milieu et de Westeros
Neko Light Orchestra
Lire le live report
Deadguy
Fixation On A Coworker
Lire la chronique
Venomous Invokation
Ars Moriendi (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Lykotonon
Promethean Pathology
Lire la chronique
Necromaniac
Sciomancy, Malediction & Ri...
Lire la chronique
The Pale Riders
Ballades d'outre-tombe
Lire la chronique
Husqwarnah
Purification Through Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
DeadlySins
Age of Revelation
Lire la chronique
Blind Destiny
Utopie temporelle
Lire la chronique
Kill The Thrill
Autophagie
Lire la chronique
Sentenced 2 Die
Parasitic Infection
Lire la chronique
Patriarkh
Prorok Ilja
Lire la chronique
The Spirit
Songs Against Humanity
Lire la chronique
Justice Divine
Justice Divine (EP)
Lire la chronique
Geneviève Beaulieu
Augury
Lire la chronique
Tower of Silence
Semelean Revelations
Lire la chronique
Fatal Realm
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Deadspeak
Plagues Of Sulfur Bound
Lire la chronique
Xavier Boscher
Starseeds IV
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Promethean Mutilation (EP)
Lire la chronique