Intitulé Ashen Womb, le nouvel album de PHRENELITH (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira le 7 février sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "A Husk Wrung Dry" à découvrir ci-dessous :
MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Bloom Of The Abnormal Flesh en avril prochain via Memento Mori (CD, Me Saco Un Ojo Recors (vinyle) et Headsplit Records (cassette). Plus d'informations très bientôt.
HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Cold Doom / Grunge / Hardcore, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Saddiction le 14 février prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "In Disguise" :
01. To Know The Night
02. The Worst Is Yet To Come
03. In Disguise
04. Kowloon Lights
05. 2 AM Thoughts
06. Canvas
07. Neglect
08. 44 YOD
09. Healed?
SARKOM (Black Metal, Norvège) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Exceed in2 Chaos à venir le 21 février via Dusktone. Tracklist :
1. Exceed In2 Chaos
2. Enter As Fool, Exit As Beast
3. Prime Time Suicide
4. Spectral Prophet In A Demonized Dream
5. Be[lie]ve
6. Bottomfeeders
7. Chasing Ghosts
8. Commit To Total Genocide (LP exclusive)
9. Nemesis
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Dead
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dead
Par Dead