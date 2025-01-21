chargement...

Les news du 21 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 21 Janvier 2025 Phrenelith - Morbific - Hangman's Chair - Sarkom - Horrid Human Condition - Death Reapers
Intitulé Ashen Womb, le nouvel album de PHRENELITH (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira le 7 février sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "A Husk Wrung Dry" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Noemata
02. Astral Larvae
03. A Husk Wrung Dry
04. Lithopaedion
05. Nebulae
06. Stagnated Blood
07. Sphageion
08. Chrysopoeia
09. Ashen Womb

MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Bloom Of The Abnormal Flesh en avril prochain via Memento Mori (CD, Me Saco Un Ojo Recors (vinyle) et Headsplit Records (cassette). Plus d'informations très bientôt.

HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Cold Doom / Grunge / Hardcore, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Saddiction le 14 février prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "In Disguise" :

01. To Know The Night
02. The Worst Is Yet To Come
03. In Disguise
04. Kowloon Lights
05. 2 AM Thoughts
06. Canvas
07. Neglect
08. 44 YOD
09. Healed?

SARKOM (Black Metal, Norvège) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Exceed in2 Chaos à venir le 21 février via Dusktone. Tracklist :

1. Exceed In2 Chaos
2. Enter As Fool, Exit As Beast
3. Prime Time Suicide
4. Spectral Prophet In A Demonized Dream
5. Be[lie]ve
6. Bottomfeeders
7. Chasing Ghosts
8. Commit To Total Genocide (LP exclusive)
9. Nemesis

HORRID HUMAN CONDITION (Crust/Grind, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son premier long-format. Plus d'infos prochainement.

DEATH REAPERS (Melodic Death/Thrash, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Wear Your Leather Proud".
21 Janvier 2025
21 Janvier 2025

