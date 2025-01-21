»

(Lien direct) HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Cold Doom / Grunge / Hardcore, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Saddiction le 14 février prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "In Disguise" :



01. To Know The Night

02. The Worst Is Yet To Come

03. In Disguise

04. Kowloon Lights

05. 2 AM Thoughts

06. Canvas

07. Neglect

08. 44 YOD

09. Healed?





<a href="https://hangmanschair.bandcamp.com/album/saddiction">Saddiction de HANGMAN'S CHAIR</a>