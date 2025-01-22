»

(Lien direct) SCOWL (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Are We All Angels le 4 avril prochain sur le label Dead Oceans. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Not Hell, Not Heaven" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Special

02. B.A.B.E.

03. Fantasy

04. Not Hell, Not Heaven

05. Tonight (I’m Afraid)

06. Fleshed Out

07. Let You Down

08. Cellophane

09. Suffer The Fool (How High Are You?)

10. Haunted

11. Are We All Angels



<a href="https://scowl831.bandcamp.com/album/are-we-all-angels">Are We All Angels de Scowl</a>