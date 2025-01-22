chargement...

Les news du 22 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 22 Janvier 2025 Retador - Shagor - Malacath - Despised Cruelty - Scowl - Silver Knife
»
(Lien direct)
RETADOR (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a sorti hier son nouvel album Earëndel sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Earëndel
2. Somos Eternos
3. La Sombra de tu Existir
4. Redes
5. Lux Ferre
6. Asesino
7. Profanado
8. Terror en la Noche
9. Abismo 52 (outro)

»
(Lien direct)
SHAGOR (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le titre "Afschynsel" issu de son nouveau disque Lyksalver prévu le 8 février chez Vendetta Records. Tracklist :

1. Afschynsel 9:52
2. Per Nefer 7:48
3. Foltertogt 8:22
4. Hersielingh 10:20
5. Sluymerval 9:18

»
(Lien direct)
MALACATH (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "A Hymn for the Harvest" extrait de son nouvel opus Eternal Roar of the Thunder and Rain à venir le 21 février via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Roar of the Thunder and Rain [16:18]
2. Call of the Specter [9:56]
3. A Hymn for the Harvest [11:08]
4. Blood of Our Fathers [13:44]
5. Eleusis [2:42]

»
(Lien direct)
DESPISED CRUELTY (Black Metal, Pologne) a sorti en fin d'année dernière son nouvel album Niech zdycha sur Talheim Records Germany. Tracklist :

1. Zgliszcza
2. I niech się niesie...
3. Chleb powszedni
4. Twoje miejsce
5. Niech zdycha
6. Pętla


»
(Lien direct)
SCOWL (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Are We All Angels le 4 avril prochain sur le label Dead Oceans. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Not Hell, Not Heaven" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Special
02. B.A.B.E.
03. Fantasy
04. Not Hell, Not Heaven
05. Tonight (I’m Afraid)
06. Fleshed Out
07. Let You Down
08. Cellophane
09. Suffer The Fool (How High Are You?)
10. Haunted
11. Are We All Angels

»
(Lien direct)
SILVER KNIFE (Black Metal, International) sortira son deuxième album éponyme le 19 avril sur Amor Fati Productions et Extraconscious Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Reticent Paroxysm" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Sliver
02. Restless Blight
03. Techne
04. Transfiguration
05. Reticent Paroxysm
06. Triumph In Tragedy
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
22 Janvier 2025

