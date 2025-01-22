MALACATH (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "A Hymn for the Harvest" extrait de son nouvel opus Eternal Roar of the Thunder and Rain à venir le 21 février via Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Roar of the Thunder and Rain [16:18]
2. Call of the Specter [9:56]
3. A Hymn for the Harvest [11:08]
4. Blood of Our Fathers [13:44]
5. Eleusis [2:42]
SCOWL (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Are We All Angels le 4 avril prochain sur le label Dead Oceans. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Not Hell, Not Heaven" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Special
02. B.A.B.E.
03. Fantasy
04. Not Hell, Not Heaven
05. Tonight (I’m Afraid)
06. Fleshed Out
07. Let You Down
08. Cellophane
09. Suffer The Fool (How High Are You?)
10. Haunted
11. Are We All Angels
SILVER KNIFE (Black Metal, International) sortira son deuxième album éponyme le 19 avril sur Amor Fati Productions et Extraconscious Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Reticent Paroxysm" à découvrir ci-dessous :
