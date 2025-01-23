chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
98 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Sardonic Wrath (C)
Par Ikea		   
Fatal
 Fatal - Apocalypsis (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Necrotic Infibulation
 Necrotic Infibulation - Fer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Paris is Black !!! Act.01
 Paris is Black !!! Act.01 -... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aara
 Aara - Eiger (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Gurkkhas
 Gurkkhas - A Life of Suffer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 16 Janvier 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Fixation On A Cow... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Limbonic Art
 Limbonic Art - Opus Daemoni... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Fatal Realm
 Fatal Realm - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 9 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 9 Janvier 2025 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Tower of Silence
 Tower of Silence - Semelean... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Geneviève Beaulieu
 Geneviève Beaulieu - Augury (C)
Par Ikea		   
Deadspeak
 Deadspeak - Plagues Of Sulf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Ikea		   
Putrid Defecation
 Putrid Defecation - Tales f... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ogarya
 Ogarya - Nexus (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Dead		   
Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   

Les news du 23 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 23 Janvier 2025 Conan - Cradle Of Filth - Sepulchral Curse - Spoiled - Caustic Phlegm - Irae
»
(Lien direct)
CONAN (Doom Metal / Sludge, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Violence Dimension prévu pour le 25 avril via Heavy Psych Sounds. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Foeman’s Flesh
2. Desolation Hexx
3. Total Bicep
4. Violence Dimension
5. Frozen Edges Of The Wound
6. Warpsword
7. Ocean Of Boiling Skin
8. Vortexxion

»
(Lien direct)
CRADLE OF FILTH (Black Metal Symphonique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Screaming Of The Valkyries qui sortira le 21 mars via Napalm Records. "To Live Deliciously" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SEPULCHRAL CURSE (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Crimson Moon Evocations le 28 février prochain sur Dark Descent Records. Voici le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le clip de "House Of The Black Moon" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Wildfires
02. House Of The Black Moon
03. The Locust Scar
04. Beneath The Dismal Tides
05. Empress Of The Dead
06. The Currents Of Chaos
07. Crimson Passage

»
(Lien direct)
SPOILED (Thrash/Crossover, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Collapse le 27 février chez Gruesome Records et Selvajaria Records. Tracklist :

01. Marching Spoiled
02. Beer Stealers
03. Zombie Hunters
04. Collapse
05. What a Mess!
06. Punkomat
07. Be Food!
08. Napalm
09. Phate i Nabbath
10. Rotting Sun
11. Identity
12. Fratello d'Italia
13. Filastin
14. Arabian Tower
15. A.S.P.O.S.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CAUSTIC PHLEGM (Death Metal, Écosse) sortira son premier long-format Purulent Apocalypse le 28 février via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Cadaveric Spasms & Purge Fluid Showers
2. The Teratophilist
3. Fouled, Infected & Infested
4. Flesh Melt Contagion
5. Impose To Decompose
6. Soft Bones
7. Blister Bliss
8. Purulent Apocalypse

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) offre son nouvel EP Promiscuous Fire en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Curse of Lael
﻿2. Vinho de Gólgota
﻿3. Porco de Satanás
﻿4. Endless Circle
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
23 Janvier 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Gigan
 Gigan
Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus
2024 - Willowtip Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Conan
 Conan
Doom Metal / Sludge - 2006 - Royaume-Uni		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth
Black Metal Symphonique - 1991 - Royaume-Uni		   
Irae
 Irae
Black Metal primitif - 2002 - Portugal		   
Sepulchral Curse
 Sepulchral Curse
2013 - Finlande		   
Gigan
Anomalous Abstractigate Inf...
Lire la chronique
Sect
Plagues Upon Plagues
Lire la chronique
Fatal
Apocalypsis
Lire la chronique
Shrieking Demons
Diabolical Regurgitations (EP)
Lire la chronique
Brutally Deceased
Chasms
Lire la chronique
Necrotic Infibulation
Fermented Intestinal Egesta
Lire la chronique
Ckraft
Uncommon Grounds
Lire la chronique
Donor
Triangle of the Lost (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Glace
Vie Mystique
Lire la chronique
Nächtlich
Exaltation Of Evil
Lire la chronique
Festergore
Constellation Of Endless Bl...
Lire la chronique
Paris is Black !!! Act.01
Moonreich + Mortis Mutilati
Lire le live report
Unleash
Unleash (EP)
Lire la chronique
Perpetual Gravity
Ominous Prophecy (EP)
Lire la chronique
16
Into Dust
Lire la chronique
Oranssi Pazuzu
Muuntautuja
Lire la chronique
Blasphemous
To Lay Siege And Conquer
Lire la chronique
Wolvencrown
Celestial Lands
Lire la chronique
Gurkkhas
A Life of Suffering (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Aara
Eiger
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Janvier 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Echos de La Terre du Milieu et de Westeros
Neko Light Orchestra
Lire le live report
Deadguy
Fixation On A Coworker
Lire la chronique
Venomous Invokation
Ars Moriendi (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Lykotonon
Promethean Pathology
Lire la chronique
Necromaniac
Sciomancy, Malediction & Ri...
Lire la chronique
The Pale Riders
Ballades d'outre-tombe
Lire la chronique
Husqwarnah
Purification Through Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
DeadlySins
Age of Revelation
Lire la chronique
Blind Destiny
Utopie temporelle
Lire la chronique