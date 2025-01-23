CONAN (Doom Metal / Sludge, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Violence Dimension prévu pour le 25 avril via Heavy Psych Sounds. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Foeman’s Flesh
2. Desolation Hexx
3. Total Bicep
4. Violence Dimension
5. Frozen Edges Of The Wound
6. Warpsword
7. Ocean Of Boiling Skin
8. Vortexxion
CRADLE OF FILTH (Black Metal Symphonique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Screaming Of The Valkyries qui sortira le 21 mars via Napalm Records. "To Live Deliciously" s'écoute ici :
SEPULCHRAL CURSE (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Crimson Moon Evocations le 28 février prochain sur Dark Descent Records. Voici le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le clip de "House Of The Black Moon" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Wildfires
02. House Of The Black Moon
03. The Locust Scar
04. Beneath The Dismal Tides
05. Empress Of The Dead
06. The Currents Of Chaos
07. Crimson Passage
