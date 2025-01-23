»

(Lien direct) SEPULCHRAL CURSE (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Crimson Moon Evocations le 28 février prochain sur Dark Descent Records. Voici le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le clip de "House Of The Black Moon" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Wildfires

02. House Of The Black Moon

03. The Locust Scar

04. Beneath The Dismal Tides

05. Empress Of The Dead

06. The Currents Of Chaos

07. Crimson Passage



