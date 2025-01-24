chargement...

Les news du 24 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 24 Janvier 2025 Havukruunu - Destruction - Throne - Reekmind - Transcending Obscurity Records - Holycide - Tria Prima - D.E.A.D - 16
»
(Lien direct)
HAVUKRUUNU (Black Metal Mélodique Conquérant, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Tavastland prévu pour le 28 février via Svart Records. "Havukruunu Ja Talvenvarjo" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUCTION (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Birth Of Malice qui sortira le 7 mars via Napalm Records. "A.N.G.S.T." s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
THRONE (Black / Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé That Who Sat Upon Him, Was Death le 21 mars prochain sur Redefining Darkness Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Blasphemous Perversion" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Disentombed
02. To Breathe The Unknown
03. Blasphemous Perversion
04. Realm Of Immolation
05. Human Frailty
06. Upon Deathless Winds
07. Behold Impurity
08. Where Angels Cower In Fear

»
(Lien direct)
REEKMIND (Death / Doom, Australie) sortira son premier album intitulé Mired In The Reek Of Grief le 7 mars prochain sur Night Terror Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cavernous Creeper" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Reekmind
02. Slithering Spell
03. Wading In A Body Of Death
04. Cavernous Creeper
05. A Lingering Mephitic Fog

»
(Lien direct)
Le label indien TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS vient de sortir son sampler 2025, disponible gratuitement sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Floating (Sweden) - I Reached The Mew (Death Metal/Post Punk)
2. Byonoisegenerator (Russia) - Eb(D#) (Jazzgrind)
3. Veilburner (US) - That Which Crypts Howls Grandeur (Avant-garde Death/Black Metal)
4. Serpent Corpse (Canada) - Iron Corpse (Death Metal)
5. Dead Chasm (Italy) - Spectral Tyranny (Death/Doom Metal)
6. Viande (France) - L'homme Brasier (Death Metal)
7. Thorn (US) - Quartersawn Remains (Death Metal)
8. Retching (US) - Shower Curtain Silhouette (Death Metal)
9. Eschaton (US) - Blood of the People (Technical Death Metal)
10. Unaligned (US) - Essence Erased (Technical Blackened Death Metal)
11. Fleshbore (US) - The Ancient Knowledge (Technical Death Metal)
12. Enragement (Finland) - Insectiferous Abomination (Brutal Death Metal)
13. Haxprocess (US) - The Confines of the Flesh (Progressive Death Metal)
14. Xenosis (US) - Altar of the Hound (Progressive Death Metal)
15. Imperialist (US) - Starstorm (Black Metal)
16. Skaphos (France) - Abyssal Tower (Death/Black Metal)
17. Obscureviolence (Russia) - Pulse of Subconscious Cruelty (Death/Black Metal)
18. Shrine of Denial (Turkey) - Climbing Through Nothingness (Death/Black Metal)
19. Crown of Madness (Canada) - Ashes of Mine (Dissonant Death Metal)
20. Mors Verum (Canada) - Bloodied Teeth (Dissonant Death Metal)
21. Hexrot (US) - Heavenward (Avant-Garde Death Metal)
22. Perishing (Costa Rica) - Castle of the Leached Body (Death/Doom Metal)
23. Dwelling Below (US) - Wearisome Guardians (Death/Doom Metal)
24. Felgrave (Norway) - Pale Flowers Under an Empty Sky (Avantgarde Death/Black/Doom Metal)
25. Misanthropæ (US) - Enshrined (Dissonant Death Metal)
26. Pillar of Light (US) - Certain End (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal)

»
(Lien direct)
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Technophobia" issu de son dernier album Towards Idiocracy sorti en juin 2024 chez Xtreem Music.

»
(Lien direct)
TRIA PRIMA (Melodic/Symphonic Death Metal, Ukraine) a sorti récemment son premier EP Three Primes of Alchemy en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Solar Sulfur
2. Philosopher's Mercury
3. Witchcraft Salt
4. Deathhammer (Asphyx cover)

Line-up :

Ruslan Hrytsiuta - vocals, guitars, keyboards lyrics (Mankind Wrath)
Jury Sinitsky - drums (ex-Drudkh, ex-Blood of Kingu, ex-Lucifugum, Лютомисл, Violent Omen, ex-All Dies, ex-Definition Sane, Mankind Wrath)
Serhii D. D. Bondar - bass, backvocals, keyboards, songwriting, conception (Bestial Invasion, Cosmic Jaguar, Lord Erektus, ex-Violent Omen, ex-Crucifix)

Un premier longue-durée est prévu pour le second semestre.

»
(Lien direct)
D.E.A.D (Death/Thrash, Australie/Suède) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie physique de son premier long-format Of Vile and Hate (2024) le 28 février. Tracklist :

1. Before I Die
2. Morbid
3. Death Toll
4. The Manifest
5. Race To The Grave
6. Buried
7. Dead
8. The Spread

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Guides For The Misguided, le nouvel album de 16 (Sludge / Stoner / Rock, USA) sortira le 7 février sur Relapse Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "After All" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. After All
02. Hat On A Bed
03. Blood Atonement Blues
04. Fortress Of Hate
05. Proudly Damned
06. Fire And Brimstone Inc
07. Desperation Angel
08. Resurrection Day
09. Give Thanks And Praises (Bad Brains Cover)
10. Kick Out The Chair
11. The Tower (Bonus Track) (Superchunk Cover)
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
24 Janvier 2025

