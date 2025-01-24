»

(Lien direct) TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS vient de sortir son sampler 2025, disponible gratuitement sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Floating (Sweden) - I Reached The Mew (Death Metal/Post Punk)

2. Byonoisegenerator (Russia) - Eb(D#) (Jazzgrind)

3. Veilburner (US) - That Which Crypts Howls Grandeur (Avant-garde Death/Black Metal)

4. Serpent Corpse (Canada) - Iron Corpse (Death Metal)

5. Dead Chasm (Italy) - Spectral Tyranny (Death/Doom Metal)

6. Viande (France) - L'homme Brasier (Death Metal)

7. Thorn (US) - Quartersawn Remains (Death Metal)

8. Retching (US) - Shower Curtain Silhouette (Death Metal)

9. Eschaton (US) - Blood of the People (Technical Death Metal)

10. Unaligned (US) - Essence Erased (Technical Blackened Death Metal)

11. Fleshbore (US) - The Ancient Knowledge (Technical Death Metal)

12. Enragement (Finland) - Insectiferous Abomination (Brutal Death Metal)

13. Haxprocess (US) - The Confines of the Flesh (Progressive Death Metal)

14. Xenosis (US) - Altar of the Hound (Progressive Death Metal)

15. Imperialist (US) - Starstorm (Black Metal)

16. Skaphos (France) - Abyssal Tower (Death/Black Metal)

17. Obscureviolence (Russia) - Pulse of Subconscious Cruelty (Death/Black Metal)

18. Shrine of Denial (Turkey) - Climbing Through Nothingness (Death/Black Metal)

19. Crown of Madness (Canada) - Ashes of Mine (Dissonant Death Metal)

20. Mors Verum (Canada) - Bloodied Teeth (Dissonant Death Metal)

21. Hexrot (US) - Heavenward (Avant-Garde Death Metal)

22. Perishing (Costa Rica) - Castle of the Leached Body (Death/Doom Metal)

23. Dwelling Below (US) - Wearisome Guardians (Death/Doom Metal)

24. Felgrave (Norway) - Pale Flowers Under an Empty Sky (Avantgarde Death/Black/Doom Metal)

25. Misanthropæ (US) - Enshrined (Dissonant Death Metal)

26. Pillar of Light (US) - Certain End (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal)



<a href="https://transcendingobscurity.bandcamp.com/album/2025-label-sampler">2025 Label Sampler de Transcending Obscurity Records</a>