(Lien direct) SLEEPBOMB (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel album The Sleeping Dead via Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :



1. Cemetery Song

2. Refuge / Resist

3. Flames from Afar

4. It Was a Good Plan

5. Emergency Broadcast Network

6. The Basement Is the Safest Place

7. Another One for the Fire

8. Refuge / Resist (film version)

9. Flames from Afar (film version)

10. The Basement Is the Safest Place (film version)



<a href="https://sleepbomb.bandcamp.com/album/the-sleeping-dead">The Sleeping Dead de Sleepbomb</a>