Les news du 25 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 25 Janvier 2025 Rohan - Paths to Deliverance - Insanity Cult - Across the Swarm - Whipstriker - Across the Shade - Opia - Sleepbomb - Voodus - Dope Spell - Decline of the I
»
(Lien direct)
ROHAN (Death Metal, Danemark) vient de sortir son premier long-format Suffering with a Smile en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Waste of Life
2. Fallacy
3. Despised
4. Individual Sanity
5. Suffering with a Smile
6. Global War
7. Demonized
8. Sacrificed the Lies
9. Never Came Back
10. Dominate the Weak
11. No More Hunger

»
(Lien direct)
PATHS TO DELIVERANCE (Schizophrenic Avant-garde Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Ten le 28 mars sur Malpermesita Records. On y retrouve notamment A.S.A (Azziard, Alkhemia ...) et Kevin Paradis (ex-Benighted, etc.)

»
(Lien direct)
INSANITY CULT (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Κάθοδος le 28 février via Tragedy Productions en collaboration avec Order of Antinomianism. Un premier extrait, "Whispering Depths”, est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Κάθοδος
2. Travelogue in Nightmares
3. In Tenebris, Lux
4. Omnivorous Circles
5. Whispering Depths
6. Into a Fathomless Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
ACROSS THE SWARM (Death Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Red Waters" extrait de son premier full-length Invisible Threads prévu le 21 février chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01 - Intravenous​
​02 - Vertebrae
03 - Every Day Is Like A Stab In The Chest
04 - Nothing Left
05 - Red Waters
06 - Scava Veloce
07 - Dry Eyes
08 - Liquefy
09 - Until You Bleed
10 - Invisible Threads

»
(Lien direct)
WHIPSTRIKER (Speed Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album Cry of Extinction le 7 mars sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Cry of Extinction
3. Six-Eyes Crow Division
4. Rush of Fury
5. WWVI
6. Heartrippers
7. Khaalou's New World
8. Satan's Vengeance [Destruction cover feat. Daniel Avenger]
9. Military Scum

»
(Lien direct)
ACROSS THE SHADE (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Madness en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. Falling Leaf
02. On The Horizon
03. Don't Fall Asleep
04. Protect The Day
05. Ice Dome
06. Serenity Falls
07. Kingdom
08. Dying Inside
09. The Mine
10. Wilted

»
(Lien direct)
OPIA (Gothic/Doom) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "On Death's Door Part I" issu de son premier longue-durée I Welcome Thee, Eternal Sleep qui sort le 25 avril sur Napalm Records. Tracklist :

1. These Pristine Memories
2. On Death’s Door Part I
3. Man Proposes, God Disposes
4. The Fade
5. The Eye
6. Days Gone By
7. Silence
8. On Death’s Door Part II

»
(Lien direct)
SLEEPBOMB (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel album The Sleeping Dead via Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :

1. Cemetery Song
2. Refuge / Resist
3. Flames from Afar
4. It Was a Good Plan
5. Emergency Broadcast Network
6. The Basement Is the Safest Place
7. Another One for the Fire
8. Refuge / Resist (film version)
9. Flames from Afar (film version)
10. The Basement Is the Safest Place (film version)

»
(Lien direct)
VOODUS (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Emanating Sparks le 28 février chez Shadow Records. Tracklist :

1. Harbinger of Death
2. Emanating Sparks
3. The Call of the Abysmal Deep
4. The Scorned
5. Below and Beyond
6. Hieros Gamos
7. Where the Whispering Wind Blows

»
(Lien direct)
DOPE SPELL (Metalcore/Néo Metal, France), nouveau projet de l'ex-batteur de l'Esprit du Clan Vincent Wallois, a sorti son nouveau single " Cancer Mobster" à travers une vidéo que pouvez visionner ci-dessous. Celui-ci est extrait du premier long-format du groupe à venir dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
DECLINE OF THE I (Post-Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Éros N" extrait de son nouvel opus Wilhlem à venir le 14 février chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. L' Alliance Des Rats
2. Entwined Conundrum
3. Diapsalmata
4. Éros N
5. The Renouncer
Thrasho Keyser
25 Janvier 2025

