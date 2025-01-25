|
Les news du 25 Janvier 2025
News
Les news du 25 Janvier 2025 Rohan - Paths to Deliverance - Insanity Cult - Across the Swarm - Whipstriker - Across the Shade - Opia - Sleepbomb - Voodus - Dope Spell - Decline of the I
|»
|ROHAN (Death Metal, Danemark) vient de sortir son premier long-format Suffering with a Smile en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Waste of Life
2. Fallacy
3. Despised
4. Individual Sanity
5. Suffering with a Smile
6. Global War
7. Demonized
8. Sacrificed the Lies
9. Never Came Back
10. Dominate the Weak
11. No More Hunger
|
|»
|PATHS TO DELIVERANCE (Schizophrenic Avant-garde Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Ten le 28 mars sur Malpermesita Records. On y retrouve notamment A.S.A (Azziard, Alkhemia ...) et Kevin Paradis (ex-Benighted, etc.)
|
|»
|INSANITY CULT (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Κάθοδος le 28 février via Tragedy Productions en collaboration avec Order of Antinomianism. Un premier extrait, "Whispering Depths”, est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Κάθοδος
2. Travelogue in Nightmares
3. In Tenebris, Lux
4. Omnivorous Circles
5. Whispering Depths
6. Into a Fathomless Dawn
|
|»
|ACROSS THE SWARM (Death Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Red Waters" extrait de son premier full-length Invisible Threads prévu le 21 février chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01 - Intravenous
02 - Vertebrae
03 - Every Day Is Like A Stab In The Chest
04 - Nothing Left
05 - Red Waters
06 - Scava Veloce
07 - Dry Eyes
08 - Liquefy
09 - Until You Bleed
10 - Invisible Threads
|
|»
|WHIPSTRIKER (Speed Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album Cry of Extinction le 7 mars sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Cry of Extinction
3. Six-Eyes Crow Division
4. Rush of Fury
5. WWVI
6. Heartrippers
7. Khaalou's New World
8. Satan's Vengeance [Destruction cover feat. Daniel Avenger]
9. Military Scum
|
|»
|ACROSS THE SHADE (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Madness en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Falling Leaf
02. On The Horizon
03. Don't Fall Asleep
04. Protect The Day
05. Ice Dome
06. Serenity Falls
07. Kingdom
08. Dying Inside
09. The Mine
10. Wilted
|
|»
|OPIA (Gothic/Doom) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "On Death's Door Part I" issu de son premier longue-durée I Welcome Thee, Eternal Sleep qui sort le 25 avril sur Napalm Records. Tracklist :
1. These Pristine Memories
2. On Death’s Door Part I
3. Man Proposes, God Disposes
4. The Fade
5. The Eye
6. Days Gone By
7. Silence
8. On Death’s Door Part II
|
|»
|SLEEPBOMB (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel album The Sleeping Dead via Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :
1. Cemetery Song
2. Refuge / Resist
3. Flames from Afar
4. It Was a Good Plan
5. Emergency Broadcast Network
6. The Basement Is the Safest Place
7. Another One for the Fire
8. Refuge / Resist (film version)
9. Flames from Afar (film version)
10. The Basement Is the Safest Place (film version)
|
|»
|VOODUS (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Emanating Sparks le 28 février chez Shadow Records. Tracklist :
1. Harbinger of Death
2. Emanating Sparks
3. The Call of the Abysmal Deep
4. The Scorned
5. Below and Beyond
6. Hieros Gamos
7. Where the Whispering Wind Blows
|
|»
|DOPE SPELL (Metalcore/Néo Metal, France), nouveau projet de l'ex-batteur de l'Esprit du Clan Vincent Wallois, a sorti son nouveau single " Cancer Mobster" à travers une vidéo que pouvez visionner ci-dessous. Celui-ci est extrait du premier long-format du groupe à venir dans le courant de l'année.
|
|»
|DECLINE OF THE I (Post-Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Éros N" extrait de son nouvel opus Wilhlem à venir le 14 février chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. L' Alliance Des Rats
2. Entwined Conundrum
3. Diapsalmata
4. Éros N
5. The Renouncer
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Dead