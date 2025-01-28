chargement...

Les news du 28 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 28 Janvier 2025 Celestial Scourge - Midryasi's Kult - Asasara - Ter Ziele - Tubal Cain - Pyre - Hirax - Deafheaven - Mephitic Corpse
»
(Lien direct)
CELESTIAL SCOURGE (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "The Optic Chiasm" issu de son premier long-format Observers of The Inevitable dont la sortie est programmé pour le 28 février chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. The Advent of Deities
2. Vessels
3. Exterminated
4. Wandering Waste of Oxygen
5. Insectoid Evisceration
6. The Optic Chiasm
7. Assembling Deformities
8. Ancient Forms

»
(Lien direct)
MIDRYASI'S KULT (Doom/Black, Italie) sortira sa première démo Mountain Devil le 7 mars via Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Mountain Devil [3:24]
2. M.I.M [5:37]
3. Hypnopriest [5:03]

»
(Lien direct)
ASASARA (Stoner/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel EP 777 (fin octobre 2024) au format cassette le 18 février et en vinyle le 8 mars. Tracklist :

1. Myself Made Perfect
2. The Jaws of Life
3. Limitless Vision
4. The Gambler (Ο ΚΟΥΜΑΡΤΖΗΣ​)

»
(Lien direct)
TER ZIELE (Blackened Sludge/Post-Metal, Pays-Bas) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "This Mortal Coil" tiré de son nouvel album Embodiment of Death qui sort le 28 février sur Tartarus Records. Tracklist :

1. As Long As I Breathe
2. The Separation Of Body And Soul
3. Of Noumenon Reality
4. This Mortal Coil
5. As Long As I Breathe, I Am To Suffer

»
(Lien direct)
TUBAL CAIN (Black Metal, USA) a posté le titre "Drifting to the Black Sun" extrait de son nouveau disque Slime Abyss prévu le 27 février sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Slime Abyss
2. Tomb Of The Ancient King
3. Screams Of Crimson
4. Filth Be Damned
5. Daemon Star
6. Night Of The Hawkwitch
7. Ghost Tower
8. The Winds Of Limbo
9. Drifting To The Black Sun

»
(Lien direct)
PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) offre son nouvel opus Where Obscurity Sways en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 janvier chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Where Obscurity Sways [4:34]
2. From The Stygian Depths [3:13]
3. Domains Of The Nameless Rites [4:48]
4. Wandering… [1:06]
5. Murderous Transcendence [5:19]
6. Writhing Souls [4:34]
7. Chanting Ancient Incantations [2:52]
8. Pestilential Fumes [3:43]
9. Descending… [1:27]
10. Prognostic Of The Apocalypse [3:36]

»
(Lien direct)
HIRAX (Thrash/Speed/Crossover, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Worlds End" extrait de son nouvel album Faster than Death à venir le 21 février sur Doomentia Records et le 28 via Armageddon Label. Tracklist :

1. Drill Into the Brain [1:04]
2. Armageddon [2:56]
3. Drowned Bodies [2:43]
4. Faster Than Death [1:34]
5. Psychiatric Ward [1:33]
6. Relentless [2:24]
7. Revenant [3:46]
8. Warlord's Command [2:36]
9. Worlds End [3:12]

»
(Lien direct)
DEAFHEAVEN (Douceur enrobée, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Lonely People With Power qui sortira le 28 mars via Roadrunner Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Incidental I
2. Doberman
3. Magnolia
4. The Garden Route
5. Heathen
6. Amethyst
7. Incidental II (feat. Jae Matthews)
8. Revelator
9. Body Behavior
10. Incidental III (feat. Paul Banks)
11. Winona
12. The Marvelous Orange Tree

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Sickness Attracts Sickness, le premier album de MEPHITIC CORPSE (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 1er février sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Après "Screwgun My Spleen", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Grisly Vomit On Self" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Obsessive Compulsive Dismemberment
02. Blistering Red Corpse Under Max Thermostat
03. Grisly Vomit On Self
04. Screwgun My Spleen
05. Intrusive Thoughts Lead To Impatient Butchering
06. Heart In Tinfoil
07. Teething On Clots
08. Painless
09. Rectal Bugs
10. Digested From Both Ends
11. Gutpuked Maggot Treatment
28 Janvier 2025
28 Janvier 2025

