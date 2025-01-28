»

(Lien direct) TER ZIELE (Blackened Sludge/Post-Metal, Pays-Bas) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "This Mortal Coil" tiré de son nouvel album Embodiment of Death qui sort le 28 février sur Tartarus Records. Tracklist :



1. As Long As I Breathe

2. The Separation Of Body And Soul

3. Of Noumenon Reality

4. This Mortal Coil

5. As Long As I Breathe, I Am To Suffer



