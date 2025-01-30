Les news du 30 Janvier 2025
|»
|ABORTED (Brutal Death Moderne, Belgique) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "The Pain, Will Be Exquisite" tiré des sessions de son dernier album Vault Of Horrors sorti l'an dernier. Il se découvre ici :
|
|»
|CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) propose en écoute la doublette "Viimene Fiitti" / "Toleraped" tirée de son nouvel album Disgust prévu le 28 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Explicit Everything
2. Toleraped
3. Darkest Auer
4. When Only Fans Blow On Empty Stage 5. Flesh Fabricant
6. Darken The Attic
7. Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla (feat. Nikki 666)
8. Mouthbreathing Bottomfeeder
9. In The Meat Of The Night
10. EU-rope Around Your Neck
11. Kemperverse (Kemper Trilogy part 3: Mama's Boy)
12. Wife Eater (Woman's Best Friend)
13. R.I.C.H. (Relying In Capital Heresy)
14. Viimene Fiitti (feat. Ulti-Make)
15. Omniworld
16. Inhumanely Precipitated Biodegradation
17. No One Loves You Anymore
18. I Want To Pay More Taxes
19. Insult / Result
20. Scorched Meat Tactics
|
|»
|NACHASH (Black/Death, Norvège) offre son nouveau disque Eschaton Magicks en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Stygian Nightmare
2. Sojourner of the Dark Passage
3. The Scythewielder
4. Eschaton Magicks
5. Death's Mordant Blaze
6. Empyrean Graves
7. Wherein the Devil Dwell
|
|»
|TORTURER (Death/Thrash, Chili) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Santa Inquisición" extrait de son nouvel opus Burning Cross paru début décembre 2024 via Australis Records.
|
|»
|WRETCHED PATH (Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Release Of Violence" extrait de son nouvel album Sea Of Death à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Meara Music.
|
|»
|JUSTICE THEORY (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "My True Nemesis".
|
|»
|BEHEMOTH (Black Death, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Shit Ov God qui sortira le 9 mai via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Shadow Elite
2. Sowing Salt
3. The Shit Ov God
4. Lvciferaeon
5. To Drown The Svn In Wine
6. Nomen Barbarvm
7. O Venvs, Come!
8. Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre)
|
|»
|FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Great Filters le 4 avril prochain via M-Theory Audio. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Causality's Grip" :
01. The Void Above
02. The Great Filter
03. Causality's Grip
04. The Seed Of Singularity
05. The Equation Of Abundance
06. Specific Obsolescence
07. Dissecting The Real
08. Concealed
09. A New Cycle
|
|»
|LARVAE (Death / Doom, Italie) a sorti hier un nouveau EP intitulé Arousal Of The Crawling Creature. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Epitaffio
02. Arousal Of The Crawling Creature
03. Squirming Like Disgusting Maggots
04. Fatal Erotic Torment
05. Raise The Dead
06. Outro - Intruder
|
|»
|C'est le 14 mars prochain sur Metal Blade Records que sortira Heat Lightning, nouvel album des Américains de SANHEDRIN (Heavy Metal, USA). En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Blind Wolf" :
01. Blind Wolf
02. Heat Lightning
03. Above The Law
04. The Fight Of Your Life
05. King Of Tides
06. Franklin County Line
07. Let’s Spill Some Blood
08. High Threshold For Pain
09. When The Will Becomes The Chain
|
