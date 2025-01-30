chargement...

Les news du 30 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 30 Janvier 2025 Fractal Universe - Larvae - Sanhedrin
»
(Lien direct)
FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Great Filters le 4 avril prochain via M-Theory Audio. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Causality's Grip" :

01. The Void Above
02. The Great Filter
03. Causality's Grip
04. The Seed Of Singularity
05. The Equation Of Abundance
06. Specific Obsolescence
07. Dissecting The Real
08. Concealed
09. A New Cycle

»
(Lien direct)
LARVAE (Death / Doom, Italie) a sorti hier un nouveau EP intitulé Arousal Of The Crawling Creature. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Epitaffio
02. Arousal Of The Crawling Creature
03. Squirming Like Disgusting Maggots
04. Fatal Erotic Torment
05. Raise The Dead
06. Outro - Intruder

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 14 mars prochain sur Metal Blade Records que sortira Heat Lightning, nouvel album des Américains de SANHEDRIN (Heavy Metal, USA). En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Blood Wolf" :

01. Blind Wolf
02. Heat Lightning
03. Above The Law
04. The Fight Of Your Life
05. King Of Tides
06. Franklin County Line
07. Let’s Spill Some Blood
08. High Threshold For Pain
09. When The Will Becomes The Chain
Thrasho AxGxB
30 Janvier 2025

