(Lien direct) Heat Lightning, nouvel album des Américains de SANHEDRIN (Heavy Metal, USA). En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Blood Wolf" :



01. Blind Wolf

02. Heat Lightning

03. Above The Law

04. The Fight Of Your Life

05. King Of Tides

06. Franklin County Line

07. Let’s Spill Some Blood

08. High Threshold For Pain

09. When The Will Becomes The Chain



