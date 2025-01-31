»

WYTHERSAKE (Symphonic Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus At War With Their Divinity prévu le 21 mars chez Scarlet Records. Tracklist :



1 Purity Through Non Existence

2 Bloodlet The Lepers Created

3 Dancing Plagues Of Modern Man

4 At War With Their Divinity

5 Devour The Throne Of Grace

6 Gotterdammerung

7 The Autumnal Passing

8 Shrines Of Offal Rise

9 Chimerical God State Worship

10 Agents Of Holy Death

11 Behind Shadows Of Virtue

12 Perverse Christ Aeon



Durée totale : 52:50



