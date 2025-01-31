chargement...

Les news du 31 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 31 Janvier 2025 Nydvind - Mantar - Messa - Inhuman Nature - Lady Beast - Wythersake - Balefire - Final Dose - Relics Of Humanity - Uthullun - Exordium Mors - Svart Vinter - King Zog - Naked Whipper - Cross Bringer - Brutal Sphincter - Hanging Garden - ADE - Ainsoph
»
(Lien direct)
NYDVIND (Pagan Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Tetramental II - Telluria le 21 mars via Malpermesita Records. Le tracklisting se découvre ici :

1. Telluria
2. Thanetian Sublimity
3. Heart Of The Woods - Part 2
4. Ebony Sanctum
5. Dance Of The Ages
6. Into The Pantheon Of Absinthia

»
(Lien direct)
Post Apocalyptic Depression, nouvel album de MANTAR (Sludge / Black Metal, Allemagne), sortira le 14 février sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le single "Rex Perverso" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Absolute Ghost
02. Rex Perverso
03. Principle Of Command
04. Dogma Down
05. Morbid Vocation
06. Halsgericht
07. Pit Of Guilt
08. Church Of Suck
09. Two Choices Of Eternity
10. Face of Torture
11. Axe Death Scenario
12. Cosmic Abortion

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Spin, le nouvel album de MESSA (Progressive Doom Metal / Rock / Ambient, Italie) sortira le 11 avril prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Le groupe en propose aujourd'hui un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "At Races" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Void Meridian
02. At Races
03. Fire On The Roof
04. Immolation
05. The Dress
06. Reveal
07. Thicker Blood

»
(Lien direct)
INHUMAN NATURE (Thrash / Crossover, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Greater Than Death le 25 avril prochain sur Church Road Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Possessed To Die" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. From The Shadows
02. Dawn Of Inhuman Man
03. Possessed To Die
04. Servants Of Annihilation
05. Fortress Of Delusion
06. Lines In The Sand II
07. Greater Than Death
08. Mad Man's Cage
09. The Maze Of Eternity
10. Dead And Buried

»
(Lien direct)
LADY BEAST (Heavy/Power, USA) propose en écoute le titre "The Oracles Omen" issu de son nouvel album The Inner Alchemist qui sort le 28 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Oracles Omen [4:09]
2. Through The Eyes Of War [3:47]
3. Inner Alchemist [3:49]
4. Starborn [6:56]
5. Crones Crossroads [3:27]
6. Feed Your Fire [4:38]
7. Witch Lite [2:20]
8. The Wild Hunt [3:28]
9. Off With Her Head [3:10]

»
(Lien direct)
WYTHERSAKE (Symphonic Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus At War With Their Divinity prévu le 21 mars chez Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

1 Purity Through Non Existence
2 Bloodlet The Lepers Created
3 Dancing Plagues Of Modern Man
4 At War With Their Divinity
5 Devour The Throne Of Grace
6 Gotterdammerung
7 The Autumnal Passing
8 Shrines Of Offal Rise
9 Chimerical God State Worship
10 Agents Of Holy Death
11 Behind Shadows Of Virtue
12 Perverse Christ Aeon

Durée totale : 52:50

»
(Lien direct)
BALEFIRE (Death Metal avec notamment le bassiste de Incantation Chuck Sherwood, USA) a mis en ligne son premier EP éponyme. Sortie ce jour via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Sun
2. Sands of Gemini
3. Star-born Revolt
4. Barbaric Rebirth
5. Lord of the Red Lands
6. Black Moon

»
(Lien direct)
FINAL DOSE (Black/Punk, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Under the Eternal Shadow le 11 avril via Wolves of Hades. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Winter
2. Weathered Axe
3. Rite of Spring
4. Servant
5. Dark Paradise
6. Wretched
7. Funeral March
8. Locked in the Black Dungeon
9. Revenge
10. Drag the Light Down

»
(Lien direct)
RELICS OF HUMANITY (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Absolute Dismal Domain via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Omen Apollyon
2. Summoning Of Those Who Absorbed
3. Taking The Shape Of Infinity
4. In The Name Of Ubiquitous Gloom
5. Paralyzing The Light II
6. Absolute Dismal Domain
7. Smoldering Of Seraphim
8. His Creation That No Longer Exists
9. Dominion


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band UTHULLUN (Black Metal USA) sortira son nouvel EP The Barbed Thread of Madness le 7 mars via Wolves of Hades. Tracklist :

1. The Barbed Thread of Madness
2. Blessed Be Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
EXORDIUM MORS (Black/Thrash/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Sworn to Heresy le 1er mars sur Praetorian Sword Records. Tracklist :

1. Dawn of the Crimson Sun
2. Torquemada
3. Oath

»
(Lien direct)
SVART VINTER (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Isvind dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
KING ZOG (Doom Metal, Australie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Rat King" tiré de son dernier disque Second Dawn paru en juillet 2024 chez Rue Morgue Records et qui sera réédité le 21 février par Hammerheart Records.

»
(Lien direct)
NAKED WHIPPER (Black/Grind, Allemagne) offre son disque comeback Chapel Defilement en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Depraved to the Bone
3. Bloodstained White Icon
4. Top Notch Slavedriver
5. (Pray Macabre) Chapel Defilement
6. Fucked on Cross
7. Intro
8. Celebrate their Downfall
9. Nail or be Nailed
10. Out the Norm
11. The Swinepriest Bedlam
12. Flamethrow Messiah / The Purgatory Trial
13. Wow Wow Wholy Whore, Hot Wax Fat Candles

»
(Lien direct)
CROSS BRINGER (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel album Healismus Aeternus le 21 février sur Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :

1. Desolation Hypnosis
2. Metamorphosis
3. Structural Imbalance
4. The Vessel
5. Perpetual Servantship

»
(Lien direct)
BRUTAL SPHINCTER (Brutal Death/Goregrind, Belgique) rejoint l'écurie Time To Kill Records pour la sortie au printemps d'un nouvel opus.

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The First Sunrise" extrait de son nouvel EP The Unending à venir le 14 mars chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. To Seize the Night
2. The Passage
3. Morgan's Trail
4. The First Sunrise

»
(Lien direct)
ADE (Death/Folk, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Supplicium le 14 mars sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Ave Dis Pater
02. Burnt Before Gods
03. Ad Bestias!
04. Let There Be Oblivion
05. Vinum
06. Patibula
07. Quartered By Chariots
08. Oderint Dum Metuant
09. From Fault To Disfigurement
10. Taedium Vivere

»
(Lien direct)
AINSOPH (Blackened Post-Punk, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouveau disque Affection and Vengeance le 14 mars via Wolves Of Hades. Tracklist :

1: Cowardice
2: The Beaten Path Made Flesh
3: Zeal like a Timeless Vacuum
4: Affection
5: Call to the Fire
6: Vengeance
7: Seven Mouths in the Neck
8: Purple Curtains
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
31 Janvier 2025

