chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
61 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Balefire
 Balefire - Balefire (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Shrieking Demons
 Shrieking Demons - The Fest... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sinister
 Sinister - Hate (C)
Par Keyser		   
Diocletian
 Diocletian - Inexorable Nexus (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
ÆTHĚRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (1ère partie)
 ÆTHĚRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (1ère p... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Infernalivm
 Infernalivm - Conquering Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par Chri$		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Swords Of Dajjal (C)
Par Chri$		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Concrete W... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Destruktor
 Destruktor - Indomitable (C)
Par Keyser		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Sardonic Wrath (C)
Par Keyser		   
Fatal
 Fatal - Apocalypsis (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Necrotic Infibulation
 Necrotic Infibulation - Fer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Paris is Black !!! Act.01
 Paris is Black !!! Act.01 -... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aara
 Aara - Eiger (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Gurkkhas
 Gurkkhas - A Life of Suffer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 16 Janvier 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Fixation On A Cow... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Limbonic Art
 Limbonic Art - Opus Daemoni... (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 1 Février 2025

News
Les news du 1 Février 2025 Act Of Impalement - Vermilia - Daevar - Industrial Puke - Pestilence - Dreadmask - Burial Ruthless - Profanatica - Spesimin - Heartkiller - Messiah Paratroops - Admire the Grim
»
(Lien direct)
ACT OF IMPALEMENT (Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "Piercing the Heavens" issu de son nouvel album Profane Altar dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 février chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Apparition
2. Piercing the Heavens
3. Sanguine Rites
4. Deities of the Weak
5. Final Sacrifice
6. Gnashing of Teeth
7. Zenith of Barbarism
8. Profane Altar

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan Black Metal, Finlande) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Veresi" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Karsikko prévu le 14 février en indépendant. Tracklist :

Karsikko
Vakat
Kivutar
Suruhymni
Koti
Veresi
Talven jälkeen
Kansojen Kaipuu

»
(Lien direct)
DAEVAR (Stoner/Doom, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Sub Rosa le 28 mars via The Lasting Dose Records. Tracklist :

1. Catcher in the Rye
2. Siren Song
3. Wishing Well
4. Daughter
5. Mirrors
6. Forgotten Tale
7. FDSMD

»
(Lien direct)
INDUSTRIAL PUKE (Crust/Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Hoax-Mongers" extrait de son nouveau disque Alive To No Avail à paraître le 28 mars sur Suicide Records.

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a annoncé l'arrivée du guitariste Max Blok (Alkaloid, Dark Fortress) en remplacement de Rutger van Noordenburg. Le groupe travaille actuellement sur son prochain album Portals prévu pour juin chez Agonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DREADMASK (Melodic Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Resilient Shadows" qui clôture son premier EP Thy Prime Dread sorti en novembre 2024 en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
BURIAL RUTHLESS (Death Metal, Vénézuéla) a sorti il y a quelques semaine un nouveau single baptisé "National Autopsy".

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANATICA (Black Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Wreathed in Dead Angels durant le premier semestre via Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
SPESIMIN (Thrash/Death/Punk, USA) vient de sortir sur Strange Mono Records une compilation éponyme regroupant ses trois EP dont le tout nouveau Skull Worship. Tracklist :

1.Spesimin
2.Mentally Mutilated
3.Violent Sanctification
4.Sycophant Slaughter
5.Born In The Crypt
6.Rotting In The Vine7.Severed Ties8.Nest Of Nightmares
9.Violent World
10.Mouth Of Hell
11.Stobborn Beast Flesh
12.Skull Worship
13.Recovered Abduction Memory
14.Barren Night(Jersey Devil’s Fight)

»
(Lien direct)
HEARTKILLER (Melodic Thrash/Death, Hongrie) sortira son premier full-length dans le courant de l'année chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01 - Intro (Üdv a világomban)
02 - Lépned muszáj (Néha fáj)
03 - Életre ítélve
04 - Haldokló belső, halott szív (Pengékkel ágyba hív)
05 - Félelmeiddel (F.E.A.R.)
06 - A szívnek nincs akadály (Küzdj az álmodért)
07 - Most már elég (Élvezd)
08 - Miért érdemlem?
09 - Üdv a világomban
10 - Hajsza közben (Prognózis Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
MESSIAH PARATROOPS (Death Metal, Finlande), formé en 1989, sortira enfin son premier longue-durée Legions of Tomorrow le 4 avril via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Out of Reality
2. Rats in the Walls
3. Messiah Paratroops
4. Morbid Prayer
5. Repulsion
6. Bloodlust
7. Legions of Tomorrow
8. Murders of the Lake
9. Painful Sleep

»
(Lien direct)
ADMIRE THE GRIM (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti hier sur Inverse Records son premier long-format Resist. Tracklist :

01. Crescent Moon
02. Resist
03. Revolutions
04. Rivers to Surge
05. Acoustic Melodies from the Past and Present
06. Choke on Your Words
07. Hypocrite
08. Mad Queen of the Second Sun
09. No Limits
Thrasho Keyser
1 Février 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
The Freedom of Speech
 The Freedom of Speech
Generation 3
2025 - Indépendant		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone
Hate Them
2003 - Moonfog Productions		   
Entretien avec EXOCRINE
 Entretien avec EXOCRINE
Février 2025		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Act Of Impalement
 Act Of Impalement
Death Metal - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence
Death Metal Technique - 1986 - Pays-Bas		   
Profanatica
 Profanatica
Black Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Vermilia
 Vermilia
Folk Black Metal - 2017 - Finlande		   
Darkthrone
Hate Them
Lire la chronique
The Freedom of Speech
Generation 3
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec EXOCRINE
Lire le biographie
La photo mystère du 1 Février 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Balefire
Balefire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Rotborn
Shrapnels Of A Panic Spiral
Lire la chronique
Shrieking Demons
The Festering Dwellers
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec CIRCLES OV HELL
Lire le podcast
Aeon of Awareness
The Embracing Light of Raro...
Lire la chronique
Sinister
Hate
Lire la chronique
Obscene
Agony & Wounds
Lire la chronique
Zero Absolu
La saignée
Lire la chronique
Diocletian
Inexorable Nexus
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Julien Truchan (BENIGHTED)
Lire le podcast
Civilian Thrower / Convulsions
Convulsion / Civilian Throw...
Lire la chronique
Iron Firmament
Cascadian Tactics
Lire la chronique
ÆTHĚRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (1ère partie)
Lire l'interview
Infernalivm
Conquering The Most High (EP)
Lire la chronique
Drudkh
Autumn Aurora
Lire la chronique
Mourir
Insolence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Intent
Morbid Faith (Single)
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Graveworms, Cadavers, Coffi...
Lire la chronique
Ingurgitating Oblivion
Ontology of Nought
Lire la chronique
Bloodbark
Sacred Sound of Solitude
Lire la chronique
Destruktor
Indomitable
Lire la chronique
Gigan
Anomalous Abstractigate Inf...
Lire la chronique
Sect
Plagues Upon Plagues
Lire la chronique
Fatal
Apocalypsis
Lire la chronique
Shrieking Demons
Diabolical Regurgitations (EP)
Lire la chronique
Brutally Deceased
Chasms
Lire la chronique