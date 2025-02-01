»

(Lien direct) ADMIRE THE GRIM (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti hier sur Inverse Records son premier long-format Resist. Tracklist :



01. Crescent Moon

02. Resist

03. Revolutions

04. Rivers to Surge

05. Acoustic Melodies from the Past and Present

06. Choke on Your Words

07. Hypocrite

08. Mad Queen of the Second Sun

09. No Limits



