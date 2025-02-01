|
Les news du 1 Février 2025
|ACT OF IMPALEMENT (Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "Piercing the Heavens" issu de son nouvel album Profane Altar dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 février chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Apparition
2. Piercing the Heavens
3. Sanguine Rites
4. Deities of the Weak
5. Final Sacrifice
6. Gnashing of Teeth
7. Zenith of Barbarism
8. Profane Altar
|Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan Black Metal, Finlande) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Veresi" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Karsikko prévu le 14 février en indépendant. Tracklist :
Karsikko
Vakat
Kivutar
Suruhymni
Koti
Veresi
Talven jälkeen
Kansojen Kaipuu
|DAEVAR (Stoner/Doom, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Sub Rosa le 28 mars via The Lasting Dose Records. Tracklist :
1. Catcher in the Rye
2. Siren Song
3. Wishing Well
4. Daughter
5. Mirrors
6. Forgotten Tale
7. FDSMD
|INDUSTRIAL PUKE (Crust/Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Hoax-Mongers" extrait de son nouveau disque Alive To No Avail à paraître le 28 mars sur Suicide Records.
|PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a annoncé l'arrivée du guitariste Max Blok (Alkaloid, Dark Fortress) en remplacement de Rutger van Noordenburg. Le groupe travaille actuellement sur son prochain album Portals prévu pour juin chez Agonia Records.
|DREADMASK (Melodic Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Resilient Shadows" qui clôture son premier EP Thy Prime Dread sorti en novembre 2024 en auto-production.
|BURIAL RUTHLESS (Death Metal, Vénézuéla) a sorti il y a quelques semaine un nouveau single baptisé "National Autopsy".
|PROFANATICA (Black Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Wreathed in Dead Angels durant le premier semestre via Hells Headbangers.
|SPESIMIN (Thrash/Death/Punk, USA) vient de sortir sur Strange Mono Records une compilation éponyme regroupant ses trois EP dont le tout nouveau Skull Worship. Tracklist :
1.Spesimin
2.Mentally Mutilated
3.Violent Sanctification
4.Sycophant Slaughter
5.Born In The Crypt
6.Rotting In The Vine7.Severed Ties8.Nest Of Nightmares
9.Violent World
10.Mouth Of Hell
11.Stobborn Beast Flesh
12.Skull Worship
13.Recovered Abduction Memory
14.Barren Night(Jersey Devil’s Fight)
|HEARTKILLER (Melodic Thrash/Death, Hongrie) sortira son premier full-length dans le courant de l'année chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01 - Intro (Üdv a világomban)
02 - Lépned muszáj (Néha fáj)
03 - Életre ítélve
04 - Haldokló belső, halott szív (Pengékkel ágyba hív)
05 - Félelmeiddel (F.E.A.R.)
06 - A szívnek nincs akadály (Küzdj az álmodért)
07 - Most már elég (Élvezd)
08 - Miért érdemlem?
09 - Üdv a világomban
10 - Hajsza közben (Prognózis Cover)
|MESSIAH PARATROOPS (Death Metal, Finlande), formé en 1989, sortira enfin son premier longue-durée Legions of Tomorrow le 4 avril via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Out of Reality
2. Rats in the Walls
3. Messiah Paratroops
4. Morbid Prayer
5. Repulsion
6. Bloodlust
7. Legions of Tomorrow
8. Murders of the Lake
9. Painful Sleep
|ADMIRE THE GRIM (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti hier sur Inverse Records son premier long-format Resist. Tracklist :
01. Crescent Moon
02. Resist
03. Revolutions
04. Rivers to Surge
05. Acoustic Melodies from the Past and Present
06. Choke on Your Words
07. Hypocrite
08. Mad Queen of the Second Sun
09. No Limits
