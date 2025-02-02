chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
301 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Hate Them (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Balefire
 Balefire - Balefire (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Shrieking Demons
 Shrieking Demons - The Fest... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sinister
 Sinister - Hate (C)
Par Keyser		   
Diocletian
 Diocletian - Inexorable Nexus (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
ÆTHĚRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (1ère partie)
 ÆTHĚRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (1ère p... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Infernalivm
 Infernalivm - Conquering Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par Chri$		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Swords Of Dajjal (C)
Par Chri$		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Concrete W... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Destruktor
 Destruktor - Indomitable (C)
Par Keyser		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Sardonic Wrath (C)
Par Keyser		   
Fatal
 Fatal - Apocalypsis (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Necrotic Infibulation
 Necrotic Infibulation - Fer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Paris is Black !!! Act.01
 Paris is Black !!! Act.01 -... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aara
 Aara - Eiger (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Gurkkhas
 Gurkkhas - A Life of Suffer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 16 Janvier 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deadguy
 Deadguy - Fixation On A Cow... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 2 Février 2025

News
Les news du 2 Février 2025 Mephitic Corpse - Remain Untamed - Public Grave - Holycide - Commander - Ethereal Darkness - Shagor
»
(Lien direct)
MEPHITIC CORPSE (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier via Extremely Rotten Productions son premier long-format Sickness Attracts Sickness. Tracklist :

1) Obsessive Compulsive Dismemberment
2) Blistering Red Corpse Under Max Thermostat
3) Grisly Vomit on Self
4) Screwgun my Spleen
5) Intrusive Thoughts Lead to Impatient Butchering
6) Heart in Tinfoil
7) Teething on Clots
8) Painless
9) Rectal Bugs
10) Digested from Both Ends
11) Gutpuked Maggot Treatment

»
(Lien direct)
REMAIN UNTAMED (Crossover/Thrash, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir sur Headbangers Records un nouvel EP intitulé Pharmaceutical Madness et hommage à leur guitariste Hans Hostile décédé l'année dernière d'un cancer. Tracklist :

Pharmaceutical Madness
Blind Justice
Cesspool
Propaganda
Slave of the Suit

»
(Lien direct)
PUBLIC GRAVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Human Organ Harvesting" extrait de son nouvel opus Grotesque Mutations dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

Patient Zero
Grotesque Mutations
Lockdown Brutality (feat. Knockdown Brutality)
Faking the Cadaver
Walking Corpse Syndrome
Forced Fed by Blunt Weaponry
Human Organ Harvesting
Kill Eat Resurrect Repeat (feat. Gorepot)

»
(Lien direct)
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Technophobia" qui figure sur son album Towards Idiocracy sorti en juin dernier chez Xtreem Music.

»
(Lien direct)
COMMANDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Astrayed" tiré de son dernier disque Angstridden paru en 2024 via MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ETHEREAL DARKNESS (Melodic Death/Doom, Belgique) a dévoilé son nouveau single "On The Edge of the Cliff" issu du prochain opus Echoes prévu dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
SHAGOR (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pats-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Hersielingh" extrait de son nouvel album Lyksalver à venir le 8 février sur Vendetta Records. Tracklist :

1. Afschynsel 9:52
2. Per Nefer 7:48
3. Foltertogt 8:22
4. Hersielingh 10:20
5. Sluymerval 9:18
Thrasho Keyser
2 Février 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
The Halo Effect
 The Halo Effect
March Of The Unheard
2025 - Nuclear Blast Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Commander
 Commander
Death Metal - 1999 - Allemagne		   
Holycide
 Holycide
Thrash Metal - 2004 - Espagne		   
Mephitic Corpse
 Mephitic Corpse
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
The Halo Effect
March Of The Unheard
Lire la chronique
Darkthrone
Hate Them
Lire la chronique
The Freedom of Speech
Generation 3
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec EXOCRINE
Lire le biographie
La photo mystère du 1 Février 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Balefire
Balefire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Rotborn
Shrapnels Of A Panic Spiral
Lire la chronique
Shrieking Demons
The Festering Dwellers
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec CIRCLES OV HELL
Lire le podcast
Aeon of Awareness
The Embracing Light of Raro...
Lire la chronique
Sinister
Hate
Lire la chronique
Obscene
Agony & Wounds
Lire la chronique
Zero Absolu
La saignée
Lire la chronique
Diocletian
Inexorable Nexus
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Julien Truchan (BENIGHTED)
Lire le podcast
Civilian Thrower / Convulsions
Convulsion / Civilian Throw...
Lire la chronique
Iron Firmament
Cascadian Tactics
Lire la chronique
ÆTHĚRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (1ère partie)
Lire l'interview
Infernalivm
Conquering The Most High (EP)
Lire la chronique
Drudkh
Autumn Aurora
Lire la chronique
Mourir
Insolence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Intent
Morbid Faith (Single)
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Graveworms, Cadavers, Coffi...
Lire la chronique
Ingurgitating Oblivion
Ontology of Nought
Lire la chronique
Bloodbark
Sacred Sound of Solitude
Lire la chronique
Destruktor
Indomitable
Lire la chronique
Gigan
Anomalous Abstractigate Inf...
Lire la chronique
Sect
Plagues Upon Plagues
Lire la chronique
Fatal
Apocalypsis
Lire la chronique
Shrieking Demons
Diabolical Regurgitations (EP)
Lire la chronique