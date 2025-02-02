»

(Lien direct) MEPHITIC CORPSE (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier via Extremely Rotten Productions son premier long-format Sickness Attracts Sickness. Tracklist :



1) Obsessive Compulsive Dismemberment

2) Blistering Red Corpse Under Max Thermostat

3) Grisly Vomit on Self

4) Screwgun my Spleen

5) Intrusive Thoughts Lead to Impatient Butchering

6) Heart in Tinfoil

7) Teething on Clots

8) Painless

9) Rectal Bugs

10) Digested from Both Ends

11) Gutpuked Maggot Treatment



<a href="https://mephiticcorpse.bandcamp.com/album/sickness-attracts-sickness">Sickness Attracts Sickness de MEPHITIC CORPSE</a>