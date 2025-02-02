MEPHITIC CORPSE (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier via Extremely Rotten Productions son premier long-format Sickness Attracts Sickness. Tracklist :
1) Obsessive Compulsive Dismemberment
2) Blistering Red Corpse Under Max Thermostat
3) Grisly Vomit on Self
4) Screwgun my Spleen
5) Intrusive Thoughts Lead to Impatient Butchering
6) Heart in Tinfoil
7) Teething on Clots
8) Painless
9) Rectal Bugs
10) Digested from Both Ends
11) Gutpuked Maggot Treatment
REMAIN UNTAMED (Crossover/Thrash, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir sur Headbangers Records un nouvel EP intitulé Pharmaceutical Madness et hommage à leur guitariste Hans Hostile décédé l'année dernière d'un cancer. Tracklist :
Pharmaceutical Madness
Blind Justice
Cesspool
Propaganda
Slave of the Suit
PUBLIC GRAVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Human Organ Harvesting" extrait de son nouvel opus Grotesque Mutations dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
Patient Zero
Grotesque Mutations
Lockdown Brutality (feat. Knockdown Brutality)
Faking the Cadaver
Walking Corpse Syndrome
Forced Fed by Blunt Weaponry
Human Organ Harvesting
Kill Eat Resurrect Repeat (feat. Gorepot)
