(Lien direct) URN (Black/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Demon Steel qui sortira le 28 mars via Osmose Productions. Il se découvre ici :



1. Retribution Of The Dead

2. Heir Of Tyrants

3. Are You Friends With Your Demons

4. Burning Blood's Curse

5. Turbulence Of Misanthropy

6. Iron Star

7. Wings Of Inferno

8. Cold Void Skin

9. Ruthless Paranoia

10. Predator Of Spiritforms