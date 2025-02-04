|
Les news du 4 Février 2025
News
Les news du 4 Février 2025 Brozerz - Urn - Chemicide - Heathen - Death Pulsation - Oreamnos - Sin of God - Rotten Filthy - Contre-Feux
|»
|BROZERZ (Grindcore, Saint-Denis) a dévoilé le clip de "Vélotafer", titre issu de son EP Des Mots...pour des Maux paru récemment en autoproduction.
|
|»
|URN (Black/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Demon Steel qui sortira le 28 mars via Osmose Productions. Il se découvre ici :
1. Retribution Of The Dead
2. Heir Of Tyrants
3. Are You Friends With Your Demons
4. Burning Blood's Curse
5. Turbulence Of Misanthropy
6. Iron Star
7. Wings Of Inferno
8. Cold Void Skin
9. Ruthless Paranoia
10. Predator Of Spiritforms
|
|»
|CHEMICIDE (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Violence Prevails qui sortira le 28 février via Listenable Records. "Red Giant" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|HEATHEN (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son album live intitulé Bleed The World: Live qui sortira le 14 mars via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. This Rotting Sphere (live)
2. The Blight (live)
3. Empire Of The Blind (live)
4. Dying Season (live)
5. Set Me Free (live)
6. Sun In My Hand (live)
7. The Heathen Horde (live)
8. Goblin’s Blade (live)
9. Hypnotized (live)
|
|»
|DEATH PULSATION (Death Metal, Suède) sortira sa première démo Demo le 7 mars sur Caligari Records au format cassette. Tracklist :
1. Thunderous Pulse [4:47]
2. Eater of Stars [3:58]
3. Death Salvation [4:42]
|
|»
|OREAMNOS (Death/Black, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Futility le 13 février via Bloody Moutain Records. Tracklist :
1. Futility
2. Perpetual Ascension
3. Lord of Loss
|
|»
|SIN OF GOD (Death Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Black Waves" tiré de son nouvel album Blood Bound à venir le 18 février sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :
1. Blood Bound (3:52)
2. Black Waves (4:16)
3. No Return (4:58)
4. The Unbelief (4:49)
5. Diabolical Agitation (7:44)
6. Obulus (3:28)
7. Cerebral Malfunction (4:02)
Durée totale : 33:09
|
|»
|ROTTEN FILTHY (Thrash/Death, Brésil) sortira son nouvel EP Apotheosis le 20 mars en auto-production. Un extrait, "The Path of Mercury", est disponible sur Spotify. Tracklist :
1. BAKTUN
2.Bleeding Sun
3.Throne of Mars
4.The Path of Mercury
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint