111 visiteurs
Dissolution Tour 2025
 Dissolution Tour 2025 - Lun... (R)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Gore Beyond Necropsy
 Gore Beyond Necropsy - Nois... (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Prophecy
 Prophecy - Foretold...Foreseen (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Sidetracked
 Sidetracked - No Return (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2025
 Les news du 4 Avril 2025 - ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Final Resting Place
 Final Resting Place - Bound... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - The Screa... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
L7
 L7 - Hungry For Stink (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Mantar
 Mantar - Post Apocalyptic D... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Corpus Offal
 Corpus Offal - Corpus Offal (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Amber Asylum
 Amber Asylum - Ruby Red (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Truck Violence
 Truck Violence - Violence (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkaist
 Arkaist - Aube noire (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 28 Mars 2025

News
Les news du 28 Mars 2025 Ornamentos del Miedo - Lucifer's Child - Övervåld - Savage Master - Divine Sovereign - Obstruktion - Visceral - Ossuary - Svar - Wretched Path - Gallower - Undecayed
ORNAMENTOS DEL MIEDO (Atmospheric Funeral Doom, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album le 25 avril. Il sera intitulé Vacío Como El Tronco De Un Arbol Muerto et publié par Meuse Music Records. Le single "Emociones Coaguladas" est déjà en écoute :

LUCIFER'S CHILD (Black Metal, Grèce) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album The Illuminant via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Antichrist
2. As Bestas
3. The Serpent And The Rod
4. Ichor
5. Righteous Flama
6. Curse
7. The heavens die
8. And all is prelude

ÖVERVÅLD (Death/Black/Crust, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Föruttnelse" tiré de son nouvel EP Vigarv prévu le 18 avril via Seven Metal Inches Records.

SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) sort ce jour via Shadow Kingdom Records son nouveau disque Dark & Dangerous. Tracklist :

1. Three Red Candles
2. Warriors Call
3. Black Rider
4. The Edge of Evil
5. Devil's Child
6. Screams From The Cellar
7. Never Ending Fire
8. Devil Rock
9. I Never Wanna Fall In Love
10. When The Twilight Meets The Dawn
11. Cold Hearted Death

Le one-man band DIVINE SOVEREIGN (Atmospheric/Melodic Black/Doom, Pologne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie physique de son premier long-format Autaxia Chronicles: Dawn of a New Age paru en janvier dernier au seul format numérique. Tracklist :

1. The Ruins Of Autaxia
2. Enshrined Kind
3. The Absolution
4. Essence
5. The Weakness Of Own Flesh
6. Dawn Of A New Age

OBSTRUKTION (Death Metal/Hardcore, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Sow Fear" issu de son prochain opus The End Takes Form à venir le 28 mai sur Suicide Records.

VISCERAL (Death Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé le titre "Loathe" figurant sur son nouveau disque Eyes, Teeth and Bones qui sort le 4 avril sur Raging Planet Records.

OSSUARY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Abhorrent Worship le 25 mai prochain sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Darkness Shall Rise Records (CD et cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Volitional Entropy" :

01. Volitional Entropy
02. Inborn Scourge Unbound
03. Forsaken Offerings (To The Doomed Spirit)
04. Instinctual Prostration
05. The Undrownable Howl Of Evil
06. Barren Lamentation

Le one-man band SVAR (Black Metal, Pologne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Through Lakes, Forest and Swamps" à l'occasion de la sortie LP aujourd'hui de son premier longue-durée In the Land Called Night (novembre 2024) chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

Side A

1. Through Lakes, Forest and Swamps
2. Expelling The Zmei
3. The Essence of Decline
4. Heart of Stone

Side B
5. In The Land Called Night
6. Venomous Words of Virtue
7. Lost In The Carpathian Forest

WRETCHED PATH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Sea Of Death sur Meara Music. Tracklist :

01. Release Of Violence
02. Death Machine
03. Apophis
04. False God
05. Rot Alone
06. Violence Within
07. Wretched Path
08. Sea Of Death

GALLOWER (Black/Thrash, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Vengeance & Wrath en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Aftermath / Protector's Militia [4:52]
2. The Revelation [2:54]
3. Relentless Retaliation [4:32]
4. Bubonic Breath [4:50]
5. March Of The Carmine Cloaks [5:44]
6. Prophecy Of The Seven [5:43]
7. The Dead Despise The Living [3:41]
8. Vengeance & Wrath [5:54]
9. Demonic Ascent [5:02]

UNDECAYED (Death Metal Suède) sortira son premier full-length In Death’s Image le 21 mai chez Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

1 – The World Shall Know Only Death
2 – Death’s Only Demand
3 – The Descendants Of Death
4 – In Death’s Image
5 – Death Shall Come (Death Shall Prevail)
6 – Death’s Pallid Coat
7 – World At Death’s Door
8 – Entreating Death In Vain
9 – The Greatest Death
29 Mars 2025
29 Mars 2025

