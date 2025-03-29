»

(Lien direct) SVAR (Black Metal, Pologne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Through Lakes, Forest and Swamps" à l'occasion de la sortie LP aujourd'hui de son premier longue-durée In the Land Called Night (novembre 2024) chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :



Side A



1. Through Lakes, Forest and Swamps

2. Expelling The Zmei

3. The Essence of Decline

4. Heart of Stone



Side B

5. In The Land Called Night

6. Venomous Words of Virtue

7. Lost In The Carpathian Forest



