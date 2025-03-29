chargement...

Dissolution Tour 2025
 Dissolution Tour 2025 - Lun... (R)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Gore Beyond Necropsy
 Gore Beyond Necropsy - Nois... (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Prophecy
 Prophecy - Foretold...Foreseen (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Sidetracked
 Sidetracked - No Return (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2025
 Les news du 4 Avril 2025 - ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Final Resting Place
 Final Resting Place - Bound... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - The Screa... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
L7
 L7 - Hungry For Stink (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Mantar
 Mantar - Post Apocalyptic D... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Corpus Offal
 Corpus Offal - Corpus Offal (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Amber Asylum
 Amber Asylum - Ruby Red (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Truck Violence
 Truck Violence - Violence (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkaist
 Arkaist - Aube noire (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 29 Mars 2025

News
Les news du 29 Mars 2025 Iron Angel - Disfuneral - Chiaroscuro - Abysmal Rites - Wald Krypta - Deadly Carnage - Fleshspoil - Leegte
On apprend le décès du chanteur de IRON ANGEL (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne), Dirk Schröder, à l'âge de 58 ans. L'occasion de se remettre leur excellent premier album Hellish Crossfire (1985).

RIP !

DISFUNERAL (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album In Horror, Reborn à venir le 25 avril via Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Catacomb Dwellers
2. Tombs Vomiting the Dead
3. Ripped from Within
4. Crypt of Demented
5. Extremity in Morbidity
6. Dark Ages Ritual
7. Blessed by Decay
8. In Horror, Reborn
9. Call from the Void

CHIAROSCURO (Melodic Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP éponyme sur Unholy Anarchy Records. Tracklist :

1. Sunbeat
2. Hekatomb of Malevolence
3. Unbridled Darkness
4. A Song for Ghosts

ABYSMAL RITES (Sludge/Doom, Finlande) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouveau disque Restoring the Primordial Order le 9 mai prochain. Tracklist :

1. Restoring The Primordial Order (intro)
2. The Secret Of Pure Grief
3. The Sacrifice
4. The Zone
5. Cryptic Noise From Beyond
6. A Grave For Us
7. Ancient Race

WALD KRYPTA (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Disenchantment le 30 mai chez Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Into Solace
2. Opulent Impudence
3. Depraved Insolence
4. Altar of Desecration
5. Of Disenchantment
6. Rotten Vessel
7. Beneath Broken Heavens

DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album conceptuel sur la sorcellerie et les chasses aux sorcières.

FLESHSPOIL (Blackened Death Metal avec notamment l'ex-batteur de Arsis, USA) a sorti hier son premier long-format The Beginning of the End via Death Farm Records alors que l'on apprend le décès de son chanteur/guitariste Jeff Andrews il y a quelques jours. Tracklist :

1. Bleed Through This Life
2. Skies Turn To Graves
3. Fleshspoil
4. Walking Dead
5. A Frail Demise
6. Born Into Despair

Le one-man band LEEGTE (Atmospheric Black Metal, Belgique) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Finis au format K7 limité à 40 exemplaires sur Distant Voices. Tracklist :

1. I
2. II
3. III
4. IV
Thrasho Keyser
29 Mars 2025

