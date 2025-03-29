»

(Lien direct) DISFUNERAL (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album In Horror, Reborn à venir le 25 avril via Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :



1. Catacomb Dwellers

2. Tombs Vomiting the Dead

3. Ripped from Within

4. Crypt of Demented

5. Extremity in Morbidity

6. Dark Ages Ritual

7. Blessed by Decay

8. In Horror, Reborn

9. Call from the Void



