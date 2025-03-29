|
Les news du 29 Mars 2025
|On apprend le décès du chanteur de IRON ANGEL (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne), Dirk Schröder, à l'âge de 58 ans. L'occasion de se remettre leur excellent premier album Hellish Crossfire (1985).
RIP !
|DISFUNERAL (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album In Horror, Reborn à venir le 25 avril via Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Catacomb Dwellers
2. Tombs Vomiting the Dead
3. Ripped from Within
4. Crypt of Demented
5. Extremity in Morbidity
6. Dark Ages Ritual
7. Blessed by Decay
8. In Horror, Reborn
9. Call from the Void
|CHIAROSCURO (Melodic Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP éponyme sur Unholy Anarchy Records. Tracklist :
1. Sunbeat
2. Hekatomb of Malevolence
3. Unbridled Darkness
4. A Song for Ghosts
|ABYSMAL RITES (Sludge/Doom, Finlande) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouveau disque Restoring the Primordial Order le 9 mai prochain. Tracklist :
1. Restoring The Primordial Order (intro)
2. The Secret Of Pure Grief
3. The Sacrifice
4. The Zone
5. Cryptic Noise From Beyond
6. A Grave For Us
7. Ancient Race
|WALD KRYPTA (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Disenchantment le 30 mai chez Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Into Solace
2. Opulent Impudence
3. Depraved Insolence
4. Altar of Desecration
5. Of Disenchantment
6. Rotten Vessel
7. Beneath Broken Heavens
|DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album conceptuel sur la sorcellerie et les chasses aux sorcières.
|FLESHSPOIL (Blackened Death Metal avec notamment l'ex-batteur de Arsis, USA) a sorti hier son premier long-format The Beginning of the End via Death Farm Records alors que l'on apprend le décès de son chanteur/guitariste Jeff Andrews il y a quelques jours. Tracklist :
1. Bleed Through This Life
2. Skies Turn To Graves
3. Fleshspoil
4. Walking Dead
5. A Frail Demise
6. Born Into Despair
|Le one-man band LEEGTE (Atmospheric Black Metal, Belgique) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Finis au format K7 limité à 40 exemplaires sur Distant Voices. Tracklist :
1. I
2. II
3. III
4. IV
