Les news du 1 Avril 2025
|SIJJIN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Helljjin Combat prévu pour le 25 avril via Sepulchral Voice Records. "Dakhma Curse" se découvre ici :
|THIS GIFT IS A CURSE (Post Hardcore Black Metal, Suède) a tourné un clip pour le titre "Void Bringer", issu de son album Heir paru le 7 mars dernier chez Season of Mist. Cela se regarde ci-dessous :
|DARKSIDE RITUAL (Death Black Metal Technique, Mexico) nous propose un extrait de son troisième album Chamber of Deathlessness qui sortira le 30 mai prochain chez Chaos Records. Il s'agit du titre "To Behold the Miracle of Extinction".
|DECREPISY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne, via la chaîne de son label Carbonized Records, l'intégralité de son deuxième album "Deific Mourning". Tracklist :
1. Ceremony of Unbelief (06:27)
2. Deific Mourning (06:50)
3. Dysautonomic Terror (05:34)
4. Spiritual Decay 1/4 Dead (05:37)
5. Severed Ephemerality (05:23)
6. Corpseless (06:09)
7. Afterhours (08:51)
|NINKHARSAG (Melodic Black Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouvel EP The Black Swords of Winter chez Vendetta Records. Tracklist :
Wolf Moon Acclamation (0:53)
The Black Swords of Winter (6:23)
The Serpent of the Void (3:02)
Beyond the Ancient Crypts of Sorrow (2:05)
The Grave Sworn Lords (3:22)
Beneath the Cloak of Nightfall (7:38)
|PAGAN ALTAR (Heavy/Doom, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Well of Despair" extrait de son nouveau disque Never Quite Dead à venir le 25 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Saints And Sinners
2. Liston Church
3. Madame M'Rachel
4. Madame M'Rachel's Grave
5. Well Of Despair
6. The Dead's Last March
7. Westbury Express
8. Kismet
|Le one-man band FELL OMEN (Black/Punk, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Invaded By A Dark Spirit paru le mois dernier sur True Cult Records.
|TRIVAX (Death/Black/Thrash, Iran/Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus The Great Satan le 30 mai chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Atash [2:59]
2. To Liberation and Beyond [5:02]
3. Lawless Eternal… [3:49]
4. Here Comes the Flood [6:33]
5. The Great Satan [3:35]
6. Daemon's Melancholia [7:14]
7. Ya Saheb Az Zaman [1:06]
8. Operation Ramadan [8:18]
9. Tamam Shod [4:01]
|KHÔRA (Atmospheric Black Metal, International) sortira son nouvel album Ananke le 2 mai via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. On y retrouve notamment le Français Frédéric Gervais (Orakle, Cor Serpentii) au chant et au mix/mastering ainsi que Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (ex-Mayhem), entre autres, en invité.
|YHWH (Blackened Death Metal, Belgique/Thaïlande) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier EP Tetragrammaton le 25 avril. Tracklist :
1. Realm of Darkness
2. Majestic Hatred
3. Police Bastard
4. Burden of Flesh
