(Lien direct) NINKHARSAG (Melodic Black Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouvel EP The Black Swords of Winter chez Vendetta Records. Tracklist :



Wolf Moon Acclamation (0:53)

The Black Swords of Winter (6:23)

The Serpent of the Void (3:02)

Beyond the Ancient Crypts of Sorrow (2:05)

The Grave Sworn Lords (3:22)

Beneath the Cloak of Nightfall (7:38)



