(Lien direct) UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) a sorti hier sur Xtreem Music son nouveau disque Something Is Rotten in Humanity. Tracklist :



01. Fear of Dying

02. Destiny of Evil

03. Demons in your Mind

04. Reviving

05. Inside Death

06. The Disappointment

07. Divine Virtue

08. Believing Again

09. The Evil Cause (inst.)

10. I'm a Freak (Wicked Lady cover) *

(*) CD bonus only



<a href="https://xtreemmusic.bandcamp.com/album/something-is-rotten-in-humanity">Something is Rotten in Humanity de UNBOUNDED TERROR</a>