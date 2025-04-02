chargement...

Les news du 2 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 2 Avril 2025 Transilvania - Mutant Sex Demon - Unbounded Terror - Gaffed - Venator - Wurmian
»
(Lien direct)
TRANSILVANIA (Black / Thrash / Heavy, Autriche) vient de publier un nouveau single intitulé "Hallows Of The Heir". Celui-ci, à découvrir ci-dessous, figurera sur le prochain album des Autrichiens intitulé Magia Posthuma dont la sortie se fera dans le courant de l'année sur Invictus Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MUTANT SEX DEMON (Black/Heavy/Punk, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Cutting Through en formats physiques le 1er juillet via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Into the Satan's Den
2. Filth Metal Warriors
3. Hellbound
4. Bloody Claws of Hatred
5. Rider of Devil's Tongue
6. Whipmaster
7. Too Fast For Life
8. Vomitose (Bite It)

»
(Lien direct)
UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) a sorti hier sur Xtreem Music son nouveau disque Something Is Rotten in Humanity. Tracklist :

01. Fear of Dying
02. Destiny of Evil
03. Demons in your Mind
04. Reviving
05. Inside Death
06. The Disappointment
07. Divine Virtue
08. Believing Again
09. The Evil Cause (inst.)
10. I'm a Freak (Wicked Lady cover) *
(*) CD bonus only

»
(Lien direct)
GAFFED (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus I Can Feel Myself Rot le 20 avril chez CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. Unclean Spirit
2. Hallucinations
3. I Can Feel Myself Rot
4. A Meal of Gore
5. Conscious Lobotomy
6. Chopping Spree
7. Ceremonial Rape
8. Strip the Carcass
9. Amputated

»
(Lien direct)
VENATOR (Heavy Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne le morceau "Race to Glory" extrait de son nouvel album Psychodrome à venir le 25 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Into the Drome
2. Steal the Night
3. Children of the Beast
4. Ravening Angel
5. The Final Call
6. Radar
7. Race to Glory
8. Dynamite
9. Fear the Light
10. Astral Seduction

»
(Lien direct)
WURMIAN (Melodic Death/Doom fondé par Antoine Scholtes de Inherits the Void, France) sort son premier long-format Immemorial Shrine le 6 avril sur Pest Records mais est déjà en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Aeon Afterglows
2. Immemorial Shrine
3. Haven
4. Spires Of Sorrow
5. Yearning Unseen
6. Sleeping Giants
7. The Everflowing Stream
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
2 Avril 2025

