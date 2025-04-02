TRANSILVANIA (Black / Thrash / Heavy, Autriche) vient de publier un nouveau single intitulé "Hallows Of The Heir". Celui-ci, à découvrir ci-dessous, figurera sur le prochain album des Autrichiens intitulé Magia Posthuma dont la sortie se fera dans le courant de l'année sur Invictus Productions.
UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) a sorti hier sur Xtreem Music son nouveau disque Something Is Rotten in Humanity. Tracklist :
01. Fear of Dying
02. Destiny of Evil
03. Demons in your Mind
04. Reviving
05. Inside Death
06. The Disappointment
07. Divine Virtue
08. Believing Again
09. The Evil Cause (inst.)
10. I'm a Freak (Wicked Lady cover) *
(*) CD bonus only
WURMIAN (Melodic Death/Doom fondé par Antoine Scholtes de Inherits the Void, France) sort son premier long-format Immemorial Shrine le 6 avril sur Pest Records mais est déjà en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Tracklist :
