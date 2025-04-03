»

(Lien direct) CIRITH UNGOL (Epic Heavy/Doom, USA) va sortir le 25 avril chez Metal Blade un live baptisé Live At The Roxy (2CD+DVD) enregistré et filmé l'année dernière dans la célèbre salle de Los Angeles où le groupe a joué l'intégralité de son dernier album Dark Parade (2023) et de nombreux classiques. Les détails :



Disc 1

1. Velocity (S.E.P.)

2. Relentless

3. Sailor on the Seas of Fate

4. Sacrifice

5. Looking Glass

6. Dark Parade

7. Distant Shadows

8. Down Below

44:16

Disc 2

1. Atom Smasher

2. I'm Alive

3. Frost and Fire

4. Black Machine

5. Blood and Iron

6. Chaos Descends

7. The Frost Monstreme

8. Fire

9. Death of the Sun

10. Master of the Pit

11. King of the Dead

12. Join the Legion



