Les news du 3 Avril 2025
News
|FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira demain via Eisenwald le dernier EP de sa trilogie débutée en 2023 et intitulée De Kronieken Van Het Verdwenen Kasteel. Celui-ci aura pour titre De Kronieken Van Het Verdwenen Kasteel III: Grunsfoort et se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Sediment Der Impressies
02. Grunsfoort In De Mist
|»
|DISSENTOR (Death/Black, Inde/Pologne) sortira son premier EP Flagella le 25 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Serving the Nails 02:06
2. Condemned to Fumes 02:33
3. Slaves After Life 02:20
4. Defiler 03:05
|»
|DEMONIC DEATH JUDGE (Sludge/Stoner, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Goner" tiré de son nouvel opus Absolutely Launched qui sort le 30 avril sur Suicide Records. Tracklist :
1. 90's Violence
2. Natural Wine Guy
3. You've Got Red on You
4. Goner
5. Dead Dogs
6. I Realize That... Now
7. Spliffhanger
8. Absolutely Launched
|»
|CIRITH UNGOL (Epic Heavy/Doom, USA) va sortir le 25 avril chez Metal Blade un live baptisé Live At The Roxy (2CD+DVD) enregistré et filmé l'année dernière dans la célèbre salle de Los Angeles où le groupe a joué l'intégralité de son dernier album Dark Parade (2023) et de nombreux classiques. Les détails :
Disc 1
1. Velocity (S.E.P.)
2. Relentless
3. Sailor on the Seas of Fate
4. Sacrifice
5. Looking Glass
6. Dark Parade
7. Distant Shadows
8. Down Below
44:16
Disc 2
1. Atom Smasher
2. I'm Alive
3. Frost and Fire
4. Black Machine
5. Blood and Iron
6. Chaos Descends
7. The Frost Monstreme
8. Fire
9. Death of the Sun
10. Master of the Pit
11. King of the Dead
12. Join the Legion
|»
|MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell, USA) sortira un album de reprises (+ deux titres originaux inédits) intitulé Steel, Rust And Disgust le 23 mai via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Cleveland Metal (Brand new Midnight original track)
2. Iron Beast (Kratos cover)
3. I'm Insane (Synastryche cover)
4. Final Solution (Rocket From The Tombs cover)
5. Frenzy (Screamin' Jay Hawkins cover)
6. Child Eaters (Rubber City Rebels cover)
7. 3rd Generation Nation (Dead Boys cover)
8. Rock N' Roll Fever (David Allan Coe cover)
9. Carrions Keep (False Hope cover)
10. Black Leather Rock (Electric Eels cover)
11. Steel, Rust And Disgust (Brand new Midnight original track)
12. Agitated (Electric Eels cover)
|»
|SHADECROWN (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque 0 le 25 juillet sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. The Art of Grieving
02. In a State of Agony
03. Fragile Chapters
04. Gone
05. Zero
06. Under the Waves
07. Inadequate
08. Tear-blind
09. Repentance
|»
|RAWMOOR (Symphonic Blackened Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Forth" issu de son premier long-format En Route (septembre 2024) prévu en CD le 2 mai chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Id
2. Frostglade
3. En Route
4. Forth
5. Global Necrosis
6. Pine Branches
|»
|THE RIVEN (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Suède/Angleterre) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Visions of Tomorrow à venir le 25 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Far Away From Home
2. Killing Machine
3. Set My Heart On Fire
4. Travelling Great Distance
5. Crystals
6. On My Mind (Tonight)
7. Seen It All
8. Visions of Tomorrow
9. En Dag Som Aldrig Förr
10. We Love You
11. Follow You
|»
|BA’AL (Post-Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album The Fine Line Between Heaven and Here le 18 juillet sur Road To Masochist.
