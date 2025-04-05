»

(Lien direct) BELNEJOUM (Symphonic Black/Death avec entre autres Georges Kollias à la batterie, Égypte/USA/Italie/Angleterre) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Dark Tales of Zarathustra chez Antiq. Tracklist :



1. Prophet of Desolation

2. The Day Zarathutra Turned Dark

3. Tower of Silence

4. On Aeshma's Wings

5. Elegie

6. In their Darkest Aquarium

7. As She Drowns

8. Upon the Mortal Blight

9. The Flames, the Prophet, the Tears

10. Zarathustra's Last Requiem



