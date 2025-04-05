chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
126 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Dissolution Tour 2025
 Dissolution Tour 2025 - Lun... (R)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Gore Beyond Necropsy
 Gore Beyond Necropsy - Nois... (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Prophecy
 Prophecy - Foretold...Foreseen (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Sidetracked
 Sidetracked - No Return (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2025
 Les news du 4 Avril 2025 - ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Final Resting Place
 Final Resting Place - Bound... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - The Screa... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
L7
 L7 - Hungry For Stink (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Mantar
 Mantar - Post Apocalyptic D... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Corpus Offal
 Corpus Offal - Corpus Offal (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Amber Asylum
 Amber Asylum - Ruby Red (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Truck Violence
 Truck Violence - Violence (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkaist
 Arkaist - Aube noire (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 5 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 5 Avril 2025 Messiah Paratroops - Pagansarv - Golem Of Gore - Exorcism - Escarnium - Belnejoum
»
(Lien direct)
MESSIAH PARATROOPS (Death Metal, Finlande), formé en 1989, vient de sortir son premier long-format Legions of Tomorrow sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Out of Reality
2. Rats in the Walls
3. Messiah Paratroops
4. Morbid Prayer
5. Repulsion
6. Bloodlust
7. Legions of Tomorrow
8. Murders of the Lake
9. Painful Sleep

»
(Lien direct)
PAGANSARV (Pagan Black Metal, Estonie) a sorti hier son nouvel album Pööriööl chez Warhorn Records. Tracklist :

1. Neetud sosinad
2. Elusügis
3. Nõidusloits pööriööl
4. Räbastik
5. Varjusoopad ja raevuhauad
6. Iidudus
7. Kes pelgas kiskjahunti
8. Sumedus

»
(Lien direct)
GOLEM OF GORE (Goregrind/Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Ultimo Mondo Cane le 30 mai sur Everlasting Spew Records.

»
(Lien direct)
EXORCISM (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a dévoilé le morceau "Strike Of The Match" extrait de son premier EP Spectral Aggression autoproduit à venir le 11 avril et distribué via Witches Brew. Tracklist :

1.Spectral Aggression
2.Burnt At The Stake
3.Strike Of The Match
4.Lost In The Dark

»
(Lien direct)
ESCARNIUM (Death Metal, Brésil) propose en écoute le titre "Revulsion of Carbon" issu de son nouveau disque Inexorable Entropy prévu le 9 mai via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Fentanyl
2. Relentless Katabasis
3. Cancerous Abyss
4. Inexorable Entropy
5. The Heritage
6. Revulsion of Carbon
7. Through the Depths of the 12th Gate
8. Ashen Path
9. Pyroscene's Might

»
(Lien direct)
BELNEJOUM (Symphonic Black/Death avec entre autres Georges Kollias à la batterie, Égypte/USA/Italie/Angleterre) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Dark Tales of Zarathustra chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Prophet of Desolation
2. The Day Zarathutra Turned Dark
3. Tower of Silence
4. On Aeshma's Wings
5. Elegie
6. In their Darkest Aquarium
7. As She Drowns
8. Upon the Mortal Blight
9. The Flames, the Prophet, the Tears
10. Zarathustra's Last Requiem
Thrasho Keyser
5 Avril 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Gore Beyond Necropsy
 Gore Beyond Necropsy
Noise-a-Go Go!!!
1998 - Relapse Records		   
Moosegut
 Moosegut
In Nature's Embrace
2025 - Darker Than Black		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh
Decline & Fall (EP)
2014 - Avalanche Recordings		   
Dissolution Tour 2025
 Dissolution Tour 2025
Le 29 Mars 2025 à Paris, France (La Java)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Escarnium
 Escarnium
Death Metal - 2008 - Brésil		   
Golem Of Gore
 Golem Of Gore
Goregrind - Italie		   
Moosegut
In Nature's Embrace
Lire la chronique
Gore Beyond Necropsy
Noise-a-Go Go!!!
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
Decline & Fall (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dissolution Tour 2025
Lunar Tombfields + Mourning...
Lire le live report
Hirax
Faster Than Death
Lire la chronique
Sidetracked
No Return
Lire la chronique
Prophecy
Foretold...Foreseen
Lire la chronique
Orbital Decay MMXXIV
Anthropos Anathema
Lire la chronique
Final Resting Place
Bound By Affliction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sarcator
Swarming Angels & Flies
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Avril 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Idiot Child
The First Breath Is the Beg...
Lire la chronique
L7
Hungry For Stink
Lire la chronique
Retromorphosis
Psalmus Mortis
Lire la chronique
Mantar
Post Apocalyptic Depression
Lire la chronique
Nattverd
Tidloes naadesloes
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Au bord du pr​é​cipice
Lire la chronique
Sturmwächter
Klagelieder
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Brokenheads
Lire le podcast
Cradle Of Filth
The Screaming of the Valkyries
Lire la chronique
FaithXtractor
Loathing And The Noose
Lire la chronique
Final Resting Place
Prelude To Extinction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Arkaist
Aube noire
Lire la chronique
Truck Violence
Violence
Lire la chronique
Amber Asylum
Ruby Red
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Repurgator
Lire le podcast
Phantom Corporation
Fallout
Lire la chronique
Depraver
Necrocryptic Obliteration
Lire la chronique
Mediated Form / Sidetracked / Idiot Child / Decorticate / Filthcrawl
Post-Traumatic Stress Dysfu...
Lire la chronique
Faux départ + Glyphosate Youth + Grøssel + Reproach
Lire le live report