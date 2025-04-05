|
Les news du 5 Avril 2025
Les news du 5 Avril 2025 Messiah Paratroops - Pagansarv - Golem Of Gore - Exorcism - Escarnium - Belnejoum
|MESSIAH PARATROOPS (Death Metal, Finlande), formé en 1989, vient de sortir son premier long-format Legions of Tomorrow sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Out of Reality
2. Rats in the Walls
3. Messiah Paratroops
4. Morbid Prayer
5. Repulsion
6. Bloodlust
7. Legions of Tomorrow
8. Murders of the Lake
9. Painful Sleep
|PAGANSARV (Pagan Black Metal, Estonie) a sorti hier son nouvel album Pööriööl chez Warhorn Records. Tracklist :
1. Neetud sosinad
2. Elusügis
3. Nõidusloits pööriööl
4. Räbastik
5. Varjusoopad ja raevuhauad
6. Iidudus
7. Kes pelgas kiskjahunti
8. Sumedus
|GOLEM OF GORE (Goregrind/Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Ultimo Mondo Cane le 30 mai sur Everlasting Spew Records.
|EXORCISM (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a dévoilé le morceau "Strike Of The Match" extrait de son premier EP Spectral Aggression autoproduit à venir le 11 avril et distribué via Witches Brew. Tracklist :
1.Spectral Aggression
2.Burnt At The Stake
3.Strike Of The Match
4.Lost In The Dark
|ESCARNIUM (Death Metal, Brésil) propose en écoute le titre "Revulsion of Carbon" issu de son nouveau disque Inexorable Entropy prévu le 9 mai via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Fentanyl
2. Relentless Katabasis
3. Cancerous Abyss
4. Inexorable Entropy
5. The Heritage
6. Revulsion of Carbon
7. Through the Depths of the 12th Gate
8. Ashen Path
9. Pyroscene's Might
|BELNEJOUM (Symphonic Black/Death avec entre autres Georges Kollias à la batterie, Égypte/USA/Italie/Angleterre) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Dark Tales of Zarathustra chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Prophet of Desolation
2. The Day Zarathutra Turned Dark
3. Tower of Silence
4. On Aeshma's Wings
5. Elegie
6. In their Darkest Aquarium
7. As She Drowns
8. Upon the Mortal Blight
9. The Flames, the Prophet, the Tears
10. Zarathustra's Last Requiem
