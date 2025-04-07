»

(Lien direct) DEVINE DEFILEMENT (Death Metal - Deathcore, Islande) nous propose un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Ruthless qui sortira le 9 mai chez Time to Kill Records. Il s'agit du titre "Anthropophagic Apocalypse Pt. 1 Collapse". Tracklist :



1. Human Sewer

2. Abusement Park

3. Terror Tales

4. Excreted Entity

5. Internal Delusions Of The Torn Mind

6. Pulverised Secretions

7. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.1 - Collapse

8. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.2 - Lord of Flesh

9. Curbstomp The Predator

10. Draco Dominus

11. Bio-Organic Liquid-Slam

12. Beyond the Veil of Death



