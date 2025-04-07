|
Les news du 7 Avril 2025
|Intitulé Grinding Mechanism Of Torment, le nouvel album de CAUSTIC WOUND (Death / Grind, USA) sortira le 25 avril prochain sur Profound Lore Rercords. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Technologist Hell Future" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Grinding Mechanism Of Torment
02. Blood Battery
03. Human Shield
04. Drone Terror
05. Advanced Killing Methods
06. Blackout (YouTube)
07. The Bleed Rail
08. Endless Grave
09. Infinite Onslaught
10. Legacy Of Terror
11. Atom Blast
12. Technologist Hell Future
13. Dead Dog
14. Horrible Earth Death
15. Sniper Nest
16. ...Into Cold Deaf Universe
|
|»
|COAGULATING (Death Metal / Grindcore, Etats-Unis) rend disponible en écoute complète via la chaîne d'Iron Fortress Records & Blood Domain Records son nouvel EP Croaking Abysmal Stench, paru le 8 mars dernier. Tracklist :
01. Decadent Bloodbath (02:18)
02. Uterovaginal Maggot Debridement (00:45)
03. Malnourished Fecal Edema (00:55)
04. Slurping Pus Bubbles Off Her Ovaries (01:14)
05. Splattered Cerebral Matter (01:00)
06. Gorotica (00:26)
07. Molten Vaginal Cramps (01:11)
08. Pre-natal Exorcism (01:42)
|
|»
|ALLEGAEON (Death Metal Technique, Etats-Unis) vient de publier un nouveau clip pour le titre "Wake Circling Above" issu de son septième album The Ossuary Lens sorti le 4 avril chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
01. Refraction (00:58)
02. Chaos Theory (04:32)
03. Driftwood (04:29)
04. Dies Irae (03:47)
05. The Swarm (03:27)
06. Carried by Delusion (04:48)
07. Dark Matter Dynamics (06:02)
08. Imperial (04:07)
09. Wake Circling Above (06:54)
10. Scythe (05:40)
|
|»
|DEVINE DEFILEMENT (Death Metal - Deathcore, Islande) nous propose un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Ruthless qui sortira le 9 mai chez Time to Kill Records. Il s'agit du titre "Anthropophagic Apocalypse Pt. 1 Collapse". Tracklist :
1. Human Sewer
2. Abusement Park
3. Terror Tales
4. Excreted Entity
5. Internal Delusions Of The Torn Mind
6. Pulverised Secretions
7. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.1 - Collapse
8. Anthropophagic Apocalypse pt.2 - Lord of Flesh
9. Curbstomp The Predator
10. Draco Dominus
11. Bio-Organic Liquid-Slam
12. Beyond the Veil of Death
|
|»
|SODOM (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Arsonist le 27 juin via Steamhammer. Plus de détails prochainement...
|
|»
|DESTINITY (Thrash/Death Mélodique, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ascension prévu pour le 11 avril via Crimson Productions. "Crimson Portrait" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|GHOST BATH (Post-Black dépressif, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé Rose Thorn Necklace qui sortira le 9 mai via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Grotesque Display
2. Rose Thorn Necklace
3. Well, I Tried Drowning
4. Thinly Sliced Heart Muscle
5. Dandelion Tea
6. Vodka Butterfly
7. Stamen And Pistil
8. Needles
9. Throat Cancer
|
|
