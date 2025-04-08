»

(Lien direct) SUPREME VOID (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal, Pologne) vient de dévoiler un second extrait intitulé "Dissolution of Power" tiré de son premier longue-durée Towards Oblivion qui sortira le 25 avril prochain chez Dolorem Records en format CD / Digital. L'album a été mixé et masterisé par Scott Elliott au Chernobyl Audio. L’artwork est une œuvre de Michal "Xaay" Loranc (Nile).



Tracklist :



1. Remnants of Hope

2. Dissolution of Power

3. Eclipse of The Exalted

4. Repulse Manifesto

5. Sustained By Malice

6. Embrace Extinction



