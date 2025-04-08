ZMARŁYM (Black Metal, Pologne) propose un nouveau clip pour promouvoir son album Wielkie Zanikanie qui sortira ce 18 avril chez Godz ov War productions. Il s'agit du titre "Ludzie schronu (2034)". Tracklist :
1. Miejsca (05:45)
2. Sny o lataniu (03:38)
3. Idziemy w mgle (03:50)
4. Ludzie schronu (2034) (03:56)
5. Bunt maszyn (04:56)
6. A Good Day (05:00)
7. Plamy I (03:37)
8. Plamy II (08:47)
9. Wielkie Zanikanie (06:36)
SUPREME VOID (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal, Pologne) vient de dévoiler un second extrait intitulé "Dissolution of Power" tiré de son premier longue-durée Towards Oblivion qui sortira le 25 avril prochain chez Dolorem Records en format CD / Digital. L'album a été mixé et masterisé par Scott Elliott au Chernobyl Audio. L’artwork est une œuvre de Michal "Xaay" Loranc (Nile).
Tracklist :
1. Remnants of Hope
2. Dissolution of Power
3. Eclipse of The Exalted
4. Repulse Manifesto
5. Sustained By Malice
6. Embrace Extinction
