Les news du 8 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 8 Avril 2025 Necrophobic - ZMARŁYM - Pyromancer - Aortes - Solfatare - Supreme Void - Abyssal Vacuum
»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHOBIC (Black/Death, Suède) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Blackened The Horizon", qui se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ZMARŁYM (Black Metal, Pologne) propose un nouveau clip pour promouvoir son album Wielkie Zanikanie qui sortira ce 18 avril chez Godz ov War productions. Il s'agit du titre "Ludzie schronu (2034)". Tracklist :

1. Miejsca (05:45)
2. Sny o lataniu (03:38)
3. Idziemy w mgle (03:50)
4. Ludzie schronu (2034) (03:56)
5. Bunt maszyn (04:56)
6. A Good Day (05:00)
7. Plamy I (03:37)
8. Plamy II (08:47)
9. Wielkie Zanikanie (06:36)

»
(Lien direct)
PYROMANCER (Black/Death, USA) a posté le titre "Volcanic Rapture" tiré de son premier long-format Absolute Dominion by Fire à paraître le 9 mai sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

1. Igniting the Sacrificial Pyre
2. Ancient Hatred
3. Perverse Immolation
4. Unholy Cremation
5. Barbaric Wrath
6. Fireborn Witchery
7. Inferno
8. Hellish Visions
9. Alchemical Red Death
10. Absolute Dominion by Fire
11. Pit of Writhing Horror
12. Volcanic Rapture

»
(Lien direct)
AORTES (Post-Metal/Sludge, Lituanie) sortira son nouveau disque Carrion le 20 avril. Tracklist :

1. Dying World
2. Carrion (feat. Plié)
3. To The Worms
4. Black Mold
5. When We Cease 06:35
6. Lifeless 06:38
7. I've Loved You All 05:04

»
(Lien direct)
SOLFATARE (Black Metal, Belgique) propose en écoute le morceau "Sous des Cieux absents" issu de son premier full-length Asservis par l’espoir prévu le 2 mai via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Des monarques anhédoniques
2. D'Hommes et d'Isoptères
3. Du deuil affairé
4. Ozymandias
5. Sous des Cieux absents
6. Quand ton cerveau te surine le crâne

»
(Lien direct)
SUPREME VOID (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal, Pologne) vient de dévoiler un second extrait intitulé "Dissolution of Power" tiré de son premier longue-durée Towards Oblivion qui sortira le 25 avril prochain chez Dolorem Records en format CD / Digital. L'album a été mixé et masterisé par Scott Elliott au Chernobyl Audio. L’artwork est une œuvre de Michal "Xaay" Loranc (Nile).

Tracklist :

1. Remnants of Hope
2. Dissolution of Power
3. Eclipse of The Exalted
4. Repulse Manifesto
5. Sustained By Malice
6. Embrace Extinction

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSSAL VACUUM (Black Metal, Lyon) a mis en ligne le morceau "17°07'42.1"N 88°51'02.5"W." extrait de son premier long-format éponyme à venir le 2 mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. 43°23'51.0"N 40°21'35.3"E
2. 44°13'15.2"N 3°21'25.4"E
3. 37°11'18.4"N 86°06'10.3"W
4. 17°08'51.0"N 88°48'45.0"W
5. 17°07'42.1"N 88°51'02.5"W
6. 27°51'03.6"N 105°29'45.7"W
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Sosthène + Keyser
8 Avril 2025

