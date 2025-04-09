chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
260 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood - From The Visc... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Truck Violence
 Truck Violence - Violence (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gravekvlt
 Gravekvlt - Full Moon Fever (C)
Par Ikea		   
Nortt
 Nortt - Dødssang (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Prophecy
 Prophecy - Foretold...Foreseen (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - Tales of Faith ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Gore Beyond Necropsy
 Gore Beyond Necropsy - Nois... (C)
Par Ash		   
Dissolution Tour 2025
 Dissolution Tour 2025 - Lun... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Sidetracked
 Sidetracked - No Return (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2025
 Les news du 4 Avril 2025 - ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Final Resting Place
 Final Resting Place - Bound... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 9 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 9 Avril 2025 Carnal Savagery - Behemoth - Katatonia - Dormant Ordeal - ExHell - Final Dose - Dark Solstice - Cumbeast - Breaker - Shed The Skin - Family Garden - Cold Phase - Grotesque Bliss
»
(Lien direct)
CARNAL SAVAGERY (Swedeath, Suède) vient d'annoncer la sortie dans le courant de cette année d'un nouvel album intitulé Crypt Of Decay. Affaire à suivre...

»
(Lien direct)
BEHEMOTH (Black Death, Pologne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Shit Ov God qui sortira le 9 mai via Nuclear Blast. "Lvciferaeon" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
KATATONIA (Metal progressif, Suède) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain album intitulé Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State prévu pour le 6 juin via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Thrice
2. The Liquid Eye
3. Wind Of No Change
4. Lilac
5. Temporal
6. Departure Trails
7. Warden
8. The Light Which I Bleed
9. Efter Solen
10. In the Event Of

»
(Lien direct)
DORMANT ORDEAL (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le titre "Horse Eater" issu de son nouvel opus Tooth and Nail prévu le 18 avril via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Wije i Mary, Pt. 1
2. Halo of Bones
3. Horse Eater
4. Orphans
5. Solvent
6. Dust Crown
7. Against the Dying of the Light
8. Everything That Isn't Silence Is Trivial
9. Wije i Mary, Pt. 2

»
(Lien direct)
EXHELL (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a sorti fin mars son tout premier single "Fate of the World".

»
(Lien direct)
FINAL DOSE (Black/Punk, Angleterre) offre en écoute à cette adresse son nouvel album Under the Eternal Shadow deux jours avant sa sortie vendredi sur Wolves Of Hades. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Winter
2. Weathered Axe
3. Rite of Spring
4. Servant
5. Dark Paradise
6. Wretched
7. Funeral March
8. Locked in the Black Dungeon
9. Revenge
10. Drag the Light Down

»
(Lien direct)
DARK SOLSTICE (Dark/Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP Where Black Stars Beckon le 23 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Pathways
02. Open
03. Where Black Stars Beckon

»
(Lien direct)
CUMBEAST (Brutal Death, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Fairytales of Filth le 12 mai chez Morbid Generation Records. Tracklist :

1. Cummando
2. Metham Of Gotham
3. Captain Cock
4. Abacus Of Testicles
5. Troll Named Scrot
6. Åbomination
7. Forest Fap Frenzy
8. Ghostfuckers
9. Spermafrost

»
(Lien direct)
BREAKER (Heavy/Speed, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Liberty" extrait de son premier EP éponyme qui vient d'être édité en CD via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Breaker
2. Babylon
3. Liberty

»
(Lien direct)
SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment le batteur de Incantation Kyle Severn, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Carnage Cast Shadows le 25 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Carnage Cast Shadows
2. Crook of the Sacred Skies
3. Ice Hearted Herald
4. Henge Tomb
5. The Mind's Vermin
6. Scion of Nyx
7. Formorian Hordes
8. Ancient Flames
9. Swarm and Talons
10. Ravenous Rage
11. Stolen from the Storm God

»
(Lien direct)
FAMILY GARDEN (Death/Crust, USA) sortira son nouvel album Dreams Beyond Control le 25 avril chez Strange Mono Records. Tracklist :

1. Lost Gods
2. Blazing Emerald Sky
3. Over The Wall
4. Houses In My Windows
5. Dreams Beyond Control
6. The Gift Of Dawn
7. Sometimes They Scream
8. Dream Freezer
9. Stomping Ground
10. Jesus Was A Spider
11. We Must Bleed
12. The Things That Lurk In The Daylight
13. No End

»
(Lien direct)
COLD PHASE (Hardcore Alternatif avec d'anciens membres de Lumberjack Feedback, Bare Teeth, Confusion et Barque, Lille) sortira cet été son premier EP 6-titres via Eastrain Rec en collaboration avec cinq autres labels européens. Un extrait, "Negative Creeps", est disponible depuis le mois dernier sur Spotify ou Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
GROTESQUE BLISS (Death/Doom, Australie) sortira le 11 avril sur Iron Bonehead Productions une version enrichie de sa démo éponyme de l'année dernière en CD et vinyle. Tracklist :

1. Grotesque Bliss [4:09]
2. Bringeth Death to Life [5:57]
3. Old Earth [6:02]
4. God of the Godless [3:30]
5 Sanguine Bebimus [5:53]
6. Slipping Through the Cracks of Grief [7:32]
7. I Am the Bloody Earth [My Dying Bride cover] [7:56]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
9 Avril 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood
From The Visceral Abyss
2025 - Norma Evangelium Diaboli		   
Frightful
 Frightful
What Lies Ahead
2025 - Godz Ov War Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Behemoth
 Behemoth
Black Death - 1991 - Pologne		   
Carnal Savagery
 Carnal Savagery
Swedeath - 2017 - Suède		   
Dormant Ordeal
 Dormant Ordeal
Death Metal - 2005 - Pologne		   
Katatonia
 Katatonia
Metal progressif - 1991 - Suède		   
Shed The Skin
 Shed The Skin
Death Metal - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Teitanblood
From The Visceral Abyss
Lire la chronique
Frightful
What Lies Ahead
Lire la chronique
Nortt
Dødssang
Lire la chronique
Ialdabaoth
G.O.A.T. / S.C.A.P.E. (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Doomsday
Doomsday (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aeterna Tenebrae
Anima Mortalis Ars Perpetua
Lire la chronique
Nero Kane
Tales of Faith and Lunacy
Lire la chronique
Gore Force 5
Tails from the Deep (EP)
Lire la chronique
Moosegut
In Nature's Embrace
Lire la chronique
Gore Beyond Necropsy
Noise-a-Go Go!!!
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
Decline & Fall (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dissolution Tour 2025
Lunar Tombfields + Mourning...
Lire le live report
Hirax
Faster Than Death
Lire la chronique
Sidetracked
No Return
Lire la chronique
Prophecy
Foretold...Foreseen
Lire la chronique
Orbital Decay MMXXIV
Anthropos Anathema
Lire la chronique
Final Resting Place
Bound By Affliction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sarcator
Swarming Angels & Flies
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Avril 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Idiot Child
The First Breath Is the Beg...
Lire la chronique
L7
Hungry For Stink
Lire la chronique
Retromorphosis
Psalmus Mortis
Lire la chronique
Mantar
Post Apocalyptic Depression
Lire la chronique
Nattverd
Tidloes naadesloes
Lire la chronique
Contemplation
Au bord du pr​é​cipice
Lire la chronique
Sturmwächter
Klagelieder
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Brokenheads
Lire le podcast
Cradle Of Filth
The Screaming of the Valkyries
Lire la chronique
FaithXtractor
Loathing And The Noose
Lire la chronique
Final Resting Place
Prelude To Extinction (EP)
Lire la chronique