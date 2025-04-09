»

(Lien direct) FAMILY GARDEN (Death/Crust, USA) sortira son nouvel album Dreams Beyond Control le 25 avril chez Strange Mono Records. Tracklist :



1. Lost Gods

2. Blazing Emerald Sky

3. Over The Wall

4. Houses In My Windows

5. Dreams Beyond Control

6. The Gift Of Dawn

7. Sometimes They Scream

8. Dream Freezer

9. Stomping Ground

10. Jesus Was A Spider

11. We Must Bleed

12. The Things That Lurk In The Daylight

13. No End



<a href="https://strangemono.bandcamp.com/album/dreams-beyond-control">Dreams Beyond Control de Family Garden</a>