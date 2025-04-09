|
Les news du 9 Avril 2025
News
Les news du 9 Avril 2025
|»
|CARNAL SAVAGERY (Swedeath, Suède) vient d'annoncer la sortie dans le courant de cette année d'un nouvel album intitulé Crypt Of Decay. Affaire à suivre...
|
|»
|BEHEMOTH (Black Death, Pologne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Shit Ov God qui sortira le 9 mai via Nuclear Blast. "Lvciferaeon" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|KATATONIA (Metal progressif, Suède) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain album intitulé Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State prévu pour le 6 juin via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Thrice
2. The Liquid Eye
3. Wind Of No Change
4. Lilac
5. Temporal
6. Departure Trails
7. Warden
8. The Light Which I Bleed
9. Efter Solen
10. In the Event Of
|
|»
|DORMANT ORDEAL (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le titre "Horse Eater" issu de son nouvel opus Tooth and Nail prévu le 18 avril via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Wije i Mary, Pt. 1
2. Halo of Bones
3. Horse Eater
4. Orphans
5. Solvent
6. Dust Crown
7. Against the Dying of the Light
8. Everything That Isn't Silence Is Trivial
9. Wije i Mary, Pt. 2
|
|»
|EXHELL (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a sorti fin mars son tout premier single "Fate of the World".
|
|»
|FINAL DOSE (Black/Punk, Angleterre) offre en écoute à cette adresse son nouvel album Under the Eternal Shadow deux jours avant sa sortie vendredi sur Wolves Of Hades. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Winter
2. Weathered Axe
3. Rite of Spring
4. Servant
5. Dark Paradise
6. Wretched
7. Funeral March
8. Locked in the Black Dungeon
9. Revenge
10. Drag the Light Down
|
|»
|DARK SOLSTICE (Dark/Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP Where Black Stars Beckon le 23 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Pathways
02. Open
03. Where Black Stars Beckon
|
|»
|CUMBEAST (Brutal Death, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Fairytales of Filth le 12 mai chez Morbid Generation Records. Tracklist :
1. Cummando
2. Metham Of Gotham
3. Captain Cock
4. Abacus Of Testicles
5. Troll Named Scrot
6. Åbomination
7. Forest Fap Frenzy
8. Ghostfuckers
9. Spermafrost
|
|»
|BREAKER (Heavy/Speed, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Liberty" extrait de son premier EP éponyme qui vient d'être édité en CD via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Breaker
2. Babylon
3. Liberty
|
|»
|SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment le batteur de Incantation Kyle Severn, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Carnage Cast Shadows le 25 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. The Carnage Cast Shadows
2. Crook of the Sacred Skies
3. Ice Hearted Herald
4. Henge Tomb
5. The Mind's Vermin
6. Scion of Nyx
7. Formorian Hordes
8. Ancient Flames
9. Swarm and Talons
10. Ravenous Rage
11. Stolen from the Storm God
|
|»
|FAMILY GARDEN (Death/Crust, USA) sortira son nouvel album Dreams Beyond Control le 25 avril chez Strange Mono Records. Tracklist :
1. Lost Gods
2. Blazing Emerald Sky
3. Over The Wall
4. Houses In My Windows
5. Dreams Beyond Control
6. The Gift Of Dawn
7. Sometimes They Scream
8. Dream Freezer
9. Stomping Ground
10. Jesus Was A Spider
11. We Must Bleed
12. The Things That Lurk In The Daylight
13. No End
|
|»
|COLD PHASE (Hardcore Alternatif avec d'anciens membres de Lumberjack Feedback, Bare Teeth, Confusion et Barque, Lille) sortira cet été son premier EP 6-titres via Eastrain Rec en collaboration avec cinq autres labels européens. Un extrait, "Negative Creeps", est disponible depuis le mois dernier sur Spotify ou Bandcamp.
|
|»
|GROTESQUE BLISS (Death/Doom, Australie) sortira le 11 avril sur Iron Bonehead Productions une version enrichie de sa démo éponyme de l'année dernière en CD et vinyle. Tracklist :
1. Grotesque Bliss [4:09]
2. Bringeth Death to Life [5:57]
3. Old Earth [6:02]
4. God of the Godless [3:30]
5 Sanguine Bebimus [5:53]
6. Slipping Through the Cracks of Grief [7:32]
7. I Am the Bloody Earth [My Dying Bride cover] [7:56]
|
