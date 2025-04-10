chargement...

Teitanblood
 Teitanblood - From The Visc... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Allocer
 Allocer - Worship (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slowhole
 Slowhole - Slowhole (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Truck Violence
 Truck Violence - Violence (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gravekvlt
 Gravekvlt - Full Moon Fever (C)
Par Ikea		   
Nortt
 Nortt - Dødssang (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Prophecy
 Prophecy - Foretold...Foreseen (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - Tales of Faith ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Gore Beyond Necropsy
 Gore Beyond Necropsy - Nois... (C)
Par Ash		   
Dissolution Tour 2025
 Dissolution Tour 2025 - Lun... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Sidetracked
 Sidetracked - No Return (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2025
 Les news du 4 Avril 2025 - ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 10 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 10 Avril 2025 Sodom - Imperishable - Warmoon Lord - Waste Cult - Cocaine Culture - Furnace - Ominous Ruin - Morbyda - Putrid Offal - Anoxia - Chamber of Mirrors - Deadly Carnage - Angel of Damnation - The Infernal Deceit - Ophiolatry - Sonum
»
(Lien direct)
SODOM (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) nous offre un clip pour promouvoir l'arrivée de l'album The Arsonist le 27 juin prochain chez Steamhammer. Il s'agit du titre "Trigger Discipline". Tracklist :

01. The Arsonist (01:02)
02. Battle of Harvest Moon (04:12)
03. Trigger Discipline (03:52)
04. The Spirits That I Called (02:57)
05. Witchhunter (03:13)
06. Scavenger (04:01)
07. Gun Without Groom (04:43)
08. Taphephobia (03:42)
09. Sane Insanity (04:03)
10. A.W.T.F. (03:57)
11. Twilight Void (04:44)
12. Obliteration of the Aeons (03:53)
13. Return to God in Parts (04:28)

»
(Lien direct)
IMPERISHABLE (Death Metal, Suède) a mis sur la chaîne de Hammerheart Records l'intégralité de nouvel album Swallowing the World qui sortira le 11 avril. Tracklist :

1. Bells
2. Blood to Bleed
3. Where No One Survives
4. Riding Demons
5. The Remembering
6. Cenotaph of Dreams
7. Out of the Night
8. The Erosion of Reason
9. Swallowing the World


»
(Lien direct)
WARMOON LORD (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sacrosanct Demonopathy prévu pour le 25 mai via Hells Headbangers Records. "A Hungering Yoke" s'écoute ci-dessous :


»
(Lien direct)
WASTE CULT (Stoner/Sludge, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Blame Le 6 juin chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1 – Ad Astra
2 – Delirium Of Manners
3 – Blame
4 – Blended As One
5 – Kerberos
6 – Pictures
7 – The Warmest Shelter
8 - Maze

»
(Lien direct)
COCAINE CULTURE (Blackened Doom/Death/Sludge, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 9 mai de son premier long-format éponyme. Tracklist :

1. Cerebral Decay
2. Ritual Abuse
3. Home Surgery
4. Lifeless Endeavor
5. Prelude
6. Flesh Vice
7. Resin Breath
8. King Of Somber
9. Death Knell
10. We Are Unwelcome Here (live)

»
(Lien direct)
FURNACE (Melodic Death Metal avec notamment Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Eternally Enthroned le 30 mai sur Obelisk Polaris Productions. Tracklist :

1. Tyrant’s Reign
2. Crow Warriors
3. A Good Tree for Hanging
4. Thornblade
5. Island of the Decaying Angel
6. Godsbane
7. Beyond the Valley
8. To Fathom the Depths of Night
9. A Blessing and A Curse
10. Eternally Enthroned

»
(Lien direct)
OMINOUS RUIN (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Staring into the Abysm" qui figure sur son nouvel album Requiem qui sort le 9 mai sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1 - Intro
2 - Seeds of Entropy
3 - Eternal
4 - Bane of Syzygial Triality
5 - Divergent Anomaly
6 - Fractal Abhorrence
7 - Architect of Undoing
8 - Staring into the Abysm
9 - Requiem

»
(Lien direct)
MORBYDA (Speed Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Under the Spell le 20 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Evil [3:33]
2. Mother Of Decay [5:44]
3. Open The Gates Of Fire [4:43]
4. Turning The Wheel Of Steel [6:19]
5. The Curse [3:49]
6. Sacrifice [4:36]
7. Under Her Spell [6:18]
8. Morbid Ways Of Dying [5:08]

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRID OFFAL (Death/Grind, France) propose son nouvel opus Obliterated Life en écoute intégrale à cette adresse à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1 - The Sweet Fragrance
2 - Boning Hall
3 - Life Consumed
4 - Meat Stall
5 - Entrails Emancipation
6 - Privilege Of Pain
7 - Darkness Awaits
8 - Sanguis In Oris
9 - Mass Murder
10 - Agony Prevails
11 - Messy Flesh
12 - Ribcage Blues
13 - The Black Veil

»
(Lien direct)
ANOXIA (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Rule By Cold Steel" issu de son premier full-length Revel in Sin prévu le 17 avril chez Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

1. Revel in Sin
2. Blood on the Altar
3. M.N.W
4. Rule by Cold Steel
5. In the Wake of Desolation
6. Dwell in Death
7. Darker Forms of Knowledge
8. Merciless Sin

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CHAMBER OF MIRRORS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Tales of Blood le 6 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dominion
2. Mistress of the Blood Red Moon
3. Soul of Sorrow
4. Ancient Ember of Endless Time
5. Stolen Flame
6. The Serpent
7. Tales of Blood
8. I am Eternal

»
(Lien direct)
DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Willowtip Records pour la sortie de son prochain disque concept sur la sorcellerie et les chasses aux sorcières.

»
(Lien direct)
ANGEL OF DAMNATION (Doom Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Ethereal Blasphemy le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Life In Hell [6:56]
2. Evangeline [4:55]
3. Stigmata [6:36]
4. Warning From The Sky [5:36]
5. Lost In A World Of Despair [6:51]
6. Hungry Hordes Of Hades [6:50]
7. Anal Worship Of The Goatlord [10:13]

»
(Lien direct)
THE INFERNAL DECEIT (Black/Death, Allemagne) offre son nouvel opus The True Harmful Black en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. In The Wilderness Of Pernicious Black
2. The Great Seducer, The Greatest Deceiver (Dethroned)
3. In Death I Am Eternal
4. The Divinity Of Forsaken Idols
5. For All Things Must Die
6. The Primordial Maze And The Crawling Chaos
7. Schwarz
8. Until The Flesh Is Gone
9. The Fathomless Dominion
10. And The Tide Will Turn

»
(Lien direct)
OPHIOLATRY (Brutal Death, Brésil) a signé avec Wormholedeath et sortira son album comeback Serpent's Verdict le 6 juin prochain.

»
(Lien direct)
SONUM (Black/Death, Italie) sort demain via Dusktone son nouveau disque The Obscure Light Awaits. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Due To Inner Mess...
02. In This Void We Dwell
03. Famine
04. Trapped In The Labyrinth of Aberration
05. Ad Mortem (Iter Est)
06. Beyond The Gate...
07. The Obscure Light Awaits
08. Nobody Is Innocent
09. Messenger Of Cosmic Dread
10. Deliver Us (Final Trip)
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Avril 2025

