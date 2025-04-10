|
Les news du 10 Avril 2025
News
Les news du 10 Avril 2025 Warmoon Lord - Waste Cult - Cocaine Culture - Furnace - Ominous Ruin - Morbyda - Putrid Offal - Anoxia - Chamber of Mirrors - Deadly Carnage - Angel of Damnation - The Infernal Deceit - Ophiolatry - Sonum
|WARMOON LORD (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sacrosanct Demonopathy prévu pour le 25 mai via Hells Headbangers Records. "A Hungering Yoke" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|WASTE CULT (Stoner/Sludge, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Blame Le 6 juin chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1 – Ad Astra
2 – Delirium Of Manners
3 – Blame
4 – Blended As One
5 – Kerberos
6 – Pictures
7 – The Warmest Shelter
8 - Maze
|COCAINE CULTURE (Blackened Doom/Death/Sludge, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 9 mai de son premier long-format éponyme. Tracklist :
1. Cerebral Decay
2. Ritual Abuse
3. Home Surgery
4. Lifeless Endeavor
5. Prelude
6. Flesh Vice
7. Resin Breath
8. King Of Somber
9. Death Knell
10. We Are Unwelcome Here (live)
|FURNACE (Melodic Death Metal avec notamment Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Eternally Enthroned le 30 mai sur Obelisk Polaris Productions. Tracklist :
1. Tyrant’s Reign
2. Crow Warriors
3. A Good Tree for Hanging
4. Thornblade
5. Island of the Decaying Angel
6. Godsbane
7. Beyond the Valley
8. To Fathom the Depths of Night
9. A Blessing and A Curse
10. Eternally Enthroned
|OMINOUS RUIN (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Staring into the Abysm" qui figure sur son nouvel album Requiem qui sort le 9 mai sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 - Intro
2 - Seeds of Entropy
3 - Eternal
4 - Bane of Syzygial Triality
5 - Divergent Anomaly
6 - Fractal Abhorrence
7 - Architect of Undoing
8 - Staring into the Abysm
9 - Requiem
|MORBYDA (Speed Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Under the Spell le 20 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Evil [3:33]
2. Mother Of Decay [5:44]
3. Open The Gates Of Fire [4:43]
4. Turning The Wheel Of Steel [6:19]
5. The Curse [3:49]
6. Sacrifice [4:36]
7. Under Her Spell [6:18]
8. Morbid Ways Of Dying [5:08]
|PUTRID OFFAL (Death/Grind, France) propose son nouvel opus Obliterated Life en écoute intégrale à cette adresse à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1 - The Sweet Fragrance
2 - Boning Hall
3 - Life Consumed
4 - Meat Stall
5 - Entrails Emancipation
6 - Privilege Of Pain
7 - Darkness Awaits
8 - Sanguis In Oris
9 - Mass Murder
10 - Agony Prevails
11 - Messy Flesh
12 - Ribcage Blues
13 - The Black Veil
|ANOXIA (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Rule By Cold Steel" issu de son premier full-length Revel in Sin prévu le 17 avril chez Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :
1. Revel in Sin
2. Blood on the Altar
3. M.N.W
4. Rule by Cold Steel
5. In the Wake of Desolation
6. Dwell in Death
7. Darker Forms of Knowledge
8. Merciless Sin
|Le one-man band CHAMBER OF MIRRORS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Tales of Blood le 6 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dominion
2. Mistress of the Blood Red Moon
3. Soul of Sorrow
4. Ancient Ember of Endless Time
5. Stolen Flame
6. The Serpent
7. Tales of Blood
8. I am Eternal
|DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Willowtip Records pour la sortie de son prochain disque concept sur la sorcellerie et les chasses aux sorcières.
|ANGEL OF DAMNATION (Doom Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Ethereal Blasphemy le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Life In Hell [6:56]
2. Evangeline [4:55]
3. Stigmata [6:36]
4. Warning From The Sky [5:36]
5. Lost In A World Of Despair [6:51]
6. Hungry Hordes Of Hades [6:50]
7. Anal Worship Of The Goatlord [10:13]
|THE INFERNAL DECEIT (Black/Death, Allemagne) offre son nouvel opus The True Harmful Black en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. In The Wilderness Of Pernicious Black
2. The Great Seducer, The Greatest Deceiver (Dethroned)
3. In Death I Am Eternal
4. The Divinity Of Forsaken Idols
5. For All Things Must Die
6. The Primordial Maze And The Crawling Chaos
7. Schwarz
8. Until The Flesh Is Gone
9. The Fathomless Dominion
10. And The Tide Will Turn
|OPHIOLATRY (Brutal Death, Brésil) a signé avec Wormholedeath et sortira son album comeback Serpent's Verdict le 6 juin prochain.
|SONUM (Black/Death, Italie) sort demain via Dusktone son nouveau disque The Obscure Light Awaits. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Due To Inner Mess...
02. In This Void We Dwell
03. Famine
04. Trapped In The Labyrinth of Aberration
05. Ad Mortem (Iter Est)
06. Beyond The Gate...
07. The Obscure Light Awaits
08. Nobody Is Innocent
09. Messenger Of Cosmic Dread
10. Deliver Us (Final Trip)
