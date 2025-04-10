»

THE INFERNAL DECEIT (Black/Death, Allemagne) offre son nouvel opus The True Harmful Black en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. In The Wilderness Of Pernicious Black

2. The Great Seducer, The Greatest Deceiver (Dethroned)

3. In Death I Am Eternal

4. The Divinity Of Forsaken Idols

5. For All Things Must Die

6. The Primordial Maze And The Crawling Chaos

7. Schwarz

8. Until The Flesh Is Gone

9. The Fathomless Dominion

10. And The Tide Will Turn



