(Lien direct) THE GREAT SEA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Walking at the Edge of Death" figurant sur son premier full-length Noble Art of Desolation à venir le 24 avril sur AOP Records. Tracklist :



1. The Water Remains

2. Eden Unfolded

3. The Maze

4. No Peace Among Men

5. Fading

6. Upright in Nothing

7. Walking at the Edge of Death



