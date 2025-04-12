Les news du 12 Avril 2025
Les news du 12 Avril 2025 Gorgatron - Affliction Vector - Growing Horns - Elusive God - The Great Sea - Nechochwen - My Dementia - Embrional - Derhead - Moonfall - Nasciturus
|»
|GORGATRON (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Divulgence" extrait de son opus Sentience Revoked paru l'été dernier sur Redefining Darkness Records.
|
|»
|AFFLICTION VECTOR (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Contra Hominem le 6 juin chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Antiuomo
2. Lethal
3. Cavern's Murmur
4. Ephemeral Lifeless
5. Abyss Rises
6. Nero Gorgo
7. Animalis Irae
8. To Lucifer
|
|»
|GROWING HORNS (Doom/Sludge, Belgique) sortira son premier long-format The Essence of Suffering le 3 mai en indépendant.
|
|»
|ELUSIVE GOD (Epic Doom Metal, Croatie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Kob" qui ouvre son nouvel album Ambis prévu le 9 mai via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Kob [5:44]
2. Ambisovi Krici [7:28]
3. Vrata Vjecnosti [6:05]
4. Ples Demona [5:43]
5. Sapat Propasti [6:12]
6. Onostran [2:45]
7. Iz Tame I Pepela [6:38]
|
|»
|THE GREAT SEA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Walking at the Edge of Death" figurant sur son premier full-length Noble Art of Desolation à venir le 24 avril sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. The Water Remains
2. Eden Unfolded
3. The Maze
4. No Peace Among Men
5. Fading
6. Upright in Nothing
7. Walking at the Edge of Death
|
|»
|NECHOCHWEN (Folk/Black/Neofolk, USA) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Spelewithiipi à paraître le 9 mai chez Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1 - lenawe'owiin
2 - spelewithiipi
3 - tpwiiwe
4 - othaškwa'alowethi behme
5 - mthothwathiipi
6- Precipice of Stone
7 - Great Meadows Vista
8 - Nemacolin's Path
9 - Primordial Passage
|
|»
|MY DEMENTIA (Doom/Death, Portugal) sortira son premier full-length Premonição: Só Me Arrependo Do Que Não Vivi le 8 mai via Caverna Abismal Records. Tracklist :
1. Noite Terrível
2. The Abyss
3. The Eternal Wanderer
4. Gloom's Light
5. Sin's Demise I
6. Sin's Demise II
|
|»
|EMBRIONAL (Death Metal, Pologne) a posté une vidéo live du morceau "Lies Of God" tiré de son nouvel album Inherited Tendencies for Self-Destruction sorti fin mars sur Agonia Records.
|
|»
|Le one-man band DERHEAD (Industrial/Avant-garde Black Metal, Italie) a publié chez Brucia Records un nouvel EP intitulé Irrational II. Tracklist :
01. The Weight of Emptiness (06:50)
02. Tired Demons (07:33)
|
|»
|MOONFALL (Black/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Odes to the Ritual Hills via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. 1560 [2:10]
2. Countess Carody [10:09]
3. Ode to the Ritual Hills [9:36]
4. Thus Spoke Satanael [5:13]
|
|»
|NASCITURUS (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "O Czudca powstaniu" extrait de son premier long-format Fabulae à venir le 30 avril sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
1. Pomirki
2. Ogniem uzdrowion
3. Potrójnie przez ziemię wypluty
4. O Czudca powstaniu
5. Pieklisko we Wróblowej
6. Silva Populo
7. Pokuta
|
