Les news du 13 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 13 Avril 2025 Dark Angel - Unmerciful - Lucille - Cadaverous Odour - Skräcken
»
(Lien direct)
DARK ANGEL (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Extinction Level Event qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Reversed Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Malice Unbound" extrait de son nouvel opus Devouring Darkness à venir le 23 mai chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Miracle in Fire
2. Unnatural Ferocity
3. Malice Unbound
4. Devouring Darkness
5. Relentless Malevolence
6. Vomit you out (Origin cover)
7. Infernal Conquering
8. The Reaping
9. Voracious Lunacy
10. Vengeance Transcending

»
(Lien direct)
LUCILLE (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Dawn of Destruction le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Desolate Winds [1:27]
2. Brand New World [6:37]
3. Genetic Curse [5:07]
4. Prophets of Disease [5:40]
5. Nightstalker [4:54]
6. Dawn of Destruction [3:50]
7. On Your Knees [4:44]
8. Thrash Resurrection [3:38]
9. Machine of Death [6:50]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CADAVEROUS ODOUR (Death/Grind, USA) a signé avec Memento Mori pour la sortie au deuxième semestre 2026 de son premier longue-durée. Auparavant, le label sortira également une compilation regroupant tous ses enregistrements pré-album avec une nouvelle démo inédite. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
SKRÄCKEN (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Echoes From the Void le 20 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Demoner Utan Ögon [1:12]
2. By His Word [3:38]
3. House Of Greed [3:12]2
4. Witch [3:57]
5. Her Presence [6:36]
6. Sweet Silence [3:57]
7. Visions Of Fire [4:44]
8. The Ghost Of Society [4:35]
9. Wasteland [8:40]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
13 Avril 2025

