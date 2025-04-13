DARK ANGEL (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Extinction Level Event qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Reversed Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :
LUCILLE (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Dawn of Destruction le 20 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Desolate Winds [1:27]
2. Brand New World [6:37]
3. Genetic Curse [5:07]
4. Prophets of Disease [5:40]
5. Nightstalker [4:54]
6. Dawn of Destruction [3:50]
7. On Your Knees [4:44]
8. Thrash Resurrection [3:38]
9. Machine of Death [6:50]
Le one-man band CADAVEROUS ODOUR (Death/Grind, USA) a signé avec Memento Mori pour la sortie au deuxième semestre 2026 de son premier longue-durée. Auparavant, le label sortira également une compilation regroupant tous ses enregistrements pré-album avec une nouvelle démo inédite. Plus d'infos prochainement.
SKRÄCKEN (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Echoes From the Void le 20 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Demoner Utan Ögon [1:12]
2. By His Word [3:38]
3. House Of Greed [3:12]2
4. Witch [3:57]
5. Her Presence [6:36]
6. Sweet Silence [3:57]
7. Visions Of Fire [4:44]
8. The Ghost Of Society [4:35]
9. Wasteland [8:40]
