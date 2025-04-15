DESERTED FEAR (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé Veins Of Fire qui sortira le 25 avril via Testimony Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
INSINERATEHYMN (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Irreverence of the Divine en écoute intégrale quelqies jours avant sa sortie le 21 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Rotted Life (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Revelations...
2. Irreverence of the Divine
3. Cosmic Abominations
4. Delusive Ominscience
5. Sempiternal Suicide
6. Mephitic Anamnesis
7. Covenant of the Virtuous
8. Visage of the Infinite
9. Acolytes of God's Disease
10. Empyrean Desolation
SUDDEN DEATH (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Torture Wheel" extrait de son nouvel album In Sinner Hate à venir le 19 mai sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. In Sinner Hate (Intro)
2. The Modern Pharisee
3. Destined to Fall
4. The World is Hate
5. Living Corruption
6. The Beast Awakening
7. Channelling Misery
8. The Torture Wheel
9. Acidic Ways of Parity
10. Human Death Machine
11. The Human Demise
Par gulo gulo
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.
Par Raziel
Par Flesh29
Par Flesh29
Par Niktareum
Par Deathrash.
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo