(Lien direct) SUDDEN DEATH (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Torture Wheel" extrait de son nouvel album In Sinner Hate à venir le 19 mai sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



1. In Sinner Hate (Intro)

2. The Modern Pharisee

3. Destined to Fall

4. The World is Hate

5. Living Corruption

6. The Beast Awakening

7. Channelling Misery

8. The Torture Wheel

9. Acidic Ways of Parity

10. Human Death Machine

11. The Human Demise



