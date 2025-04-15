chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
177 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Chestcrush
 Chestcrush - Ψυχοβγάλτης... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Belnejoum
 Belnejoum - Dark Tales of Z... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Judas Priest
 Judas Priest - Screaming Fo... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - A World Lit Only... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2025
 Les news du 13 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Deathrash.		   
S.O.D.
 S.O.D. - Live at Budokan (L... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Prophecy
 Prophecy - Foretold...Foreseen (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Gore Beyond Necropsy
 Gore Beyond Necropsy - Nois... (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Les news du 10 Avril 2025
 Les news du 10 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood - From The Visc... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Allocer
 Allocer - Worship (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slowhole
 Slowhole - Slowhole (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Truck Violence
 Truck Violence - Violence (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gravekvlt
 Gravekvlt - Full Moon Fever (C)
Par Ikea		   
Nortt
 Nortt - Dødssang (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - Tales of Faith ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 15 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 15 Avril 2025 Deserted Fear - Insineratehymn - Stealth - Sexmag - Sudden Death - Vader
»
(Lien direct)
DESERTED FEAR (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé Veins Of Fire qui sortira le 25 avril via Testimony Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
INSINERATEHYMN (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Irreverence of the Divine en écoute intégrale quelqies jours avant sa sortie le 21 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Rotted Life (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Revelations...
2. Irreverence of the Divine
3. Cosmic Abominations
4. Delusive Ominscience
5. Sempiternal Suicide
6. Mephitic Anamnesis
7. Covenant of the Virtuous
8. Visage of the Infinite
9. Acolytes of God's Disease
10. Empyrean Desolation

»
(Lien direct)
STEALTH (Heavy/Speed, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Metal Force le 28 mai chez Witches Brew. Tracklist :

1. Intro 01:06
2. Metal Force 03:44
3. Release the Fire 03:14
4. Downtime 03:26
5. Night Creature 05:43
6. Fast to Madness 04:11
7. Comfort Woman 05:22
8. Stealth 03:32
9. Dog Eat Dog 03:27

»
(Lien direct)
SEXMAG (Speed/Thrash, Pologne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Sexorcyzm prévu le 23 mai via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro (Total Metal)
2. Inkubus
3. Smród palonych dusz
4. Odurzony śmiercią
5. Sex z diabłem
6. Córy Koryntu
7. Psalm I - Intronizacja Szatana
8. Sexorcyzm

»
(Lien direct)
SUDDEN DEATH (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Torture Wheel" extrait de son nouvel album In Sinner Hate à venir le 19 mai sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. In Sinner Hate (Intro)
2. The Modern Pharisee
3. Destined to Fall
4. The World is Hate
5. Living Corruption
6. The Beast Awakening
7. Channelling Misery
8. The Torture Wheel
9. Acidic Ways of Parity
10. Human Death Machine
11. The Human Demise

»
(Lien direct)
VADER (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel Ep intitulé Humanihility qui sortira le 30 mai via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Genocide Designed
2. Rampage
3. Unbending
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Avril 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Disrupted
 Disrupted
Stinking Death
2025 - Trust No One Recordings		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Deserted Fear
 Deserted Fear
Death Metal Mélodique - 2007 - Allemagne		   
Sexmag
 Sexmag
Speed / Thrash - 2019 - Pologne		   
Vader
 Vader
Death Metal - 1983 - Pologne		   
Disrupted
Stinking Death
Lire la chronique
Chestcrush
Ψυχοβγάλτης
Lire la chronique
Acid King
Beyond Vision
Lire la chronique
Belnejoum
Dark Tales of Zarathustra
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
A World Lit Only By Fire
Lire la chronique
S.O.D.
Live at Budokan (Live)
Lire la chronique
Revenge
Violation.Strife.Abominate
Lire la chronique
Interemo
The Return Of The Creep (EP)
Lire la chronique
Uninhibited
Scourge (EP)
Lire la chronique
Allocer
Worship (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slowhole
Slowhole
Lire la chronique
Teitanblood
From The Visceral Abyss
Lire la chronique
Frightful
What Lies Ahead
Lire la chronique
Nortt
Dødssang
Lire la chronique
Ialdabaoth
G.O.A.T. / S.C.A.P.E. (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Doomsday
Doomsday (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aeterna Tenebrae
Anima Mortalis Ars Perpetua
Lire la chronique
Nero Kane
Tales of Faith and Lunacy
Lire la chronique
Gore Force 5
Tails from the Deep (EP)
Lire la chronique
Moosegut
In Nature's Embrace
Lire la chronique
Gore Beyond Necropsy
Noise-a-Go Go!!!
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
Decline & Fall (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dissolution Tour 2025
Lunar Tombfields + Mourning...
Lire le live report
Hirax
Faster Than Death
Lire la chronique
Sidetracked
No Return
Lire la chronique
Prophecy
Foretold...Foreseen
Lire la chronique
Orbital Decay MMXXIV
Anthropos Anathema
Lire la chronique
Final Resting Place
Bound By Affliction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sarcator
Swarming Angels & Flies
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Avril 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère