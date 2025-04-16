chargement...

Les news du 16 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 16 Avril 2025 Goath - Cryptopsy - Gruesome
»
(Lien direct)
GOATH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé IV: Silencing The Prophets Of Deceit qui sortira le 30 mai via Ván Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Wherever He Takes Me
2. Silencing The Prophets Of Deceit
3. Beneath The Scum
4. The Swarm
5. The Rivers Will Be Red
6. Cult Of Demise
7. Coitus Eden
8. Dogs Of Heaven
9. Say It With A Knife
10. Bite The Hand
11. Schwefeltaufe


»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 20 juin prochain sur Season Of Mist que sortira An Insatiable Violence, nouvel album des Canadiens de CRYPTOPSY (Brutal Deathcore Technico-Chaotique). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Until There’s Nothing Left" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Nimis Adoriation
02. Until There’s Nothing Left
03. Dead Eyes Replete
04. Fools Last Aclaim
05. The Art Of Emptiness
06. Our Great Deception
07. Embrace The Nihility
08. Malicious Needs

»
(Lien direct)
GRUESOME (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Silent Echoes le 6 juin prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "A Darkened Window" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Condemned Identity
02. A Darkened Window
03. Frailty
04. Shards
05. Silent Echoes
06. Voice Within The Void
07. Fragments Of Psyche
08. Reason Denied
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
16 Avril 2025

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sosthène citer
Sosthène
16/04/2025 12:24
Jean-Clint a écrit : En voilà une bonne nouvelle pour le GRUESOME, l'extrait est bien bon en plus ! Sourire
C'est net, j'aime beaucoup ce nouveau titre également !
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
16/04/2025 09:15
En voilà une bonne nouvelle pour le GRUESOME, l'extrait est bien bon en plus ! Sourire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
