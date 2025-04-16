»

(Lien direct) GOATH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé IV: Silencing The Prophets Of Deceit qui sortira le 30 mai via Ván Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Wherever He Takes Me

2. Silencing The Prophets Of Deceit

3. Beneath The Scum

4. The Swarm

5. The Rivers Will Be Red

6. Cult Of Demise

7. Coitus Eden

8. Dogs Of Heaven

9. Say It With A Knife

10. Bite The Hand

11. Schwefeltaufe



<a href="https://goath-vanrecords.bandcamp.com/album/goath-iv-silencing-the-prophets-of-deceit">Goath - IV: Silencing The Prophets Of Deceit de Goath</a>