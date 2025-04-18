chargement...

Les news du 18 Avril 2025
 Les news du 18 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mortuaire
 Mortuaire - Monde Vide (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
European Tour 2025
 European Tour 2025 - Black ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Avril 2025
 Les news du 16 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
S.O.D.
 S.O.D. - Live at Budokan (L... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Chestcrush
 Chestcrush - Ψυχοβγάλτης... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Belnejoum
 Belnejoum - Dark Tales of Z... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Judas Priest
 Judas Priest - Screaming Fo... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - A World Lit Only... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2025
 Les news du 13 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Deathrash.		   
Prophecy
 Prophecy - Foretold...Foreseen (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Gore Beyond Necropsy
 Gore Beyond Necropsy - Nois... (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Les news du 10 Avril 2025
 Les news du 10 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 18 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 18 Avril 2025 Gama Bomb - CRYPTS OF DESPAIR - Vader - Rivers of Nihil - Morbific - Patristic - Tetramorphe Impure - Refusal - Undecayed - Fly! - Malforce - Matraque - Sunday of the Dead
GAMA BOMB (Crossover/Thrash Metal, Irlande) nous offre l'intégralité de son nouvel EP Necronomicon Automaton sorti ce 18 avril chez Prosthetic Records. Tracklist :

1. Nunchuks! (02:26)
2. Intror the Deceiver (04:11)
3. Necropanzer (03:42)
4. Necronomicon Automaton (03:08)

CRYPTS OF DESPAIR (Death Metal, Lithanie) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album We Belong in the Grave, paru ce 18 avril chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

1. We Belong in the Grave (05:04)
2. Terminal Dais (04:29)
3. Obliteration of the Impure (04:24)
4. Expulsion to Purgatory (04:19)
5. Undisillusioned (03:48)
6. Seizures (04:07)
7. Precipitous (03:11)
8. Gaze of the Adversary (03:10)
9. Burial of the World (02:06)

VADER (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel Ep intitulé Humanihility qui sortira le 30 mai via Nuclear Blast. "Unbending" s'écoute ici :

RIVERS OF NIHIL (Death Technique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 30 mai via Metal Blade. "Water & Time" se découvre ici :

MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouveau disque Bloom of the Abnormal Flesh en streaming complet ci-dessous. Sortie le 21 avril via Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Smut Club (For the Chosen Scum)
2. Panspermic Blight
3. Menagerie of Grotesque Trophies
4. Promethean Mutilation
5. Womb of Deathless Deterioration (Trapped in the Essence of Putrescence)
6. Stifling Stagnant Reek
7. Crusading Necrotization
8. Hydraulic Slaughter
9. From Inanimate Dormancy
10. Bloom of the Abnormal Flesh (A Travesty of Human Anatomy)
11. Slithering Decay

PATRISTIC (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Catechesis I le 20 juin sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. A Vinculis Soluta I
2. A Vinculis Soluta II
3. Catechesis I
4. Catechesis II
5. Catechesis III
6. Catechesis IV


TETRAMORPHE IMPURE (Doom/Death, Italie) sort aujourd'hui chez Aesthetic Death son premier long-format The Sunset of Being. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1 – Forsaken Light
2 – Night Chants
3 – Spirit Of Gravity
4 – The Sunset Of Being

REFUSAL (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Venomous Human Concept le 6 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Scholar of Perversion
2. Venomous Human Concept
3. The Grip Tightens
4. Insatiable God
5. War of Nothing
6. Dehumanize
7. We Are the Undead
8. Sleeping Leviathan
9. Congregation of the Eyeless
10. Eternal Refrain

UNDECAYED (Death Metal, Suède) a posté le morceau "The World Shall Know Only Death" tiré de son premier album In Death’s Image qui sort le 21 mai sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

1 – The World Shall Know Only Death
2 – Death’s Only Demand
3 – The Descendants Of Death
4 – In Death’s Image
5 – Death Shall Come (Death Shall Prevail)
6 – Death’s Pallid Coat
7 – World At Death’s Door
8 – Entreating Death In Vain
9 – The Greatest Death

FLY! (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Bowie Knife" issu de son premier full-length ...or Die! prévu le 23 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Into the Wasteland
2. Highway Fiend
3. The Sinner
4. Bowie Knife
5. Lecherous Lover
6. Loser
7. Fly or Die
8. Freeway Phantom
9. Gasolene
10. 6-Pack
11. Sweet Leaf

Le one-man band MALFORCE (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Force du Mal le 25 avril via Witches Brew. Tracklist :

1. Opening (Intro)
2. Force du Mal
3. Billboard God
4. Hypochrist
5. As Aloft, So Alone
6. Cease Church
7. Sinphony
8. Carne Diem
9. A Call To Harm
10. Messiah 2000 A.D.
11. Dark Age Of Wisdom
12. Which To Burn

MATRAQUE (Sludge/Doom/Death, Biélorussie) sortira son premier long-format Nature Morte le 1er mai sur Ashen Tree Records. Tracklist :

1. Kola
2. Pustazelle
3. Malimon
4. Volya
5. Pry`py`nak

SUNDAY OF THE DEAD (Death/Doom, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Thoughts of Inevitable Annihilation" extrait de son nouvel EP Memento Moribundis à venir prochainement en indépendant.
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
18 Avril 2025

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
18/04/2025 16:08
Sosthène a écrit : Bon sang je ne le trouve pas bien fameux ce nouvel extrait de Rivers of Nihil... J'ai l'impression que je vais pouvoir oublier ce groupe.

Pareil... comme l'extrait de VADER, poussif et ennuyeux Déçu
Sosthène citer
Sosthène
18/04/2025 15:45
Bon sang je ne le trouve pas bien fameux ce nouvel extrait de Rivers of Nihil... J'ai l'impression que je vais pouvoir oublier ce groupe.

