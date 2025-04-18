Les news du 18 Avril 2025
News
|VADER (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel Ep intitulé Humanihility qui sortira le 30 mai via Nuclear Blast. "Unbending" s'écoute ici :
|RIVERS OF NIHIL (Death Technique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 30 mai via Metal Blade. "Water & Time" se découvre ici :
|MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouveau disque Bloom of the Abnormal Flesh en streaming complet ci-dessous. Sortie le 21 avril via Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Smut Club (For the Chosen Scum)
2. Panspermic Blight
3. Menagerie of Grotesque Trophies
4. Promethean Mutilation
5. Womb of Deathless Deterioration (Trapped in the Essence of Putrescence)
6. Stifling Stagnant Reek
7. Crusading Necrotization
8. Hydraulic Slaughter
9. From Inanimate Dormancy
10. Bloom of the Abnormal Flesh (A Travesty of Human Anatomy)
11. Slithering Decay
|PATRISTIC (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée Catechesis I le 20 juin sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. A Vinculis Soluta I
2. A Vinculis Soluta II
3. Catechesis I
4. Catechesis II
5. Catechesis III
6. Catechesis IV
|TETRAMORPHE IMPURE (Doom/Death, Italie) sort aujourd'hui chez Aesthetic Death son premier long-format The Sunset of Being. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1 – Forsaken Light
2 – Night Chants
3 – Spirit Of Gravity
4 – The Sunset Of Being
|REFUSAL (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Venomous Human Concept le 6 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Scholar of Perversion
2. Venomous Human Concept
3. The Grip Tightens
4. Insatiable God
5. War of Nothing
6. Dehumanize
7. We Are the Undead
8. Sleeping Leviathan
9. Congregation of the Eyeless
10. Eternal Refrain
|UNDECAYED (Death Metal, Suède) a posté le morceau "The World Shall Know Only Death" tiré de son premier album In Death’s Image qui sort le 21 mai sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
1 – The World Shall Know Only Death
2 – Death’s Only Demand
3 – The Descendants Of Death
4 – In Death’s Image
5 – Death Shall Come (Death Shall Prevail)
6 – Death’s Pallid Coat
7 – World At Death’s Door
8 – Entreating Death In Vain
9 – The Greatest Death
|FLY! (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Bowie Knife" issu de son premier full-length ...or Die! prévu le 23 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Into the Wasteland
2. Highway Fiend
3. The Sinner
4. Bowie Knife
5. Lecherous Lover
6. Loser
7. Fly or Die
8. Freeway Phantom
9. Gasolene
10. 6-Pack
11. Sweet Leaf
|Le one-man band MALFORCE (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Force du Mal le 25 avril via Witches Brew. Tracklist :
1. Opening (Intro)
2. Force du Mal
3. Billboard God
4. Hypochrist
5. As Aloft, So Alone
6. Cease Church
7. Sinphony
8. Carne Diem
9. A Call To Harm
10. Messiah 2000 A.D.
11. Dark Age Of Wisdom
12. Which To Burn
|MATRAQUE (Sludge/Doom/Death, Biélorussie) sortira son premier long-format Nature Morte le 1er mai sur Ashen Tree Records. Tracklist :
1. Kola
2. Pustazelle
3. Malimon
4. Volya
5. Pry`py`nak
|SUNDAY OF THE DEAD (Death/Doom, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Thoughts of Inevitable Annihilation" extrait de son nouvel EP Memento Moribundis à venir prochainement en indépendant.
