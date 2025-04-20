chargement...

Les news du 20 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 20 Avril 2025 HEXROT - Bear Mace - Medico Peste - Skaphos
»
(Lien direct)
HEXROT (Death Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) propose un extrait de son prochain album Formless Ruin of Oblivion qui paraîtra chez Transcending Obscurity Records mais dont la date de sortie n'est pas encore connue. Il s'agit du titre "Heavenward".

»
(Lien direct)
BEAR MACE (Death Metal, Etats Unis) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Slaves Of The Wolf qui sortira le 6 juin en autoproduction. "The Iceman Cometh" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
MEDICO PESTE (Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Aesthetic Of Hunger prévu pour le 15 mai via Malignant Voices. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. St. Anthony's Fire
2. The Black Lotus
3. Subversion & Simulacra
4. Ecclessiogenic Psychosis
5. Antrakt
6. Folie De Dieu
7. Viaticum
8. Act Of Faith


»
(Lien direct)
SKAPHOS (Black/Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Cult Of Uzura qui sortira le 9 mai via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Hypoxia" se découvre ci-dessous :
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint
20 Avril 2025

