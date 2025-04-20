»

(Lien direct) MEDICO PESTE (Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Aesthetic Of Hunger prévu pour le 15 mai via Malignant Voices. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. St. Anthony's Fire

2. The Black Lotus

3. Subversion & Simulacra

4. Ecclessiogenic Psychosis

5. Antrakt

6. Folie De Dieu

7. Viaticum

8. Act Of Faith



