HEXROT (Death Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) propose un extrait de son prochain album Formless Ruin of Oblivion qui paraîtra chez Transcending Obscurity Records mais dont la date de sortie n'est pas encore connue. Il s'agit du titre "Heavenward".
BEAR MACE (Death Metal, Etats Unis) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Slaves Of The Wolf qui sortira le 6 juin en autoproduction. "The Iceman Cometh" se découvre ci-dessous :
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par gulo gulo
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.