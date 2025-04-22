Le one-man band COLLAPSED VEIN (Death/Doom, USA) a sorti son premier longue-durée Pain Communion via Executioner213 Recordings. Tracklist :
01. Cadaver Synod
02. Pissgrave
03. Deviant Burial
04. Children of God
05. May Your Name Still Endure
06. Inevitable End
07. Invictus
08. Overwhelmed with Bereavement
09. The Devils Orchard
10. The Eternal Idol (Black Sabbath cover)
Par Deathrash.
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par gulo gulo
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.