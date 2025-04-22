chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
162 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Sacrifice
 Sacrifice - Volume Six (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Liturgy
 Liturgy - 93696 (C)
Par Ikea		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - Times of Grace (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Live at the Ope... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Big Business
 Big Business - Battlefields... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2025
 Les news du 18 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mortuaire
 Mortuaire - Monde Vide (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
European Tour 2025
 European Tour 2025 - Black ... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Avril 2025
 Les news du 16 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
S.O.D.
 S.O.D. - Live at Budokan (L... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Chestcrush
 Chestcrush - Ψυχοβγάλτης... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Belnejoum
 Belnejoum - Dark Tales of Z... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Judas Priest
 Judas Priest - Screaming Fo... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - A World Lit Only... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2025
 Les news du 13 Avril 2025 -... (N)
Par Deathrash.		   

Les news du 22 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 22 Avril 2025 Cogas - Cromlech - Collapsed Vein - Recorruptor - Hellish Torment - Malum - Interceptor
»
(Lien direct)
COGAS (Black/Death, Angleterre/Sardaigne) offre son nouveau disque Among the Dead: How to Become a Ghost en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Dead Reflected
2. Among the Dead
3. Absorption of the Flesh through Self Abuse
4. Autopsy of an Hollow
5. On the Bank of the River Styx
6. Charon
7. The Noble Rot
8. La Fiamma che Respiro

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CROMLECH (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Of Owls and Eels le 6 juin chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Old Incineration Hymn
2. Past Forever
3. Owls In The Fog
4. Ice Curse
5. Eels (Part I)
6. The Quiet Witness
7. Mordlust

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band COLLAPSED VEIN (Death/Doom, USA) a sorti son premier longue-durée Pain Communion via Executioner213 Recordings. Tracklist :

01. Cadaver Synod
02. Pissgrave
03. Deviant Burial
04. Children of God
05. May Your Name Still Endure
06. Inevitable End
07. Invictus
08. Overwhelmed with Bereavement
09. The Devils Orchard
10. The Eternal Idol (Black Sabbath cover)

»
(Lien direct)
RECORRUPTOR (Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Sorrow Will Drown Us All. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
HELLISH TORMENT (Black/Death/Grind, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Raped By God" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme paru l'année dernière en autoproduction.

»
(Lien direct)
MALUM (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel EP 2-titres Towards Nothingness sur Hellstain Productions. Tracklist :

1. In Gloom I
2. Towards Nothingness

»
(Lien direct)
INTERCEPTOR (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Metal Death le 9 mai prochain sur Motorpunk Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Axe Warrior" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Metal Death
02. Nachtkrieg
03. Confederate Cannibals
04. Fire
05. Cemetery Winds
06. Black Ritual
07. Beheaded
08. The Sword Of Fire
09. Whiskey Night
10. Axe Warrior
11. Evil
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
22 Avril 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Interceptor
 Interceptor
2022 - Etats-Unis		   
Malum
 Malum
Black Metal - 2013 - Finlande		   
Disarmonia Mundi
The Dormant Stranger
Lire la chronique
Liturgy
93696
Lire la chronique
Aran Angmar
Ordo Diabolicum
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Willpower
Lire la chronique
Big Business
Battlefields Forever
Lire la chronique
Sacrifice
Volume Six
Lire la chronique
Wurmian
Immemorial Shrine
Lire la chronique
Mortuaire
Monde Vide
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Fog
Marrasv​ä​et
Lire la chronique
European Tour 2025
Black Curse + Concrete Wind...
Lire le live report
eGorGe
Amalgams / Drill Baby Drill...
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Avril 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Disrupted
Stinking Death
Lire la chronique
Chestcrush
Ψυχοβγάλτης
Lire la chronique
Acid King
Beyond Vision
Lire la chronique
Belnejoum
Dark Tales of Zarathustra
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
A World Lit Only By Fire
Lire la chronique
S.O.D.
Live at Budokan (Live)
Lire la chronique
Revenge
Violation.Strife.Abominate
Lire la chronique
Interemo
The Return Of The Creep (EP)
Lire la chronique
Uninhibited
Scourge (EP)
Lire la chronique
Allocer
Worship (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slowhole
Slowhole
Lire la chronique
Teitanblood
From The Visceral Abyss
Lire la chronique
Frightful
What Lies Ahead
Lire la chronique
Nortt
Dødssang
Lire la chronique
Ialdabaoth
G.O.A.T. / S.C.A.P.E. (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Doomsday
Doomsday (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aeterna Tenebrae
Anima Mortalis Ars Perpetua
Lire la chronique
Nero Kane
Tales of Faith and Lunacy
Lire la chronique