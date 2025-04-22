»

(Lien direct) COGAS (Black/Death, Angleterre/Sardaigne) offre son nouveau disque Among the Dead: How to Become a Ghost en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :



1. Dead Reflected

2. Among the Dead

3. Absorption of the Flesh through Self Abuse

4. Autopsy of an Hollow

5. On the Bank of the River Styx

6. Charon

7. The Noble Rot

8. La Fiamma che Respiro