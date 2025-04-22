Les news du 22 Avril 2025
|FULL OF HELL (Converge-core, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep intitulé Broken Sword, Rotten Shield prévu pour le 16 mai via Closed Casket Activities. L'ensemble se découvre ici ;
1. Broken Sword, Rotten Shield
2. From Dog's Mouth, A Blessing
3. Corpselight
4. Lament Of All Things
5. Mirrorhelm
6. Knight's Oath
7. To Ruin And The World's Ending
|ESCARNIUM (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé Inexorable Entropy qui sortira le 9 mai via Everlasting Spew. "Cancerous Abyss" se découvre ici :
|COGAS (Black/Death, Angleterre/Sardaigne) offre son nouveau disque Among the Dead: How to Become a Ghost en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Dead Reflected
2. Among the Dead
3. Absorption of the Flesh through Self Abuse
4. Autopsy of an Hollow
5. On the Bank of the River Styx
6. Charon
7. The Noble Rot
8. La Fiamma che Respiro
|Le one-man band CROMLECH (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Of Owls and Eels le 6 juin chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Old Incineration Hymn
2. Past Forever
3. Owls In The Fog
4. Ice Curse
5. Eels (Part I)
6. The Quiet Witness
7. Mordlust
|Le one-man band COLLAPSED VEIN (Death/Doom, USA) a sorti son premier longue-durée Pain Communion via Executioner213 Recordings. Tracklist :
01. Cadaver Synod
02. Pissgrave
03. Deviant Burial
04. Children of God
05. May Your Name Still Endure
06. Inevitable End
07. Invictus
08. Overwhelmed with Bereavement
09. The Devils Orchard
10. The Eternal Idol (Black Sabbath cover)
|RECORRUPTOR (Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Sorrow Will Drown Us All. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|HELLISH TORMENT (Black/Death/Grind, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Raped By God" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme paru l'année dernière en autoproduction.
|MALUM (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel EP 2-titres Towards Nothingness sur Hellstain Productions. Tracklist :
1. In Gloom I
2. Towards Nothingness
|INTERCEPTOR (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Metal Death le 9 mai prochain sur Motorpunk Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Axe Warrior" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Metal Death
02. Nachtkrieg
03. Confederate Cannibals
04. Fire
05. Cemetery Winds
06. Black Ritual
07. Beheaded
08. The Sword Of Fire
09. Whiskey Night
10. Axe Warrior
11. Evil
