HEXEREI (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Realms..... le 23 mai prochain sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Omenstorm Massacre" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Omenstorm Massacre
02. The Sabbath Red
03. Across The Realm Of Blood
04. Skinless Prophecy
05. Corda Plena Infernus Gloria
TEMOR (Melodic Black/Death, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Descending". Il s'agit en fait d'un réarrangement d'un morceau datant de 2004 quand le guitariste Theo était encore dans le groupe du même nom.
