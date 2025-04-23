chargement...

Les news du 23 Avril 2025

News
Les news du 23 Avril 2025 Nightbearer - Angerot - Hexerei - Deathgoat - Pagan Altar - Hyena - Rickert G. - Obsidian Scapes - Temor
»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTBEARER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Defiance qui sortira le 13 juin via Testimony Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ANGEROT (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel opus intitulé Seofon qui sortira le 11 juillet via Redefining Darkness Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Rapture Ov All That Is
2. When Witches Dance
3. We Are The Serpents & The Saints
4. Lying Tongues Removed
5. Her Song Ov Feathers & Ivory
6. A Pact Made In Flesh & Wine
7. With No Eyes I See


»
(Lien direct)
HEXEREI (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Realms..... le 23 mai prochain sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Omenstorm Massacre" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Omenstorm Massacre
02. The Sabbath Red
03. Across The Realm Of Blood
04. Skinless Prophecy
05. Corda Plena Infernus Gloria

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHGOAT (Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Dying to Be Dead" issu de son nouveau disque Dragged into Realms Below prévu le 10 juin via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Alkulima
2. Pestilent Retribution
3. Congregation of Disease
4. Dying to Be Dead
5. Compulsive Cannibalism
6. Monoxcide
7. Flashback Psychosis
8. Clinically Undead
9. Dragged Into Realms Below

»
(Lien direct)
PAGAN ALTAR (Heavy/Doom, Angleterre) propose sur ce lien son nouvel opus Never Quite Dead en streaming complet à l'occasio nde sa sortie le 25 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Saints And Sinners
2. Liston Church
3. Madame M'Rachel
4. Madame M'Rachel's Grave
5. Well Of Despair
6. The Dead's Last March
7. Westbury Express
8. Kismet

»
(Lien direct)
HYENA (Heavy Metal, Pérou) offre son premier longue-durée About Rock and Roll en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 25 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nightriders
2. About Rock and Roll
3. The Eternal Zero
4. Hail the Fire
5. Epitome of Evil
6. Echoes of the Underworld
7. Ready to Explode
8. Metal Machine
9. Hyena
10. Keep It True

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band RICKERT G. (Melodic Death Metal, Mexique) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Singularity" extrait de son album Endless Thoughts (2021) réddité récemment via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
OBSIDIAN SCAPES (Doom Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Death Chants Echo From Aphotic Void me 6 juin sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Pettiness Of Life [11:16]
2. My Utter Contempt For The Sun [11:11]
3. Endless Sea of Dead Mirrors [7:53]
4. Despise Everything [9:13]
5. Trapped in Equilibrium [11:51]

»
(Lien direct)
TEMOR (Melodic Black/Death, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Descending". Il s'agit en fait d'un réarrangement d'un morceau datant de 2004 quand le guitariste Theo était encore dans le groupe du même nom.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
23 Avril 2025

