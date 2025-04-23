»

ANGEROT (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel opus intitulé Seofon qui sortira le 11 juillet via Redefining Darkness Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Rapture Ov All That Is

2. When Witches Dance

3. We Are The Serpents & The Saints

4. Lying Tongues Removed

5. Her Song Ov Feathers & Ivory

6. A Pact Made In Flesh & Wine

7. With No Eyes I See



<a href="https://angerot.bandcamp.com/album/seofon">Seofon de Angerot</a>